5 Fast Food Restaurants That Still Offer Value Menus

Remember the days when you could go into most fast food restaurants with a few bucks and come out with a full meal? Us too. Sadly, those days are far behind many fast food establishments. In many cases, fast food has gotten so seriously expensive that it doesn't make sense to swing through the drive-thru on your way home from work anymore.

This isn't the case across the board, though — we did some digging and found that there are actually a few fast food restaurants that still offer value menus (unfortunately, dollar menus are by and large a thing of the past). While you might need to order a few items off of the value menu to make a legit meal, the selections at these 5 fast food chains can still be far cheaper than ordering off of the standard menu. An important note: We researched fast food restaurant prices in Pennsylvania, so there may be some variation in pricing depending on your region. Ready? Grab the change from the center console of your car, hit the drive-thru, and get ready to save big with these still-inexpensive-fast-food options.