Are Fast Food Dollar Menus A Thing Of The Past?

Sometimes it seems like the fastest thing about fast food is how swiftly it changes. Limited-time promotions still come and go, of course — inking a Happy Meal toy deal is still big news for a summer blockbuster. But nowadays, fast food corporations aren't too shy about chasing wider cultural trends. The calorie-counting craze set off by "Super Size Me" pushed many chains to introduce healthier menu options like salads and post their nutritional facts. As customers turned to meat alternatives, big burger joints rushed in to push plant-based patties, with the latest vegetarian option popping up at Carl's Jr. Some restaurants are even outfitted with self-service kiosks and AI-powered drive-thru lanes. But for decades, fast food fans were certain that the dollar menu was something that would never change. The 99-cent Whopper Jr. was once a way of life — today, the same burger is more than four times the price. What happened? And could the dollar menu ever make a comeback?

Many different factors contributed to the death of the dollar menu. Costs have risen, but tastes have changed, too. Customers have become more concerned with how these restaurants source ingredients, and many want healthier, higher-quality fast food options. Eventually, corporations like McDonald's decided it wasn't worth selling cheap food at a loss anymore. Many chains faced backlash from the end of the dollar menu, and it actually had a negative effect on businesses. But now that affordable options are trickling back onto menus, restaurants are hoping customers will return, too.