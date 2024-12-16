14 Fast Food Apps That Are Actually Worth Using

The best thing about the Starbucks app is the ability to order ahead and skip the long wait in line. You can do so from your phone and either pick up your order or get it through the drive-thru. However, there are times when the drive-thru line for Starbucks is so unbearably long that you may not save much time with this route. By using the app, you can place your order and get a notification when it's ready. Simply head inside the store and find your drink in the designated area to save yourself a potential 40-minute wait or longer.

Aside from convenience, the app offers rewards for purchases. You earn one star for each dollar you spend, and these are doubled if you're using a Starbucks gift card or pre-paid digital card. There are also special days and times when your stars can double or chances to order special items and get bonus stars. The more you buy, the more stars add up, and you can earn a free customization, beverage, food item, or even merchandise. Although the stars can take a while to accrue, it makes sense to use the app if you're buying Starbucks anyway — save some time, and get the rewards. Don't forget to enter your birthday in the app for your free birthday drink.