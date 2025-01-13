The Fast Food Chain That Broke The Mold With A Buffet-Style SuperBar

Fast food establishments are associated with a drive-thru and food eaten on the go — but how about a sit-down meal with a buffet? These two concepts don't seem to go hand in hand, but it existed in the 1980s thanks to fast food chain Wendy's. Called the SuperBar, the all-you-can-eat buffet feature was first trialed in 1987, and lasted for about 10 years.

If you were born too late to experience the Wendy's SuperBar, you missed out on a killer deal; The buffet was set at $2.99 for lunch, with dinner priced at $3.69. And, no, it wasn't packed with every Wendy's burger and bottomless Wendy's seasoned fries. The SuperBar was set up with three sections: Mexican, Italian, and the Garden Spot (a leafy salad bar). Here, customers could fill their plates with spaghetti and sauce, rotini with vegetables, garlic breadsticks, a build-your-own burrito, hard shell tacos, fresh salad, and even desserts like fresh fruit and pudding. Although fast food wasn't served at the buffet, hamburgers were chopped up and used in the pasta sauce, chili, and taco filling; Burger buns were the surprising base for the garlic bread.

But not every Wendy's outpost included at SuperBar, and some locations even hosted a build-your-own baked potato bar (which existed before the SuperBar). Later on, pizza was also added to the SuperBar, with unlimited slices and soda included in the deal.