The Original Cost Of A Taco Bell Taco Will Make You Want To Cry

With more than 8,000 restaurants across the United States, Taco Bell is the fifth largest chain in the country. Famous for its large menu of Americanized Mexican classics, as well as its vibrant and expensive marketing campaigns, the restaurant chain has pretty much become a household name since its origin in 1962.

But that hasn't always been the case. Taco Bell's humble beginnings actually started at a totally different restaurant — the Mitla Cafe in San Bernardino, California, around 1950. The chain's future founder, Glen Bell, was a regular at the cafe and was amazed at the long lines that formed outside every day with customers waiting to try the made-to-order hard shell tacos. Bell became friends with the owners, Lucia Rodriguez and her husband Vicente Montaño, who taught Bell their hard taco recipe. From there, the idea of Taco Bell was born and Glen Bell opened the first restaurant in Downey, California, in 1962.

This original location had no dine-in seating and no drive-thru. Customers would go to a walk-up window to order one of Taco Bell's five original menu items. And, as we've said, those 1962 prices will make you want to cry.