9 Hacks For Ordering At Arby's That Everyone Should Know
Arby's has never pretended to be subtle. With a menu that leans hard into loaded sandwiches and unapologetic meat piles, Arby's is the kind of love-it-or-hate-it fast food chain that knows exactly what it is — and so do its fans. But beyond the curly fries and the Beef 'n Cheddar lies something even more appealing to fast food regulars: the ability to customize just about everything. We're not talking about coupon codes or seasonal promos. These are real ordering hacks — unofficial builds, off-menu items, and insider-level tweaks that regulars use to level up their lunches. Some rely on specific combinations of ingredients, while others are based on regional traditions or cult favorites that never quite left the kitchen.
If you know what to ask for (and how to ask for it), Arby's can serve up way more than what's printed on the board. From Frankenstein-style sandwiches to sly upgrades on longtime classics, these custom orders offer a deeper look into what the chain can do — if you're willing to get a little creative. Here are the Arby's hacks worth trying the next time you roll through the drive-thru.
The Meat Mountain stacks nearly every Arby's meat on one sandwich
Arby's doesn't shy away from bold statements, and this secret Meat Mountain sandwich is a testament to that ethos. Introduced in 2014 as part of a campaign to showcase the variety of meats beyond their signature roast beef, this towering sandwich was never officially on the menu but quickly gained notoriety among fans. It was initially advertised with a poster displaying a sandwich piled high with all eight of Arby's meat options at the time, plus cheese.
The standard build includes chicken tenders, Arby's signature roast beef, corned beef, turkey, brisket, and bacon, all layered between slices of Swiss and cheddar cheese. Occasionally, when fish sandwiches are available, adding a fish filet brings the meat count to nine. Given the sheer volume of protein, the sandwich can be on the dry side, so it's advisable to add some Arby's Sauce or Horsey Sauce to enhance the flavor.
Ordering the Meat Mountain requires a bit of insider knowledge. Since it's not listed on the official menu, not all employees may be familiar with it. It's best to order in person and be prepared to explain the components. Digital ordering platforms typically don't offer the flexibility needed for such customizations. The price for this behemoth also varies by location but generally hovers around $10, making it one of the most expensive items you can order at Arby's. Despite the cost, meat lovers seeking a challenge will find that the Meat Mountain offers a unique and indulgent experience.
This mozzarella stick mashup is a viral Arby's legend
In 2017, an Iowa State student went viral for all the wrong reasons after tweeting a photo of a Pop-Tart stuffed with melted cheese and claiming it was a local tradition. Most Iowans were horrified, but Arby's saw an opportunity. They invited the student to their headquarters to redeem himself by designing a real sandwich worthy of his state's name.
What came out of that moment was the Big Iowa — a massive, indulgent build inspired by Iowa State Fair flavors. The custom sandwich included smoked brisket, roast turkey, ham, cheddar cheese, pepper bacon, mozzarella sticks, and parmesan peppercorn ranch, all served on a toasted onion roll. It was only officially sold for a single day at one Ames location, but it left a big impression on the brand's fans.
You can't order the Big Iowa by name anymore, but you can still build it with a bit of guidance. Ask for an onion bun loaded with brisket, turkey, ham, cheddar, bacon, mozzarella sticks, and ranch — or at least whatever mix of those ingredients your location can handle. The mozzarella sticks are key, though. It's messy, heavy, and absolutely not an everyday order, but for anyone who loves a sandwich that eats like a dare, it's worth trying at least once.
Double the beef in a French Dip with this secret upgrade
Arby's French Dip & Swiss is already a solid choice for those craving a warm, savory sandwich. But for the truly hungry or the die-hard meat enthusiasts, there's a way to elevate this classic: the French Dip Max. Similar to Arby's Super sandwich, this off-menu upgrade doubles the standard portion of roast beef, transforming the sandwich into a more substantial meal.
The regular French Dip & Swiss comes with approximately 3.5 ounces of roast beef, but the Max version boasts a generous 7 ounces, all nestled within a sub roll and complemented by two slices of Swiss cheese. Naturally, it's served with a side of au jus for that essential dipping experience. This enhancement doesn't require any secret code words; simply ask for a French Dip with double the meat, and most Arby's locations will accommodate the request.
It's worth noting that while this modification is generally available, some locations might vary in their ability to fulfill the order, so it's always a good idea to check with the staff. Also, be prepared for a slight increase in price due to the additional meat. For those seeking a heartier version of a beloved classic, the French Dip Max delivers on both flavor and fullness.
How to order a double stacked Reuben at Arby's
Arby's Reuben is already a hearty sandwich, but for those with a bigger appetite or a love for corned beef, there's a way to make it even more satisfying. By simply requesting double meat, you can transform the standard Reuben into a more substantial meal.The classic Arby's Reuben features thinly sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing, all nestled between slices of marbled rye bread. Doubling the meat not only enhances the flavor but also balances the ratio of meat to bread and toppings, providing a more robust bite in every mouthful.
While the Double Stack Reuben was previously offered as a limited-time menu item, many Arby's locations are still willing to accommodate this customization upon request. It's advisable to order in person and clearly specify that you'd like to double the corned beef on your Reuben. Keep in mind that this modification may come with an additional charge, and availability can vary by location. Consider a meat swap on your next Double Stack Reuben for an even bigger twist. For pastrami enthusiasts or anyone seeking a more indulgent version of the classic Reuben, this simple upgrade delivers a satisfying and flavorful experience that's worth trying.
The Arby's Melt isn't gone — here's how to get it
If you've been craving a simpler take on Arby's beefy lineup, the Arby's Melt might ring a bell. This off-menu favorite used to be a standard menu item: thinly sliced roast beef topped with cheddar cheese sauce, served on a sesame seed bun. It's not to be confused with the Beef 'n Cheddar, which adds red ranch sauce and swaps in an onion roll. The Arby's Melt is its more minimal cousin — no frills, just meat and cheese.
Although it's no longer officially listed at most locations, it's often still possible to order the Arby's Melt by name. If that doesn't work, the workaround is easy: ask for a Classic Roast Beef with cheddar cheese sauce added. While you might be charged slightly extra for the sauce, this build still captures the essence of the original sandwich. Its stripped-down flavor and nostalgic status have kept it alive among longtime Arby's fans. For those who find the Beef 'n Cheddar too busy or who just want something closer to the chain's old-school roots, the Arby's Melt offers a comforting alternative — assuming your local franchise still has cheddar sauce on hand.
Turn a Beef 'n Cheddar into a brisket bacon feast
Arby's Beef 'n Cheddar is already a fan favorite, but for those seeking an extra layer of indulgence, there's a way to elevate this classic: the Brisket Bacon Beef 'n Cheddar. This variation adds smoked brisket and crispy bacon to the traditional roast beef, cheddar cheese sauce, and red ranch sauce, all served on a toasted onion roll. The addition of smoked brisket introduces a rich, smoky flavor that complements the savory roast beef, while the bacon adds a satisfying crunch and saltiness. The melted cheddar cheese sauce and red ranch sauce tie everything together, creating a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.
This sandwich has made appearances on Arby's menu as a limited-time offering, but even when it's not officially listed, many locations can accommodate the customization. When ordering, ask for a Beef 'n Cheddar with added brisket and bacon. Be aware that this modification may come with an additional charge, and availability can vary by location. For those looking to transform a familiar favorite into a more decadent experience, the Brisket Bacon Beef 'n Cheddar delivers a satisfying upgrade that showcases Arby's commitment to hearty, meat-centric sandwiches.
Customize your Arby's order with free extras
Arby's menu is already extensive, but savvy diners know that with a few simple tweaks, you can elevate your meal without spending extra. One of the easiest customizations to shake up your regular Arby's sandwich involves swapping out the standard bread for another variety. Whether you prefer the sweetness of honey wheat, the tang of marbled rye, or the robustness of an onion roll, most Arby's locations are happy to accommodate your preference. Just be aware that certain options, like flatbreads, may not be interchangeable due to their specific use in wraps.
Beyond bread, Arby's offers a range of complimentary sauces to enhance your sandwich. From the classic Arby's Sauce to the zesty Horsey Sauce, adding these condiments can transform your meal. While most sauces are free, note that cheese sauce typically incurs an additional charge. For those seeking an extra crunch, consider adding Onion Tanglers to your sandwich. These crispy fried onion strips are usually reserved for specific menu items but can often be added upon request. Availability may vary by location, so it's best to ask your server.
What's more, timing can also play a role in the success of your customizations. Visiting during off-peak hours, such as mid-afternoon or early weekdays, increases the likelihood that staff can accommodate special requests. Being polite and clear about your preferences will go a long way in ensuring a satisfying meal tailored to your tastes.
Create a Chicago-style beef dip with these Arby's add-ons
Arby's French Dip & Swiss is a reliable classic, but with a few strategic tweaks, you can transform it into a sandwich that channels the bold flavors of Chicago's iconic Italian beef. This customization adds a tangy, spicy kick that elevates the standard offering into something more memorable. Start with the French Dip & Swiss as your base — thinly sliced roast beef and melted Swiss cheese on a toasted sub roll, served with a side of au jus. To create the perfect beef sandwich with Chicago-style flair, request the addition of banana peppers, fire-roasted red and yellow peppers, and a sprinkle of Italian seasoning. These ingredients introduce a zesty brightness and a hint of heat, complementing the savory beef and rich cheese.
While this version was once a limited-time offering on Arby's menu, many locations are willing to accommodate the customization if you specify the desired add-ons. Keep in mind that availability of certain ingredients may vary by location, and there might be a nominal charge for the extra toppings. It's best to order in person and clearly outline your preferences to the staff. For those craving a sandwich that pays homage to the Windy City's culinary traditions, this modified French Dip delivers a satisfying and flavorful experience that stands out from the usual fast-food fare.
The ultimate Arby's BLT is all about bacon
For those seeking a departure from Arby's signature roast beef offerings, the Ultimate BLT stands as a testament to the chain's versatility. This sandwich, once a limited-time item, has garnered a dedicated following and remains a favorite among those in the know. The Ultimate BLT is a straightforward yet satisfying combination: five strips of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, ripe tomato slices, and a generous spread of mayonnaise, all nestled between slices of Arby's honey wheat bread. The honey wheat bread adds a subtle sweetness that complements the savory bacon, while the fresh vegetables and mayo provide a balanced, creamy texture.
Ordering this sandwich is relatively simple. While it's not listed on the standard menu, many Arby's locations are familiar with the Ultimate BLT. If the staff isn't aware of it by name, requesting a BLT with five strips of bacon on honey wheat bread should suffice. As always, availability may vary by location, and there might be a nominal charge for the extra bacon. For those looking to enjoy a light yet flavorful option, the Ultimate BLT offers a delightful alternative that doesn't compromise on taste.