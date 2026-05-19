12 Chains With Honestly Impressive Calzones, According To Reviews

Crispy and golden on the outside and filled with gooey cheese, tangy sauce, meats, and veggies, calzones make for the perfect handheld meal. At pizza joints, these crescent-shaped pizza pillows often take second billing to the pies, along with other items like garlic knots, wings, and strombolis (stuffed sandwiches similar to calzones). However, some chain restaurants take their calzones very seriously, creating versions that are just as craveable as the pizzas, if not more so. In fact, there are some chains customers flock to mainly for the calzones.

To determine which chain restaurants serve the absolute best calzones, we delved into customer reviews across various platforms. We looked for chains that get rave reviews about everything from the texture of the crust to the flavorful sauce, the great ingredient combos, and the perfect ratio of pizza dough to fillings. Our research uncovered several spots where diners say the calzones are seriously on-point. The next time you're craving a toasty hot calzone, consider giving one of these highly recommended chain restaurants a try.