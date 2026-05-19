12 Chains With Honestly Impressive Calzones, According To Reviews
Crispy and golden on the outside and filled with gooey cheese, tangy sauce, meats, and veggies, calzones make for the perfect handheld meal. At pizza joints, these crescent-shaped pizza pillows often take second billing to the pies, along with other items like garlic knots, wings, and strombolis (stuffed sandwiches similar to calzones). However, some chain restaurants take their calzones very seriously, creating versions that are just as craveable as the pizzas, if not more so. In fact, there are some chains customers flock to mainly for the calzones.
To determine which chain restaurants serve the absolute best calzones, we delved into customer reviews across various platforms. We looked for chains that get rave reviews about everything from the texture of the crust to the flavorful sauce, the great ingredient combos, and the perfect ratio of pizza dough to fillings. Our research uncovered several spots where diners say the calzones are seriously on-point. The next time you're craving a toasty hot calzone, consider giving one of these highly recommended chain restaurants a try.
1. Rotolo's Pizzeria
The first Rotolo's Pizzeria opened in 1996 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and it was a hit for its laid-back atmosphere and house-made pizza dough and sauces. Today, there are over 30 locations, mainly in Gulf Coast states. The menu features a variety of pizzas and calzones with fun flavor combos. Take, for example, the Chicken Florentine with a creamy spinach-and-artichoke base and the Angry Pig with Italian sausage, bacon, jalapeños, and a spicy barbecue sauce. You can also create your own calzone with different fillings and sauces.
Diners can't get enough of the calzones at Rotolo's, with many saying they're hands-down the best around. Some say it starts with the first bite of the chain's toasty-baked dough. As one Google reviewer said, "The calzone crust was buttery, crispy, and delicious!" Then you have the fillings, which are ample and indulgent. A reviewer on TikTok posted, "The cheese was decadently gooey, truly cooked to perfection! And while it comes with a dipping sauce, I found the calzone delicious enough to enjoy on its own." Pro tip: request an extra brush of butter while the calzone's still hot.
2. Sauce on the Side
If you're from Missouri, there's a good chance you're familiar with Sauce on the Side. The calzone-centric chain was born in St. Louis, but now has locations around the state and in Indiana and Illinois. The calzones are nothing if not creative, as the Meat Me in St. Louie is stuffed with Italian sausage, pepperoni, St. Louis-style cheese, a mascarpone-ricotta blend, and garlic oil. Other options include the Figgy Piggy, featuring applewood bacon and figs with herbed garlic cheese, and the Pancho Villa, with chorizo, jalapeños, and smoked chili oil.
Sauce on the Side earns plenty of praise for its calzones. Many say the crust is crispy but also tender, the cheese is perfectly gooey, and the fillings are fresh-tasting and flavorful. Plus, the portions are ample. As one reviewer said on TripAdvisor, "The calzones were surprisingly bigger than I expected. Honestly, the best calzone I've ever had!" Plus, as the name suggests, you can enjoy your calzone with sauces on the side, and diners say they're great too. Options include chipotle garlic ranch, Buffalo butter, pesto, and spicy red sauce. Be sure to leave room for the S'mores dessert calzone.
3. Bertucci's
For many East Coasters, there's only one spot to go for a comforting calzone, and that's Bertucci's. Established in 1981, the chain brings up fond childhood memories for many folks, and it's still a fan favorite today. In fact, it even made our list of the best Italian chain restaurants based on reviews. The secret to Bertucci's tasty pizzas and calzones is the brick ovens they're cooked in. Those high-heat ovens cook the crust evenly and give it a flame-kissed flavor. The chain also roasts its vegetables in the same brick ovens, so that flavor is infused into the toppings and fillings as well.
Bertucci's has two calzones on the menu, one for carnivores and a vegetarian option. The Meatball includes hand-crafted meatballs, pomodoro sauce, and a mix of Pecorino Romano, mozzarella, and ricotta cheeses. The Tuscan Vegetable has the same cheese mix with roasted peppers, eggplant, zucchini, and caramelized onions. You can also create your own with three toppings and that three-cheese blend. Diners love that the calzones are large, packed with ingredients, and ultra-tasty. And according to one Google reviewer, "The sauce is one of the best out of all restaurants."
4. Marco's Pizza
Founded by Pasquale "Pat" Giammarco in 1978, Marco's Pizza grew from a single restaurant in Oregon, Ohio, to a national chain with over 1,200 locations across the United States. Yet, despite its growth, Marco's still does things the old-fashioned way, like making all of the dough for its pizzas and calzones in-house. There are several calzones to choose from, including the Pepperoni, All-Meat, Chicken Classico, and the Deluxe. There's also a build-your-own option. And if you're looking for something a tad lighter, the Pizzolis are essentially thinner versions of calzones.
The first thing that many people mention about Marco's calzones is how big they are, followed by how flavorful the fillings are. Each calzone comes with either marinara or ranch sauce on the side, but many say the calzone is tasty enough on its own. One reviewer said in a YouTube video, "It doesn't really need it. Like, whatever they have on the outside here — the garlic is the right amount." Several people also comment on how filling both the calzones and Pizzolis are, and that they're very reasonably priced. As one TikToker posted, "That is a cheap, filling, and absolutely delicious meal!"
5. D.P. Dough
Since 1987, D.P. Dough has been gracing college campuses with laid-back spots that stay open late and serve up comforting calzones with a variety of dipping sauces. There are numerous calzones to choose from with flavors to suit all tastes. If you're in the mood for something classic, go for the Roni Zoni with pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan, and ricotta. Then again, if you're more of an adventurous eater, you can try something like the Falling Rock Zone with bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, and tots served with a side of sour cream. There are also versions filled with steak, ground beef, and taco seasonings, as well as vegetarian options.
With a name like D.P. Dough, you would expect the chain to excel at making pizza dough, and diners say that is indeed one of the things that really makes its calzones shine. Plus, the calzones are generously sized, and the fillings are plentiful. One reviewer posted on Facebook, "Huge portions with generous toppings, ooey gooey, full of flavor/seasoning." They followed up with, "This is the BEST calzone to ever touch my lips." As for side sauces, a reviewer on TikTok said, "The marinara sauce adds a delightful kick, enhancing the flavor with each dip."
6. Mellow Mushroom
Mellow Mushroom is an eccentric 1970s pizza chain born in Atlanta that now has over 160 locations in 15 states. Step inside one of the locations, and you'll find groovy decor like psychedelic artwork and tons of mushroom motifs. Pizzas and calzones are the main draws, and each is stone-baked, which imbues the crust with a unique flavor. The chain allows you to get creative with your calzone, offering tons of filling options, including proteins like bacon, chicken, and anchovies, as well as an array of veggies and cheeses.
No matter what you stuff your calzone with at Mellow Mushroom, you can expect the portion size to be ample and the flavors and execution to be spot on. As one Google reviewer raved, "The outside was so buttery and perfectly cooked, the cheese was gooey and delicious, and even the marinara was really good." Another Google reviewer said, "Got a calzone, wow!! Even the sauce is homemade. Best I've had in years." Diners also appreciate that you can make vegan versions with items like tempeh and vegan cheese (the dough and sauce are already vegan).
7. Simple Simon's Pizza
Simple Simon's Pizza is a family-run chain that's been around since the 1980s and is still going strong. You can find the bulk of the restaurants in Oklahoma, with branches in Kansas and Texas. The chain's calzones are called Calizones, and they come with a variety of fillings encased in flaky, golden baked pizza dough. If you're new to Simple Simon's, the Original Calizone is a good place to start. It features pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella, and the chain's signature Alpine Sauce (a zesty Italian dressing-style sauce).
It's hard to overstate how much people love the Calizones at Simple Simon's. A Google reviewer said, "The calzone they have may be my favorite pizza-related dish of all-time." Another reviewer posted on Facebook, "The crust was soft and full of flavor. The filling with the Italian dressing was exactly how I remembered it. The pepperoni and Italian sausage was delicious, and it was loaded with mozzarella." Many people recommend getting extra Alpine sauce and marinara on the side for dipping. And if you want to try other flavors, the chain also offers versions like the Chicken Bacon Ranch, Cheeseburger, and 6-Meat Calizone.
8. Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
Based on its name, you might be forgiven for thinking that Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom is a Chicago-based chain, but it was actually founded in Boulder, Colorado. That being said, the chain draws inspiration from Chicago-style pizza joints. If it's a calzone you're craving, the Chicago 7 offers a hearty mix of pepperoni, sausage, black olives, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, mozzarella, and ricotta. And if you want to kick things up a notch, the Chicago Fire includes pepperoni, red peppers, pepperoncini, celery, carrots, mozzarella, ricotta, and a jalapeño embedded in the crust. You can also build your own calzone.
According to diners, you'll want to come to Old Chicago hungry because the calzones are enormous. As one Google reviewer said, "Had a calzone that actually covered my entire plate. It was delicious." And despite their large size, you'll probably want to devour your entire calzone because folks say they're packed with flavor. Diners also say that the chain really pays attention to detail. As another Google reviewer commented, "You can tell the cook put real care into the preparation. Nothing tasted rushed or sloppy."
9. Russo's New York Pizzeria
Russo's New York Pizzeria founder Anthony Russo learned how to cook from his Italian parents, who were restaurateurs. By the time he opened Russo's New York Pizzeria in Houston, Texas, in 1992, he had fine-honed the art of pizza and calzone making. Now, you can find branches of his namesake restaurant across the United States, as well international locations. It's famous for its New York-style pizza and Brooklyn-style square pies, as well as its calzones. The latter feature crispy crusts and a variety of fillings, including Wisconsin mozzarella, pepperoni, mushrooms, and jalapeños.
Based on the reviews, Russo's manages to impress the majority of guests with its calzones. One Google reviewer reported, "They were perfectly made with the right amount of cheeses, sauces, and toppings. The bread was wonderful. You can tell they really care about their food and the quality of their ingredients." Although some say the calzones are a little pricer than your run-of-the-mill big-name pizza chain, many say it's worth it for the care that goes into the final product. Another selling point for some is that Russo's caters to lactose-sensitive and plant-based eaters with dairy-free vegan cheese.
10. Calzone Life
It's no secret what the focus is at Calzone Life, a virtual brand from California-based chain Pizza Guys. Virtual brands really took off during the pandemic, when many restaurant chains were striving to offer people more delivery options. And while many ghost kitchens are disappearing these days, Calzone Life is still getting a lot of hype for its unique calzones covered in a criss-cross pattern crust. The brand also offers Stuffed Cheesy Breads, similar to calzones but filled to the max with cheese.
Calzone Life has tons of fans who love everything about the calzones, from the fresh ingredients to the variety of flavors available. For many, it's the crust that wins them over. A Yelp reviewer explained, "Not a calzone crust I'm used to, which is basically a folded-over sealed pizza, but a "lattice" crust on the top which makes it crispy and allows one to enjoy the combination of the crust and the filling without one dominating the other." Plus, many say the portion size is big enough to share or stretch into two meals. Just pop your calzone leftovers in the oven, and you're good to go.
11. Rosati's
Chicago has no shortage of phenomenal deep dish pizza restaurants, but if it's a calzone you're after, many say hometown chain Rosati's is the place to go. The chain was founded in the 1960s by the Rosati brothers, who came from a long line of restaurateurs. Legend has it their father used to serve Al Capone flatbreads. The chain now has over 200 locations across the country, and it's even been inducted into the Pizza Hall of Fame. Based on the reviews the calzones (and pizzas) get, it's well-deserved.
Rosati's calzones start with a base of pizza sauce and mozzarella cheese, and from there, you can choose your desired fillings. Options include pepperoni, Italian beef, mushrooms, green peppers, hot giardiniera, and artichokes. Everything gets baked in Rosati's signature pizza dough until crispy and golden, and each calzone is served with marinara sauce on the side. Diners love that the calzones are made to order and that they're great value, considering one is substantial enough to eat as a meal on its own. "Impressive" and "delicious" are just a few words some people use to describe them. One Google reviewer exclaimed, "Best calzone I've had in many years!"
12. Sarpino's Pizzeria
Sarpino's Pizzeria got its start in British Columbia, Canada, in 2001, and nine years later, it expanded into the United States. The chain now has over 40 locations in seven states, and there are no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The menu is pretty extensive, with plenty of gourmet pizzas on offer, as well as salads, sandwiches, pastas, and wings. But for many folks, the crispy, stuffed calzones are the stars of the show. As one Google reviewer put it, "The calzones are life-changing!"
You can grab calzones with all sorts of fillings from Sarpino's, including pepperoni, meatballs, steak, chicken, and sausage and peppers. There are also plant-based versions with fresh veggies and non-dairy cheese. Diners love the fresh flavors, and many say the garlic butter brushed on top and sprinkling of Parmesan cheese takes the calzones to the next level. Another Google reviewer said, "Let's just say that the cheesy crispiness of the greatest calzone ever created instantly won me over, and I am truly thankful to all parties involved!" Even better, Sarpino's stays open late and doesn't charge for delivery.
Methodology
To find out which restaurant chains in the U.S. stand out for making seriously stellar calzones, we read through countless customer reviews on platforms like Yelp and Google, as well as social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram. We also watched video reviews on platforms like TikTok and YouTube, and scoured Reddit forums. We considered only reviews from the past year to ensure the comments were based on versions of the calzones currently on offer, and we included only chains that received mainly positive reviews for their calzones. Based on what diners are saying, these are the chains that serve fresh, flavorful calzones, cooked beautifully, and offer great value for money.