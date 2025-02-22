The Best Way To Heat Up Calzone Leftovers

Leftovers, in general, are some of our best laid plans. Who among us hasn't made extra enchiladas, dumplings, or lasagna to reheat later? Or convinced ourselves that the remnants of a carefully selected restaurant meal would be even better in a doggy bag? Often enough, when the time comes to reheat those items and get them closer to their intended state, it seems almost as complicated as making something new — or at least so involved that you want to just pour a bowl of cereal and let those perfectly good extras linger another day. And if, say, consommé is among the best things you can reheat, and something like fish is among the worst, calzones are situated way nearer to that former camp.

Calzones are a terrific example of how the best way to reheat something is as close to its original preparation as possible. That's going to be your oven in this case. Tempting as that microwave may seem, it isn't actually going to be the best heat source for most of your leftovers. Bread, in most of its forms, is particularly vulnerable to its electromagnetic radiation, as the microwave's steaming effect confuses the gluten, and makes what should be light and soft dense and chewy. Those extra few minutes the oven requires will leave you with the crispy calzone you desire, instead.