The Unique Cheese That's Synonymous With St. Louis

If you visit St. Louis and order a pizza or cheeseburger, there's a good chance that it'll be served with a type of cheese you may not know about: provel. This cheese is more or less unique to the city, and it's pretty difficult to source anywhere else in the country unless you order it online.

So, what is provel? It's a highly processed product that's a mix of Swiss, cheddar, and provolone cheeses. It has achieved infamy due to the fact that it's not legally classified as cheese by the FDA. However, it is categorized as a "processed cheese product," so it still exists within the general realm of "cheese." The "processed" category just means that it has extra additives like preservatives and emulsifiers that aren't included in cheese — Kraft Singles and Velveeta also fall into the same bucket.

Accounts of provel's flavor vary: It's considered a bit sharper than some more plain cheeses like mozzarella, and it has a smoky kick thanks to the addition of liquid smoke. Some also describe it as rich and creamy. This seems to apply mostly when it's melted: While unmelted provel is a bit waxy in texture, the melted version is smoother and softer. It also stays relatively intact when it's melted, and it doesn't stretch the way that mozzarella usually does.

