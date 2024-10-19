What's The Difference Between A Stromboli And A Calzone?

If you've ever checked your local Italian restaurant's menu, you might have noticed two cheesy, stuffed bread options: Strombolis and calzones. In a sense, they're very similar, with toppings and cheese wrapped in pizza dough and baked until golden brown — sort of like a pizza pocket. But when you get down to it, these two dishes have two different origins, folding styles, and ingredients lists. Plus, the marinara isn't served the same way in each style, and they contain different cheeses.

The key difference is one you can't see. Calzones were invented in Italy, but strombolis are one of several foods that aren't authentically Italian, hailing instead from the United States. The stromboli is sort of the younger sibling to the calzone, having come along in the 1950s, while the calzone was first developed in the early 1700s. Calzones were invented to feed working people who didn't have time for a meal, while strombolis were more like experimental stuffed sandwiches that just happened to take off.