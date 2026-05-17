Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe
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When it comes to topping off a freshly-baked cake or cupcake, homemade frosting is a must. Store-bought frosting just can't live up to the freshness and appeal of homemade versions, and luckily, it's pretty easy to whip up a batch of frosting without much fuss. This strawberry cream cheese frosting recipe, from recipe developer Miriam Hahn, combines the creamy-tangy flavor of cream cheese with sweet, fruity strawberries for the ultimate cake-topping treat. Fresh, ripe strawberries are simmered down into a jam-like consistency, providing a bold, fruity sweetness with subtle tang (and none of that artificial strawberry flavor). A little lemon juice brightens things up and helps that berry flavor really pop. The strawberry reduction comes together with cream cheese and butter for a fun, fruity, and perfectly sweet take on classic cream cheese frosting.
While the fruity flavor of the strawberry reduction is a big highlight, the perfectly pink hue that it gives the frosting is another benefit, and one that Hahn is a huge fan of. "One of my favorite things about this recipe is the soft pink color of the frosting, without the need for any artificial food dye," she shares. Of course, that lusciously creamy texture is another perk: "The creamy texture is perfect to spread on your baked goods with a knife, or you can get fancy with a piping bag and tip."
Gather the ingredients for strawberry cream cheese frosting
To make this recipe, start with the strawberries, making sure you choose some that are fresh and ripe. Other ingredients include a lemon (or fresh lemon juice), softened butter, softened cream cheese, and powdered sugar.
Step 1: Blend the strawberries and lemon juice
Add the strawberries and lemon juice to a blender and process until smooth.
Step 2: Add the strawberry puree to a saucepan
Transfer the puree to a small saucepan and cook over medium heat for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until reduced to approximately ¼ cup.
Step 3: Remove the puree from heat and cool
Remove from heat and let cool for at least 30 minutes.
Step 4: Beat the butter and cream cheese
In a large bowl, beat the butter and cream cheese with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.
Step 5: Add the strawberry puree
Add the cooled strawberry puree and mix to combine.
Step 6: Add the powdered sugar
With the mixer on low, gradually add the powdered sugar and beat until smooth and creamy. Start with 4 cups and add more if needed to thicken.
Step 7: Cover and chill the frosting before using
Cover the frosting and chill in the fridge for about 15 minutes before using as desired.
Pairs well with strawberry cream cheese frosting
Strawberry Cream Cheese Frosting Recipe
This strawberry cream cheese frosting recipe features a fresh strawberry flavor and lovely pink hue -- perfect for decorating cakes, cupcakes, and brownies.
Ingredients
- 8 ounces fresh strawberries, hulled
- 1 ½ teaspoons lemon juice
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, softened
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 4 cups powdered sugar (plus more if needed)
Directions
- Add the strawberries and lemon juice to a blender and process until smooth.
- Transfer the puree to a small saucepan and cook over medium heat for about 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until reduced to approximately ¼ cup.
- Remove from heat and let cool for at least 30 minutes.
- In a large bowl, beat the butter and cream cheese with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.
- Add the cooled strawberry puree and mix to combine.
- With the mixer on low, gradually add the powdered sugar and beat until smooth and creamy. Start with 4 cups and add more if needed to thicken.
- Cover the frosting and chill in the fridge for about 15 minutes before using as desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|262
|Total Fat
|10.4 g
|Saturated Fat
|6.2 g
|Trans Fat
|0.2 g
|Cholesterol
|29.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|42.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.4 g
|Total Sugars
|40.8 g
|Sodium
|60.9 mg
|Protein
|1.3 g
What ingredient substitutions can I make in this frosting recipe?
There are a few substitutions that can be made in this recipe if you want to use what you have on hand, or if you are working with dietary restrictions. If you have frozen strawberries, the recipe will still work, but because they contain more liquid, it will take a bit longer to reduce them down. Freeze-dried strawberries are another option, and will speed up the process by avoiding the cooking step. You'll want to add the freeze-dried strawberries to a blender and end up with 2-3 tablespoons of powder. Just be sure to use freeze-dried and not dehydrated strawberries. Another option for the strawberry flavor is a natural strawberry jam. Use 3 tablespoons of your favorite strawberry jam (ideally one with no added sugar, unless you like extra-sweet frosting) for a simple, no-cook solution.
There are also a handful of other ways to change up the other ingredients in this recipe. While the recipe calls for unsalted butter, you can use salted instead (or consider adding a pinch of salt to the recipe to help the flavors pop). Finally, lime juice will work in a pinch instead of lemon juice.
What are tips when making the frosting?
There are a few tips and best practices to keep in mind when making cream cheese frosting. Make sure the butter and cream cheese are softened, but not too soft. You can pull them out of the fridge a couple hours ahead of time or try this method of softening butter in a hurry. If the cream cheese and butter are too stiff, the frosting won't whip up smoothly, but if they're too soft to begin with, the frosting may end up too loose.
The reduction step when cooking the strawberries is very important. If you don't cook it down, the puree will be too watery and the final frosting will end up watery. The reduction will need the full 30 minutes (at least) to cool. It can sit out longer, or can even be done the day before. When adding the powdered sugar, add a little bit at a time. To get the right consistency, you may need to add more than the called for 4 cups. Once you reach the 4 cup mark, add 1-2 tablespoons at a time to thicken if necessary. When the frosting is done, be sure to chill it so it is easier to work with. If you have time, leaving it in the fridge for longer than 15 minutes will be beneficial. It can be made the day before with great results. If you will be piping the frosting, keep the unused portion in the fridge while you work.