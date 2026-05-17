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When it comes to topping off a freshly-baked cake or cupcake, homemade frosting is a must. Store-bought frosting just can't live up to the freshness and appeal of homemade versions, and luckily, it's pretty easy to whip up a batch of frosting without much fuss. This strawberry cream cheese frosting recipe, from recipe developer Miriam Hahn, combines the creamy-tangy flavor of cream cheese with sweet, fruity strawberries for the ultimate cake-topping treat. Fresh, ripe strawberries are simmered down into a jam-like consistency, providing a bold, fruity sweetness with subtle tang (and none of that artificial strawberry flavor). A little lemon juice brightens things up and helps that berry flavor really pop. The strawberry reduction comes together with cream cheese and butter for a fun, fruity, and perfectly sweet take on classic cream cheese frosting.

While the fruity flavor of the strawberry reduction is a big highlight, the perfectly pink hue that it gives the frosting is another benefit, and one that Hahn is a huge fan of. "One of my favorite things about this recipe is the soft pink color of the frosting, without the need for any artificial food dye," she shares. Of course, that lusciously creamy texture is another perk: "The creamy texture is perfect to spread on your baked goods with a knife, or you can get fancy with a piping bag and tip."