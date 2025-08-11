The Secret To The Most Potent Strawberry Flavor For Your Baked Goods

What's the phrase? "Now we're cooking with gas." Well, now we're cooking with strawberries. Or, rather, now we're baking with strawberries. As with ice cream, vanilla and chocolate tend to take the cake when it comes to baking. However, we really should give strawberries their flowers (or flour), as strawberries might just be the flavor you've been missing in your cakes, muffins, and donuts. But herein lies the problem. How does one go about infusing baked goods with strawberry flavor? You could use strawberry extract, though it often doesn't carry a true, concentrated strawberry flavor. Fresh strawberries, meanwhile, can add too much moisture to a recipe, causing baked goods to not properly rise or set. This is where freeze-dried strawberries come in.

So what is freeze drying? Simply put, freeze drying is the process by which foods are dehydrated in a way that moves the water content of an item from solid to gas without it first reaching the liquid state, and the result is a better retention of flavor and color. It should be noted that freeze-dried fruits are not the same as dehydrated fruits, so make sure you're using freeze-dried fruits.

Freeze-dried strawberries are dry, crunchy, brittle, and easily reduced to powder. The berries also have a concentrated, true to berry taste that works very well in baked goods and desserts, or enjoyed on their own. Their intense flavor makes them a great choice for flavoring baked goods, as they give an authentic, sweet-sour taste that is far above that of fake strawberry flavor. They might also be the secret to perfecting your next batch of strawberry muffins or macarons.