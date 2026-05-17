These Restaurants Serve The Best Charcuterie Boards In The US
Rooted in European cooking traditions, the charcuterie board has become a fan favorite at restaurants across America. And nowadays, many restaurants go above and beyond just slapping a few boring charcuterie ingredients like generic meats and cheeses on a board. Instead, you can often find meats that are cured in-house, imported cheeses you won't find at the grocery store, silky terrines, and an array of accompaniments such as crunchy pickles, tangy mustards, fruits, nuts, crispy crackers, and fresh-baked bread.
To find the restaurants serving the country's most memorable charcuterie boards, we looked at recent customer reviews, social media buzz, and recognition from well-respected food publications and dining guides. We scouted out spots that earn consistent praise for building better charcuterie boards than most others, with top-notch ingredients and a wide variety of enticing options. If you're looking for a sublime charcuterie board that not only looks good, but also delivers on flavor and abundance, these are the restaurants that critics, connoisseurs, and casual diners alike say serve up the absolute best charcuterie boards in the U.S.
Gwen in Los Angeles, California
Part butcher shop and part restaurant, Michelin-starred Gwen is renowned for its quality meats. In fact, it's often cited as one of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles, and it consistently gets called out for its divine charcuterie. You can pick up selections of house-cured and fermented meats in the shop or have them as an appetizer plate at the restaurant. If you're opting for the latter, you'll get a selection of cured salami, spreads, and whole muscle meats served with house-made bread.
Diners love the attention to detail that Gwen puts into its meats. "They make their charcuterie in-house and the higher quality is noticeable," said one fan on Reddit. Selections can include fiocco cured with rosewater and pink peppercorns, leak ash porcini salami, spicy and spreadable 'nduja (a spreadable pork sausage), and duck speck. Diners also recommend adding some chicken liver mousse to your spread. Gwen can also put together customizable assortments of charcuterie for gatherings and events that you can take home.
(323) 946-7500
6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Lardon in Chicago, Illinois
Step inside Lardon and you'll find yourself in an inviting space with exposed brick and wooden tables. Make your way to the back of the dining room, and you can peek through a window into the restaurant's special curing room where all manner of meats hang. The spot is dedicated to charcuterie, all of which is made in-house, as well as artisanal cheeses.
Lardon offers set boards that can include all meat, all cheese, or a mix of both. You can also mix and match your own board with options like black pepper lonza, spreadable truffled lardo, and salame Calabrese spiked with Calabrian chiles. Cheeses can include soft camembert, semi-firm cheddar, and pungent blue cheese. Diners say it's all fantastic. "This board at Lardon was absolute perfection — every bite better than the last," said one diner on Instagram. The spot has also earned a Bib Gourmand designation for its delectable spreads.
https://www.lardonchicago.com/
(773) 697-4444
2200 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60647
Cochon Butcher in New Orleans, Louisiana
Cochon Butcher is actually two spots in one. You have a laid-back butcher shop with counter service on one side and a full-service restaurant next door. The spot holds a Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction for its nose-to-tail meat program, which includes house-cured charcuterie, sausages, and terrines. It's so popular that Cochon goes through about 2,000 pounds of meat per week. It also prepares its own mustards, pickles, jams, and sauces.
Cochon earns tons of praise for its expertly executed meats, which include coppa, duck pastrami, mortadella, pork rillon, and head cheese. You can sample some of those selections with the House-cured Boucherie Selection at the restaurant or head to the butcher shop to put together your own charcuterie plate. Sausage plates are also on offer, featuring house-made deer sausage, boudin, and Andouille sausage, which one TikToker said is "absolutely worth the trip to come here."
(504) 588-7675
930 Tchoupitoulas St Ste B, New Orleans, LA 70130
Salumeria Rosi in New York City, New York
As the name suggests, Salumeria Rosi is an Italian spot that specializes in salumi (cured meats), fromaggi (cheeses), and handmade pastas. Settle in at a table, and you can create your own spread with selections like soppressata, bresaola, parmacotta, and mortadella with pistachios, accompanied by cheeses like taleggio, gorgonzola dolce, and smoked scamorza. You can also add sides like mixed olives, prosciutto puffs, and marinated mushrooms.
Diners love the breadth of options at Salumeria Rosi, with some saying that you could make an entire meal out of the meats, cheeses, and add-ons. You can also pop in just to grab some of those meats and cheeses for takeaway. However, some say that the atmosphere is all part of the experience. As one reviewer said on Instagram, "You could order most of this food to go from the counter — and it would be great party food — but they have a nice wine list, comfy banquettes, and a good team."
https://www.salumeriarosinyc.com/
Multiple locations
The Salty Pig in Boston, Massachusetts
Located between Boston's Back Bay and the South End, The Salty Pig focuses first and foremost on house-made meats, along with wood-fired pizzas and pastas. It makes most of its meats in-house and offers a curated selection of cheeses from North America and Europe. The quality of the products consistently wows diners, with many saying they make for the perfect spread. One suitably impressed reviewer commented on Instagram that the spot was "a contender for best charcuterie board in Boston."
The Salty Pig offers a "Build Your Board" menu where you can choose from house-made meats like prosciutto cotto, pork pâté, and Andouille sausage, as well as imports like prosciutto di Parma. Cheese selections include a Louis D'Or from Quebec, Valdes Goat Blue from Vermont, and The Salty Pig's own pimento cheese. To round out your board, you can also include add-ons like smoked shallot marmalade, marinated olives, pepper jelly, and Marcona almonds (buttery almonds from Spain).
(617) 536-6200
130 Dartmouth St, Boston, MA 02116
Chi Spacca in Los Angeles, California
When Chi Spacca opened in 2013, it instantly made waves for its focus on salumi. It became the first spot in Los Angeles to implement a "dry cure" program, and over the years, it developed a loyal following of fans for its meaty offerings. It was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite Los Angeles restaurants, and it still earns accolades today, including recommendations from the Michelin Guide and World's 50 Best Restaurants.
The Affettati Misti is Chi Spacca's charcuterie spread, and it's designed to share between two to four people. It features a variety of meats, including speck, pork pâté, capocollo, trotter, and 'nduja. You can also try the veal tongue with oregano vinaigrette, and pair your meats with the house focaccia or Puglia burrata. Diners say you should also keep an eye out for special offerings. As one Reddit user said, "If they say they have a special cured meat, get it, like immediately."
(323) 297-1133
6610 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Postino in multiple locations
Postino is a chain of laid-back restaurants where the focus is on fun vibes, good wine, and shareable boards. And there are plenty of boards to choose from, including the popular Chef's Charcuterie Board with cured meats and cheeses, olives, charred artichokes, whipped feta, almond hummus, and crispy breads. You can also go for the Table Cheese Board, Greek Hummus Board, Bruschetta Board, or the Pub Board with offerings like soft pretzel bites and Italian sausage.
While the Chef's Charcuterie Board earns a solid 10 out of 10 from many diners, the vibrant Bruschetta Boards get the most hype. "It's the kind of dish that makes the whole table pause before the first bite," said one reviewer on Instagram. You can choose four types of bruschetta, with options like salami with pesto, fresh mozzarella with tomato and basil, and prosciutto with mascarpone and figs. The bruschetta comes sliced into easily-to-grab pieces. Think of it like charcuterie, but with the items already piled onto bread for you.
Multiple locations
Olympia Provisions Southeast in Portland, Oregon
Family-run business Olympia Provisions uses meat sourced from Pacific Northwest farms and Old World techniques to hand-craft its charcuterie, which includes everything from salami to sausages, and pâtés. You can sample some of the artisan offerings at the flagship restaurant Olympia Provisions Southeast, where charcuterie boards make up a large part of the menu.
There are several boards to choose from at the restaurant, each of which comes with a crusty baguette. The Chef's Choice board features five meats, pickled vegetables, and mustard. The Spanish Board features items like chorizo and fried almonds, the French Board sports saucissons and pork rillettes, and the Italian Board features mortadella and olives among other meats. There is also a Ham Board and Cheese Board. Diners rave about how delicious the boards are, like one diner who posted on Instagram, I could've stopped at the three-cheese board at [Olympia Provisions] in Portland, OR, and been quite content with dinner."
https://www.olympiaprovisions.com/
(503) 954-3663
107 SE Washington St, Portland, OR 97214
Terroir in New York City, New York
Wine bars can be a tad on the pretentious side, but not at Terroir in Tribeca. Here, the service is friendly, and the atmosphere is inviting, making it the perfect spot to sip wine and indulge in some charcuterie with friends, on a date, or even solo. The spot consistently gets called out in well-known publications not just for its wine and vibes, but also for its enticing food menu, which features a truly impressive selection of charcuterie and cheeses.
Tribeca lets you mix and match your own boards with just meat, just cheese, or both. You can also create a tinned fish snack board. On the meat side, you have offerings like country ham, hot soppressata, and beef pancetta. For cheeses, you can select items like a nutty Gouda from Holland, creamy Brie from France, or the "Cornucopia of Funky," which includes six stinky cheeses. As for the tinned fish, options include anchovies, octopus, sardines, and mussels.
https://www.wineisterroir.com/
(212) 625-9463
24 Harrison St, New York, NY 10013
Krasi in Boston, Massachusetts
Krasi means "wine" in Greek, and that's the focus at this stylish spot, along with an array of small plates and larger dishes. But don't expect the traditional Greek foods you can get at your run-of-the-mill Greek restaurant. Krasi is more about regional dishes, including cured meats and cheeses from places like Lemnos, the Cyclades, and Corfu. You can mix and match different options depending on your preferences.
If it's cured meats you're craving, Krasi delivers with unique offerings like noumboulo, which is made from wild boar cured with red wine and coriander. The loukaniko consists of pork with orange zest and cognac, and there is also an enticing oregano-infused beef brizola. The cheeses include a mix of cow, sheep, and goat milk offerings. Each item comes with sides like carob bread and olive tapenade. Several diners also recommend getting the tiropita rolls to go with your spread. "The Greek cheese bread dipped in the jam from the charcuterie board ... UNREAL," said one reviewer on Instagram.
(617) 536-0230
48 Gloucester St, Boston, MA 02115
Le Pichet in Seattle, Washington
Since 2000, Le Pichet has been serving authentic French comfort food from its cozy bistro-like location just steps from Pike Place Market. The menu features some seriously crave-worthy dishes, including raclette, pan-seared venison, and the restaurant's famous roast chicken, which takes over an hour to prepare. However, as local Seattle chef Mutsuko Soma told Food & Wine, "Everyone there is drinking French wine and having charcuterie." The charcuterie is available from opening until the final orders go in.
You can order individual portions of charcuterie at Le Pichet, or opt for the Assiette de Charcuterie, which includes a selection of house-made cured meats, pâtés, terrines, and sausages with cornichons. Options can include air-dried ham from the Basque region, chicken liver terrine, and country-style pork pâté. And if you want to pair your meats with cheese, the restaurant offers a cheese plate with a selection of cheeses or individual picks sold by the ounce.
https://www.lepichetseattle.com/
(206) 256-1499
1933 1st Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Morcilla in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Not long after Spanish spot Morcilla opened in late 2015, it was named the Best New Restaurant by Pittsburgh Magazine, and it's managed to maintain its hype all the way to the present day. A reviewer recently described it on Instagram as, "One of the best places for quality Spanish tapas, cured meat in-house, incredible oxtail, amazing wine menu!" Part of that has to do with the restaurant's signature charcuterie program, which focuses on seasoned cured meats and sausages.
To fully experience the range of meats Morcilla offers, the Charcuteria plate is a must. It features flavorful meats like jamón Serrano, coppa serrano, Iberico Bellota pelota, salchichon, and chorizo along with picante guindilla peppers. You can also order the 18-month-aged jamón Serrano with Marcona almonds as a stand-alone, as well as the chorizo with dates, cabrales, and vanilla oil. And if you like sausages, the house morcilla Montadito (blood sausage) is a must.
https://morcillapittsburgh.com/
(412) 652-9924
3519 Butler St, Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Vinoteca Poscól in Houston, Texas
Named after a street in chef-owner Marco Wiles' hometown in Italy, Vinoteca Poscól is an Italian restaurant that's styled like a Northern Italian wine bar and eatery. Diners say the spot is welcoming and cozy, and many say the charcuterie is one of their favorite things to order. You can build your own board from the comprehensive list of salumi that ranges from cured meats to terrine, and numerous Italian cheeses.
Vinoteca Poscól gives you the option to order your salumi and formaggi individually, in sets, and even all the selections in one go. For meats, you can choose from options like mortadella, spicy coppa, veal lingua, and pheasant terrine. Cheeses include gorgonzola, burrata, and pecorino al tartufo. You can also add small plates to your spread like fried shishito peppers and baby artichokes. Diners love how extensive the options are, and it even comes recommended by Gambero Rossi (Italy's leading authority on food and wine) for its top-notch offerings.
https://www.poscolhouston.com/
(713) 529-2797
608 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006
Barcelona Wine Bar in multiple locations
Chain restaurants don't always have the best reputations, particularly when it comes to upscale eats like charcuterie, but that's where Barcelona Wine Bar does things a little bit differently. This classy chain is all about Spanish small plates and tapas, including what some say are truly stellar charcuterie boards. It also has one of the biggest Spanish wine programs in the United States, with over 400 bottles on offer.
Half of the menu at Barcelona Wine Bar is dedicated to charcuterie with a great selection of cured meats and cheeses sourced from Spain and the U.S.. You can build your own board with items like chorizo picante, jamón Serrano, duck prosciutto, aged manchego, and caña de cana cheese. Another option is the Aperativo Board, which features an array of tasty eats, including jamón Serrano, Basque salami, patatas bravas, and marinated olives. Diners can't say enough great things about the spreads. One Reddit user summed it up succinctly, simply stating "Their meat and cheeses are delicious."
Multiple locations
Methodology
To uncover which restaurants in the U.S. serve up the absolute best charcuterie boards, we looked at a combination of national and international accolades from respected organizations and publications, as well as customer reviews. When it came to reviews, we went beyond Yelp and Google reviews and looked for video reviews on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, as well as comments on Reddit, food blogs, and social media. In addition, we considered only comments from the past year to ensure the opinions were based on the restaurant's current offerings. These are the spots that get overwhelmingly positive hype for their ultra-craveable charcuterie boards.