These Restaurants Serve The Best Charcuterie Boards In The US

Rooted in European cooking traditions, the charcuterie board has become a fan favorite at restaurants across America. And nowadays, many restaurants go above and beyond just slapping a few boring charcuterie ingredients like generic meats and cheeses on a board. Instead, you can often find meats that are cured in-house, imported cheeses you won't find at the grocery store, silky terrines, and an array of accompaniments such as crunchy pickles, tangy mustards, fruits, nuts, crispy crackers, and fresh-baked bread.

To find the restaurants serving the country's most memorable charcuterie boards, we looked at recent customer reviews, social media buzz, and recognition from well-respected food publications and dining guides. We scouted out spots that earn consistent praise for building better charcuterie boards than most others, with top-notch ingredients and a wide variety of enticing options. If you're looking for a sublime charcuterie board that not only looks good, but also delivers on flavor and abundance, these are the restaurants that critics, connoisseurs, and casual diners alike say serve up the absolute best charcuterie boards in the U.S.