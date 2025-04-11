What To Expect When Ordering Tapas

When it comes to the great cuisines of Europe, one country that never quite seems to get the recognition it deserves is Spain. Despite having a glorious gastronomic tradition in its own right, and having more of its restaurants ranked in the world's 50 best than any other country, it seems to fly under the radar, so much so that for many, its most iconic meal, tapas, remains something of a mystery. But it shouldn't be intimidating — it can be a delicious way to take a culinary tour around one of food's most exciting countries in a single meal. There are, however, a few things to know before you try tapas for the first time.

How you order will depend somewhat on exactly where you're eating: There isn't just one type of tapas bar, after all. There's the classic bar de tapas, a place that will usually serve a selection of local specialties, focusing exclusively on small plates. Then, there's the cerveceria — as the name suggests, these places are all about the beer, with the tapas geared towards pairing well with an ice cold cerveza. Then, there's the mesón, a super traditional, old-style inn, more akin to a British pub than a modern tapas bar — and on the other end of the spectrum, the ultra-high end offerings like Disfrutar, named in 2024 as the world's best restaurant, which offers a creative spin on traditional tapas dishes as part of its signature tasting menu.