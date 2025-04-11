What To Expect When Ordering Tapas
When it comes to the great cuisines of Europe, one country that never quite seems to get the recognition it deserves is Spain. Despite having a glorious gastronomic tradition in its own right, and having more of its restaurants ranked in the world's 50 best than any other country, it seems to fly under the radar, so much so that for many, its most iconic meal, tapas, remains something of a mystery. But it shouldn't be intimidating — it can be a delicious way to take a culinary tour around one of food's most exciting countries in a single meal. There are, however, a few things to know before you try tapas for the first time.
How you order will depend somewhat on exactly where you're eating: There isn't just one type of tapas bar, after all. There's the classic bar de tapas, a place that will usually serve a selection of local specialties, focusing exclusively on small plates. Then, there's the cerveceria — as the name suggests, these places are all about the beer, with the tapas geared towards pairing well with an ice cold cerveza. Then, there's the mesón, a super traditional, old-style inn, more akin to a British pub than a modern tapas bar — and on the other end of the spectrum, the ultra-high end offerings like Disfrutar, named in 2024 as the world's best restaurant, which offers a creative spin on traditional tapas dishes as part of its signature tasting menu.
How to order tapas
Before you even think about ordering, consider when you're eating: In Spain, locals will often eat tapas as an appetizer of sorts in the late afternoon or early evening, usually before a larger meal. They can be eaten as a delicious communal meal in themselves, though, and that's how you'll find them most commonly outside of Spain. That communality is the key when it comes to tapas — they're all about sociability. You'll often find different groups of people sitting together, or standing around the bar. Don't be afraid to chat, or share your food! Chances are if you do, you'll end up finding something (or someone) new that you like.
When it comes to how to order, it's common to start with drinks. Wine and beer are the most popular choices, along with vermouth, an aromatic fortified wine. You might also (if you're lucky) find tinto de verano, a delicious concoction of red wine and lemon soda. Often, you'll get a tapa along with your drink to start you off. Once you've wet your whistle, keep things going with your first couple of dishes. Tapas are the original small plates, designed for sharing and ordering as you go, so expect to get two or three dishes per person to start — and then you're away! Tapas' brilliance is in its variety — from classics like patatas bravas, with their spicy and sweet tomato sauce, to crunchy-on-the-outside, creamy-on-the-inside croquetas — much like French croquettes, but made with soft, cheesy béchamel instead of potato.
The etiquette of eating (and ordering) tapas
Though going out for tapas is usually a low-key, casual affair, there's still some etiquette to keep in mind. Beware hogging any one dish — this is a communal meal, after all. If you find yourself drawn to a certain dish, simply order more of it! And on that note: Don't be afraid to keep ordering food to the table. Tapas bars are less restaurants, more spaces to drink and relax with friends, and the done thing is to keep the food coming throughout the evening.
In certain parts of Spain, it's common for tapas bars to serve only one dish — locals will go, eat a couple, have a drink, and move on to the next bar. It's essentially the world's greatest culinary bar crawl! This practice is known as "tapeo," and a must try for any foodie visiting Spain. It's particularly common in Basque country, and especially in San Sebastián, often heralded as the world's greatest food city — and a favorite of the late Anthony Bourdain. Here, the local spin on tapas are pintxos, small (often single bite) eats served on sliced bread, and skewered with a toothpick. As in other parts of Spain, you'll find two varieties — cold ones, laid out on the bar that you can take for yourself (after ordering a drink) and hot ones, which are made to order. And of course: Don't be afraid to ask the bartender for help, and always say "gracias!"