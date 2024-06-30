10 Boring Charcuterie Ingredients (And Expert Suggestions To Replace Them)

There's a reason why charcuterie boards are so popular. When you're hosting an event, be it a formal gathering or a casual picnic, charcuterie boards are the perfect way to sate your guests' appetites without serving a full meal. They're also pleasing to the eye and they provide ample room for creativity and experimentation. No two charcuterie boards need to be the same; you can mix and match depending on your favorite cheeses, veggies, fruits, and meats.

While the possibilities are endless when it comes to charcuterie boards, there are items that seem to pop up on every platter — and not because they're anything special. From mediocre cheeses to dry crackers, some additions are starting to feel a bit boring after being added to every charcuterie board under the sun for too long now. The good news is that for every passé charcuterie item, there are delicious, unique replacements, like a good Vermont Camembert instead of the overused Brie cheese or aesthetically pleasing pickled radishes over inedible decorative flowers. If you're looking to upgrade your charcuterie boards, try these expert-recommended replacements for boring ingredients.