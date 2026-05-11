10 Best All-You-Can-Eat Soul Food Restaurants Across The Country
The history of soul food is deeply rooted in the American South, and traces back to the transatlantic slave trade. Enslaved Africans were usually given the worst cuts of meat and leftover rations, and managed to completely transform those into flavorful, nutritious dishes using traditional West African cooking methods and ingredients they could catch or gather themselves. Over time, this evolved into the soul food we know today, such as fried chicken, pig feet, catfish, collard greens, black eyed peas, mac & cheese, and cornbread. These are savory, delicious dishes, and what better way to enjoy them then at an all-you-can-eat restaurant?
Now, it's important to note that while the term "soul food" is often used interchangeably with "comfort food" or "Southern food," they aren't the same thing. Comfort food typically refers to nostalgic, filling foods. Southern food is often a type of comfort food, but is a broad category that covers a variety of different cultures. Within that, you have soul food, which reflects the Black American experience within the Deep South. We used customer reviews to track down the best all-you-can-eat soul food restaurants, so you can enjoy that experience for yourself or revisit your soul food favorites.
1. Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store in Jackson, Tennessee
Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store touts itself as being one of the top travel destinations in Tennessee. Located in Jackson, the 60-year-old spot is a country store, as the name suggests, but also includes a historic home, railroad museum, ice cream shop, cafe, and more. But one of the main stars of the show is the buffet, offered daily for lunch and dinner as well as for breakfast on the weekends. Here, you'll find a range of southern comfort and soul foods, including dishes like catfish and fried chicken. We've mentioned before that fried foods can be some of the worst buffet options, but that doesn't seem to be the case at the Old Country Store.
"If you want good country southern comfort food, this IS the place to try...The fried chicken, collard greens, green beans, carrots, cobbler were all delish!" raves one Tripadvisor reviewer. In 2025, USA Today readers named the Old Country Store Buffet one of 10 Best buffets across the U.S. for the third year in a row.
(731) 668-1223
56 Casey Jones Lane, Jackson, TN 38305
2. Carolina Buffet in West Columbia, South Carolina
We've mentioned Carolina Buffet before as our South Carolina pick for best buffets in every state, but the spot also stands out for its incredible southern dishes, including soul food. While simple and unassuming on the inside, with gray flooring and little decor, the food is truly the star of the show here, with a menu that frequently includes dishes like fried chicken, mac & cheese, fried cornbread, and tomatoes and okra.
Customers have a lot of good things to say about their experiences here. "The food was amazing, & service was great! From the chicken to the fish, to the beans and the pork. It was all amazing!" says one reviewer on Google. Folks on Yelp also praise the Carolina Buffet, with one saying, "Best collard greens I have ever had...This is a 10!" Reviewers on Tripadvisor agree, with one writing, "Good selection to choose from, fried chicken, meatloaf. Everything hot and delicious."
www.facebook.com/CarolinaBuffetSC/
(803) 661-7881
3122 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia, SC 29170
3. Casey's Buffet in Wilmington, North Carolina
"If you're looking for a spot that delivers hearty, seasoned dishes with genuine Southern hospitality, Casey's is absolutely worth the stop," gushes one reviewer on Google, while another declares, "This spot is absolutely delicious home cooking at its finest. It takes me right back to Nanny's kitchen, serving up good old-fashioned soul food." Casey's Buffet, located in Wilmington, North Carolina, opened in 2005, and offers lunch and dinner buffets filled with barbecue and soul food. Daily menu items include fried chicken, catfish, chitlins, mac & cheese, black eyed peas, hushpuppies, and banana pudding, while weekly specials include things like shrimp and crab.
Many positive reviews surround the broad spread available and the authentic southern home cooking, with one user on Tripadvisor saying, "Just delicious home cooking buffet style! Authentic southern yummy home cooked food!" The vintage, old-school atmosphere gets a lot of praise as well; one Yelp reviewer says, "The ambiance was a step into the past with spreads of coke bottles, Pepsi cans and posters that remind me of school days." The spot is open Wednesday through Sunday for lunch and dinner, but is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
(910) 798-2913
5559 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403
4. Georgia Comfort Kitchen in Savannah, Georgia
Georgia Comfort Kitchen calls itself the "best soul food in Savannah." While it's hard to say for certain if that's true, it's clear that customers love it. "Run, don't walk to this fabulous gem of a restaurant," commands one reviewer on Google, who goes on to praise the gumbo soup, fried chicken, flounder, and shrimp. Over on Yelp, another reviewer says, "Amazing soul food — best coconut shrimp and pot roast I've ever had!"
Other dishes offered include shrimp and grits, fried pork chops, and mashed potatoes, though specific options vary by day and meal. Visitors will find a lunch buffet daily, plus a dinner buffet on weekends and a Sunday brunch buffet. And bonus — Georgia Comfort Kitchen also has a full bar. While casual, exudes an elegant, farmhouse chic vibe. The restaurant is located at the crossroads of I-95 and State Route 21in Savannah. On the opposite side of the state? Check out our list of the best soul food restaurants in Atlanta.
(912) 421-4109
109 Traveler's Way, Savannah, GA 31407
5. Mama Hamil's Southern Soul Food in Madison, Mississippi
"Unbuckle your belt and just go," wrote one Yelp reviewer of Mama Hamil's Southern Soul Food. "Great home cooked meals. Bbq, fried chicken are both excellent. Crowd and cars of all types illustrates everyone is eating here." Others agree, raving about the variety, prices, atmosphere, and cleanliness, with one Google reviewer saying, "This restaurant is booming as soon as you walk in [...]It's southern cooking at its [sic] finest in the buffet."
The rustic restaurant is located off of U.S. Highway 51 in Madison, Mississippi, in the northern suburbs of Jackson. It serves an all-you-can eat lunch Monday through Saturday and an all-you-can-eat dinner Thursday through Saturday both featuring main dishes like barbecue ribs, fried chicken, pulled pork, and fried gizzards. Sides include options such as mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and black eyed peas, and you can finish off your dinner with treats like banana pudding or peach cobbler.
(601) 856-4407
480 Magnolia St, Madison, MS 39110
6. Martha's Place Buffet in Montgomery, Alabama
Martha's Place Buffet is a warm and welcoming soul food restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama. Located in a strip mall just off the Atlanta Highway, you'll find covered tablecloths, wood floors, and a variety of soul food staples. Specific offerings vary by day, but include options like fried chicken, collard greens, black eyed peas, and macaroni and cheese. The fried chicken is a particular favorite at Martha's Place, with one reviewer on Yelp saying, "Fried chicken was cooked to perfection and the skin was crispy and delectable!" Over on Tripadvisor, a reviewer agreed, noting, "There is no better fried chicken anywhere."
Others rave about the experience as a whole, like this customer on Google, who says, "Martha's Place in Montgomery felt like being at your granny's house — in the best way. Warm, welcoming, and full of home-cooked flavor. The food was incredible, the service was kind and genuine, and the whole experience just felt comforting." Additionally, the restaurant was named a finalist for best minority-owned small business of the year in the 2025 MGM Small Business Awards. Martha's Place is opened Sunday through Friday and closed Saturdays.
(334) 356-7165
7780 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL 36117
7. The Old Cookstove in Danville, Alabama
Tucked off the highway in Danville, Alabama, The Old Cookstove is a laid-back spot that immediately makes you feel at home with its country kitchen vibe. Inside, you'll find wood paneling, checkered tablecloths, and an all-you-can-eat buffet full of home-style favorites. Depending on the day, you'll find options like fried chicken, steamed and fried shrimp, meatloaf, and fried green tomatoes.
"Imagine your mom, grandmother, aunt...etc, cooking all of your favorite dishes. Now imagine them all being placed buffet style within arms reach," says one Google reviewer, who goes on to add, "From pot roast to chicken to ham and some of the best fried green tomatoes and okra." Others rave about the service and atmosphere, with one Yelp reviewer saying, "Have been there often. I have never been disappointed. The food is always excellent and the service is good. Good selection of food from the buffet and it is like home."
www.facebook.com/p/The-Old-Cookstove-100063467866375/
(256) 462-1151
89 Reeder Rd, Danville, AL 35619
8. Simply Southern Smokehouse in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach is a popular tourist destination, and home to plenty of restaurants, including one of the remaining Margaritaville restaurants. But if you're more in the mood for endless soul food, then Simply Southern Smokehouse is the place to be. Nestled in the heart of the city, it's the perfect stop after a day at the beach or one of the dozens of attractions in the area. The all-you-can-eat spot offers smokehouse classics like ribs, pulled pork, and barbecue chicken, plus soul food favorites like fried chicken, mac & cheese, and collard greens.
On Google, reviewers praise dishes like the ribs, fried catfish (a soul food staple), and peach cobbler. Folks on Tripadvisor rave about the variety of soul food dishes and live music. On Yelp, one reviewer says, "This southern buffet was delicious! The fish is seasoned and fried to perfection! The mac 'n cheese is creamy and cheesy! The ribs fall off the bone! The cobblers — peach & strawberry are a nice finish to the meal."
www.simplysouthernsmokehouse.com/
(843) 839-1913
1913 Mr. Joe White Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
9. Sistas' Kitchen in Brunswick, Georgia
Sistas' Kitchen, located in Brunswick, Georgia, is a locally beloved spot. So what do customers like so much? According to one Google reviewer, pretty much everything: "Really good food on the all-you-can-eat buffet. The collards were tender and not bitter, with just the right amount of heat. Fried chicken was juicy and flavorful, the green beans were great, and the cornbread had just a touch of sweet." Another reviewer on Yelp says, "Absolutely delicious! All of the staff were so very nice!!The fried chicken... PERFECT!"
The restaurant is tucked into an unassuming strip mall off of US-25 in northern Brunswick, and inside, you'll find a simple, laid back, cafeteria sort of vibe. Buffet items vary by day, but can include options like fried chicken, backed macaroni and cheese, black eyed peas, okra, peach cobbler, and more. Sistas' Kitchen is open for lunch and early dinner Sunday through Friday, but is closed on Saturdays.
https://www.facebook.com/sistas.kitchen.5/
(912) 554-3800
128 Old Jesup Rd, Brunswick, GA 31520
10. Taste of Soul Restaurant in Henderson, North Carolina
Taste of Soul Restaurant is a casual, laid back spot off of Raleigh Road in Henderson, North Carolina, that has diners coming back for more. "An absolute treat! I enjoyed every plate, and would recommend you give them a try. [...] I literally ate till I couldn't anymore! 10/10 would recommend," says one reviewer on Facebook. Another on Google raves, "If you're looking for Real Soul Food this is the place. They will have you loosening your belt! The food is seasoned and cooked to perfection. [...] The food is Southern style soul food, it doesn't get any better than this."
You'll find a huge variety of soul food classics here. Customers rave about the pig feet (an underrated cut of pork), fried chicken, greens, macaroni and cheese, and seafood, as well as the pork chops and fried vegetables. The menu varies slightly by day, and you can usually see what to expect on the restaurant's Facebook page. Taste of Soul is open for lunch and early dinner most days, but is closed Monday and Saturday.
(252) 204-6739
1502 Raleigh Rd, Henderson, NC 27536
Methodology
While many over-the-top buffets offer things like fried chicken and mac & cheese — heck, even Old Country Buffet (RIP) offered stuff like that — I focused on restaurants that specifically offer soul food. As it turns out, there aren't a ton of all-you-can-eat soul food spots, which made my job both easier and harder at the same time. Harder, because these restaurants were kind of tricky to find, but easier, because once I found them, it was pretty easy to narrow down the list. I looked at not just overall ratings, but also the number of reviews talking about soul food as well as the recency of positive reviews to pick the top 10 for this list.