10 Best All-You-Can-Eat Soul Food Restaurants Across The Country

The history of soul food is deeply rooted in the American South, and traces back to the transatlantic slave trade. Enslaved Africans were usually given the worst cuts of meat and leftover rations, and managed to completely transform those into flavorful, nutritious dishes using traditional West African cooking methods and ingredients they could catch or gather themselves. Over time, this evolved into the soul food we know today, such as fried chicken, pig feet, catfish, collard greens, black eyed peas, mac & cheese, and cornbread. These are savory, delicious dishes, and what better way to enjoy them then at an all-you-can-eat restaurant?

Now, it's important to note that while the term "soul food" is often used interchangeably with "comfort food" or "Southern food," they aren't the same thing. Comfort food typically refers to nostalgic, filling foods. Southern food is often a type of comfort food, but is a broad category that covers a variety of different cultures. Within that, you have soul food, which reflects the Black American experience within the Deep South. We used customer reviews to track down the best all-you-can-eat soul food restaurants, so you can enjoy that experience for yourself or revisit your soul food favorites.