How Many Margaritaville Restaurants Are Left And Where Can You Find Them?
As any Parrothead will tell you, Margaritaville is more than just a restaurant: It's a state of mind. For decades, Jimmy Buffett's laid-back anthem has inspired the global brand, bringing a tropical, tiki torch-adorned refuge to landlocked cities and sun-soaked vacation spots alike. But with ever-evolving dining trends, how many Margaritaville restaurants are still standing, and where are they?
Despite some closures (RIP to the Flamingo Las Vegas location, which shut its doors in 2024), there are still more than 30 Margaritaville locations spread across the United States, the Caribbean, and beyond, plus more located within some Margaritaville hotels and resorts. The brand's official site lists 27 standalone restaurants plus a handful of airport locations, and you'll find them in vacation hotspots like Miami, Key West, and Jamaica, where the classic beachy ambiance and cocktails uphold that perfect dose of escapism. One of its most iconic locations is nestled amidst the energetic thrum of Times Square. This popular spot perfectly embodies the brand's escapist charm, juxtaposing tropical kitsch against New York City's towering skyscrapers and stiff suit-clad meetings. Visitors can savor signature dishes like Volcano Nachos or indulge in the aptly named 'Where's the Party' margarita.
So, while some locations have come and gone, the franchise continues to thrive, bringing a taste of the tropics to wherever it lands. From beachside towns like Myrtle Beach to Cozumel, Mexico, you'll find the familiar go-to menu items — whether it's a Cheeseburger in Paradise or a timelessly perfect margarita.
From Times Square to the tropics: the Margaritaville legacy
Margaritaville's story is as much about the people who flock to it as it is about the brand itself. After all, nothing says "I'm on vacation" quite like a margarita served in a souvenir cup, even if you're hundreds of miles from the ocean. You'll find a Margaritaville restaurant in landlocked states like Tennessee, and in cold-weather states like Minnesota, Massachusetts, Ohio, and New York (both in New York City and upstate). There are also convenient Southern locations in Georgia and Oklahoma.
Jimmy Buffet wrote the famous cocktail-themed song in an Austin bar, but surprisingly, Austin, Texas, isn't home to one of these restaurants — your closest bet is over in San Antonio. Unsurprisingly, laid-back Florida is the state with the most locations: a total of six, per the Margaritaville website. It's five o'clock somewhere over in Canada as well (Ontario, to be exact), and other international locations include Mexico, Jamaica, and Turks and Caicos.
The first Margaritaville served flip-flop-clad Parrotheads in Key West in 1985. Since then, the neon-lit eatery has earned praise as one of the best themed chain restaurants in the United States and has expanded around the globe. The future of Margaritaville looks as sunny as ever, with the brand extending beyond restaurants to resorts, cruises, and even retirement communities — proving that for fans, the Margaritaville state of mind is truly a way of life.