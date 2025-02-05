How Many Margaritaville Restaurants Are Left And Where Can You Find Them?

As any Parrothead will tell you, Margaritaville is more than just a restaurant: It's a state of mind. For decades, Jimmy Buffett's laid-back anthem has inspired the global brand, bringing a tropical, tiki torch-adorned refuge to landlocked cities and sun-soaked vacation spots alike. But with ever-evolving dining trends, how many Margaritaville restaurants are still standing, and where are they?

Despite some closures (RIP to the Flamingo Las Vegas location, which shut its doors in 2024), there are still more than 30 Margaritaville locations spread across the United States, the Caribbean, and beyond, plus more located within some Margaritaville hotels and resorts. The brand's official site lists 27 standalone restaurants plus a handful of airport locations, and you'll find them in vacation hotspots like Miami, Key West, and Jamaica, where the classic beachy ambiance and cocktails uphold that perfect dose of escapism. One of its most iconic locations is nestled amidst the energetic thrum of Times Square. This popular spot perfectly embodies the brand's escapist charm, juxtaposing tropical kitsch against New York City's towering skyscrapers and stiff suit-clad meetings. Visitors can savor signature dishes like Volcano Nachos or indulge in the aptly named 'Where's the Party' margarita.

So, while some locations have come and gone, the franchise continues to thrive, bringing a taste of the tropics to wherever it lands. From beachside towns like Myrtle Beach to Cozumel, Mexico, you'll find the familiar go-to menu items — whether it's a Cheeseburger in Paradise or a timelessly perfect margarita.