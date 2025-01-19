Pig's Feet Is The Underrated Cut Of Pork You Should Know How To Cook

It's no secret many Americans these days avoid using a lot of animal parts considered delicacies in other countries. Sometimes it's because certain meats are straight-up illegal in the U.S., like lung meat. Most of the time, it's more to do with visual appeal. From offal to chicken feet, a lot of meat never lands on today's dining tables. It's certainly a deterrent for several parts of the otherwise popular pig. Pork snout looks and tastes like a big spongy nose while pig's ears are often fed to dogs. Pig's feet are popular in the American South and in Asian cuisines (Wanluan, Taiwan is known for its pig's feet dishes), but woefully underrated and under-appreciated by much of the rest of the country.

Unlike, say, a pork chop, pig's feet (also known as trotters or pettitoes, among other names) aren't abstracted through butchering. What you see is what you get: the toes and lower portion of a pig's legs, complete with pink skin. The feet are filled with small bones (knuckles), a lot of cartilage, and plenty of fat beneath the collagen-rich skin. They have a distinctive smokey, intense pork flavor that some describe as an acquired taste. But properly cooked, the bit of actual meat hiding inside is delectable and juicy. They're also affordable. So, if you're concerned at just how much grocery store prices have risen in the past few years, it might be time to buy a bunch of pig's feet and throw them in a pot with onions and spices.