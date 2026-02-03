7 Over-The-Top Buffets In The US You Need To Try

For a while, it looked like buffets were going the way of the dinosaurs. Spots like Old Country Buffet closed down completely, while others, like Bonanza and Ponderosa, have just a handful of locations left. The COVID-19 pandemic especially seemed to issue a death blow to many of these places. To help attract customers, many spots focus on offering a can't-miss, over-the-top experience. This helps them stand out from the crowd, especially since buffets seem to be making a comeback.

There are a few reasons buffets are rising in popularity again. In some cases, it's the pricing. The option to eat all you want for a set cost is pretty appealing, although as we'll soon see, some buffets can put a big dent in your wallet. Another reason is the option to explore global flavors. Chinese and Korean buffets have been a hit for a while, and many buffets offer a chance to test out new cuisines and learn what you like. Some buffets are focused on one primary type of cuisine, while others, like the Vegas buffets we cover, offer almost anything you can imagine.

We've already talked about the best buffets across the country, but what if you're looking for something miles beyond what a standard buffet offers? We looked at some of the most over-the-top buffets in the U.S., from those with hundreds of feet of buffet to those with indulgent offerings to those with unique experiences, and considered reviews on social media to determine which are must–visit.