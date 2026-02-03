7 Over-The-Top Buffets In The US You Need To Try
For a while, it looked like buffets were going the way of the dinosaurs. Spots like Old Country Buffet closed down completely, while others, like Bonanza and Ponderosa, have just a handful of locations left. The COVID-19 pandemic especially seemed to issue a death blow to many of these places. To help attract customers, many spots focus on offering a can't-miss, over-the-top experience. This helps them stand out from the crowd, especially since buffets seem to be making a comeback.
There are a few reasons buffets are rising in popularity again. In some cases, it's the pricing. The option to eat all you want for a set cost is pretty appealing, although as we'll soon see, some buffets can put a big dent in your wallet. Another reason is the option to explore global flavors. Chinese and Korean buffets have been a hit for a while, and many buffets offer a chance to test out new cuisines and learn what you like. Some buffets are focused on one primary type of cuisine, while others, like the Vegas buffets we cover, offer almost anything you can imagine.
We've already talked about the best buffets across the country, but what if you're looking for something miles beyond what a standard buffet offers? We looked at some of the most over-the-top buffets in the U.S., from those with hundreds of feet of buffet to those with indulgent offerings to those with unique experiences, and considered reviews on social media to determine which are must–visit.
1. Bacchanal Buffet
The term "bacchanal" comes from the name Bacchus, the Roman god of wine and revelry. It's an apt term to describe a lot of Las Vegas, but it especially makes sense for the buffet inside Caesars Palace. Bacchanal Buffet is the largest of Sin City's many buffets and is often considered one of the best buffets in Las Vegas.
The bright, shiny, 25,000-square-foot restaurant features specialty chefs cooking in open kitchens in front of guests. You'll find 10 different kitchens, nine chef-attended stations, and over 250 menu items from around the world every time you visit. Options include barbecue, like smoked brisket and prime rib, and an Asian station for barbecue pork buns and pot stickers, but reviewers really love the seafood. "Snow crab legs are legit," said one Redditor, and others agree.
This luxury food experience does come with a hefty price tag: about $80 for dinner and weekend brunch, with weekday brunch costing about $65. However, as another Redditor said, it's "worth it if you'll take advantage of the snow crab legs and seafood options." Diners get 90 minutes for all-you-can-eat. Other Redditors recommend making a reservation, or else you could be waiting hours (though you may be able to pay extra to get bumped up in line).
www.caesars.com/caesars-palace/restaurants/bacchanal-buffet/
(702) 731-7928
3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
2. Gold Creek Salmon Bake in Juneau, Alaska
What sets Gold Creek Salmon Bake apart from other buffets isn't just the food itself, but the whole experience it provides. Tucked beside a creek in the temperate rainforest of Alaska, diners eat under heated, translucent domes, allowing them to take in the scenery. After dinner, guests have several options: They can take a short walk to Salmon Creek Falls and visit the entrance of the historic Wagner Mine. Here, they get a chance to pan for gold and other lost relics or watch salmon spawn. After the buffet, diners also have the option to roast marshmallows at a campfire, take photos, or visit the gift shop.
And, of course, the food is pretty good too. "Best salmon I've ever tasted, and the venue is amazing! Truly an Alaskan experience!" raved one Redditor. While fire-grilled wild salmon is the core of the menu, the buffet also includes barbecue ribs, baked beans, wild rice pilaf, chowder, salad, and blueberry cake. Another reviewer on Reddit summed up their visit, saying, "It was a great experience! Live music, incredible weather, and the food was *chef's kiss.*"
Gold Creek Salmon Bake is open from late April through early October in rain or shine, with multiple buffets each day. The experience includes round-trip transportation and takes about one and a half to two hours total, but as shuttles run all day, you're allowed to stay longer to enjoy the experience if you prefer. Adults cost around $80, while kids are about $50.
www.alaskatraveladventures.com/day-tours/juneau/gold-creek-salmon-bake/
(907) 796-2212
1061 Salmon Creek Ln, Juneau, AK 99801
3. Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Pennsylvania
We've mentioned before that you won't find the largest buffet in America in Las Vegas, like you might think; instead, you'll find it in the tiny town of East Earl, Pennsylvania. Shady Maple Smorgasboard can seat 1,200 diners and is run by the Pennsylvania Dutch community — unsurprising as East Earl is in the heart of Amish Country.
The buffet is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with over 200 feet of authentic Pennsylvania Dutch foods. For breakfast, you'll find classic comfort staples like omelettes, pancakes, and French toast. Lunch features dishes like fried shrimp and smoked beef brisket, along with plenty of salad bar items, soups, and desserts. The main course for dinner varies by night. For example, Mondays are steak nights, and Tuesdays are seafood nights. "The sheer quantity and variety is why you go," explained one Redditor, while another said, "The food is unbelievably good, staff is very polite, value is fantastic."
The price at Shady Maple is pretty reasonable for such a big spread. Breakfast is $15 on weekdays and $18 on Saturdays, while lunch is $21 on weekdays and $30 on Saturdays. Dinner varies by night, but hovers around $30 per diner. Shady Maple also includes a farmer's market and a gift shop.
www.shady-maple.com/smorgasbord/
(717) 354-8222
129 Toddy Dr, East Earl, PA 17519
4. The Buffet at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada
The Buffet at Wynn isn't the biggest Vegas buffet (as we mentioned, that honor goes to Bacchanal Buffet), but it's still pretty large and is known for offering extravagant, luxury food items. The daily brunch buffet includes a full eggs Benedict station, while the daily gourmet seafood dinner includes premium seafood and shrimp cocktail. Other selections put out by the 16-kitchen buffet include Asian dishes, barbecue, pasta, Latin foods, and more. For an additional price, diners can upgrade to the Ultimate Buffet Experience, which includes a 1 1/2-pound Maine lobster tail served tableside, or the Unlimited Pour Package, which unlocks bottomless cocktails, mimosas, wine, and beer.
One reviewer on Instagram called The Buffet at Wynn the best in Las Vegas, saying, "If anyone tells you anything else, they're lying or have become severely disillusioned about the quality of their taste buds." On Reddit, folks say it's definitely worth it if you love seafood, but the price may be a little high otherwise. Brunch is $60 per person, and dinner is $80 per person, not including any additional upgrades. Children under the age of 5 are welcome, with those between three and five costing half the price. There is a dress code, but it's nothing too fancy: Resort casual is fine. The Buffet is located on the casino floor of the Wynn. It doesn't take reservations, but you can book priority seating, which secures you a spot in line, up to 30 days in advance.
www.wynnlasvegas.com/dining/casual-dining/the-buffet
(702) 770-3340
3131 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
5. The Buffet in College Point, New York
College Point is a neighborhood in the Queens borough of New York City, and it's home to what's simply known as The Buffet. Located on the fourth floor of the Hotel de Point, The Buffet offers expansive offerings of Pan-Asian dishes with the goal of uniting "the finest flavors of Asia under one roof." This includes Japanese favorites like a sushi bar and teppanyaki grill to popular Chinese dishes like hand-carved Peking duck and Dungeness crab. In addition, the restaurant provides a churrasco experience, like what you'd find at a Brazilian steakhouse.
"DELICIOUS food and so many options. Fresh and tasty dishes," said one reviewer on Facebook, adding, "Everyone was very nice and helpful ... Will definitely be going back." They received a reply that agreed, saying, "The place is insane — go if you can." The Buffet is open for lunch and dinner, and diners can stay for a maximum of an hour and a half. Weekday lunch is about $33, while weekend lunch is $36. Similarly, weekday dinner is around $55, while weekend dinner is $56. Kids under 3 feet tall eat free, and those taller than 3 feet but under age 10 cost a reduced price.
(718) 886-3722
20-07 127th St 4th floor, College Point, NY 11356
6. The Nordic in Charlestown, Rhode Island
As you may have noticed, many of the most expensive buffets, like the Vegas ones we've mentioned, tend to be heavy on seafood. The same is true at The Nordic in Charlestown, Rhode Island. This buffet will run you $145 per adult but gives you access to a vast spread of lobster, snow crab legs, scallops, shrimp, clams, oysters, salmon, and more. As one Redditor said, "Went this year and it was really good. I feel like I ate my money's worth, and the food quality was legit."
Even if you're not a seafood fan, it's still worth a trip. "The Nordic has some of the best prime rib I've ever had and plenty of non-seafood options and desserts to get your money's worth," explained one Redditor. In addition to prime rib, you'll find a selection of steak, pork, and chicken options, plus a variety of appetizers, sides, and desserts.
Part of the draw of The Nordic is not just the incredible spread, but the location. The restaurant sits in a picturesque spot along a lake, with both indoor and outdoor seating options, and live music is often playing. The Nordic is seasonal, closing for the winter, and reservations are required on Sundays. There's a dress code, but it's just proper casual, meaning no beachwear or revealing clothes. If you want to really get your money's worth, though, maybe consider wearing loose pants.
(401) 783-4515
178 Nordic Trail, Charlestown, RI 02813
7. Voyagers of the Pacific Luau in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
Voyagers of the Pacific Luau is another buffet where it's not so much the food spread that puts it over the top, but the overall experience. Voyagers of the Pacific Luau is an authentic Hawaiian luau and allows guests to sit along the beach and experience traditional island cooking, including watching an Imu Ceremony where the meat is slow-roasted. While you eat, you'll get to enjoy Polynesian dancing, songs, and music, all culminating in a fire knife dance finale.
That's not to say the buffet isn't excellent. You'll have a choice of traditional Hawaiian and Asian dishes, like teriyaki beef, kalua pork and cabbage, and fresh, steamed fish. You'll also get salad with options like local pineapple and Waipio Valley poi, and desserts like Hawaiian haupia pudding and fresh puna papaya. Drinks, including Mai Tais, beer, and wine, are included as well.
Voyagers of the Pacific Luau is located at the Royal Kona Resort. Regular admission is about $170 per adult, or you can upgrade to the VIP experience, which includes premium seating and priority access to the buffet, for about $230. Children are less, coming in at about $65 for ages 6 to 11, while kids under age 5 eat free. The experience lasts a little over two hours, and it's recommended that you purchase tickets in advance.
(877) 631-9793
75-5852 Ali'i Dr, Kailua-Kona, HI 96740
Methodology
To curate this list of over-the-top buffets in the U.S., we focused on buffets that had something that made them really stand out, whether that was an extensive food spread, high-end, luxury foods, or an overall unique experience. Once we had put together a list of these types of places, we looked through to see which ones had the best reviews on sites like Reddit and Facebook and which are generally considered to be special, can't-miss spots.