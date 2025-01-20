Why Catfish Is A Soul Food Staple

Soul food has a very important history in the United States. If you walk into a soul food restaurant — no matter if it's in New York City, Los Angeles, or the American South — you're probably going to find at least one catfish dish on the menu, most likely in fried form. This freshwater fish is endemic to rivers and lakes throughout the U.S. and has grown to become a cornerstone of soul food. A fried filet of catfish served alongside dishes such as hushpuppies, collard greens, and creamy coleslaw are classic soul food favorites. However, catfish's rise to culinary prominence today has a long and painful history, as it is deeply tied to the diets of enslaved people from West Africa who were forced to cross the Atlantic Ocean.

Many ingredients they cooked with, including catfish, were used out of necessity. Even after slavery was abolished in the 1860s, Black Americans still faced systemic barriers that made it difficult for them to build wealth, and therefore relied on ingredients that were cheap and easily accessible. A lot of times this meant utilizing unpopular cuts of meat, such as oxtail (which is currently experiencing a rise to superstardom). Catfish was considered an undesirable catch, often referred to as "mudcats," because they can be found in shallow, muddy waters. Because of this, many people found their taste to be off-putting. But since there are some catfish species that are native to West African countries, enslaved people were already well-versed in catching, preparing, and making them taste good. This made it a go-to protein source for enslaved people, who then cooked the fish by coating it in cornmeal and frying it in hot grease.