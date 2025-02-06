Best Buffets Across The Country: Top Picks In Every Single State

Buffets have been fading away for years, with the coronavirus pandemic dealing a death blow to many. There are a few reasons for this, but one of the major ones is they just aren't trendy anymore. Despite their waning popularity, some buffets are still holding strong, and you can probably find a buffet somewhere near you.

While there are definitely some red flags you should be aware of when choosing to eat at a buffet, there are also tons of upsides to choosing a buffet over traditional dining. Often, buffets are pretty cost-effective, they allow you to sample a range of dishes, and they can be a great option for picky eaters. Chinese and Indian buffets are still somewhat common, and you can also find buffets serving Mongolian, Korean, Latin American, seafood, and comfort foods, among others. We've combed through internet reviews to bring you the best buffets in each state.