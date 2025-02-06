Best Buffets Across The Country: Top Picks In Every Single State
Buffets have been fading away for years, with the coronavirus pandemic dealing a death blow to many. There are a few reasons for this, but one of the major ones is they just aren't trendy anymore. Despite their waning popularity, some buffets are still holding strong, and you can probably find a buffet somewhere near you.
While there are definitely some red flags you should be aware of when choosing to eat at a buffet, there are also tons of upsides to choosing a buffet over traditional dining. Often, buffets are pretty cost-effective, they allow you to sample a range of dishes, and they can be a great option for picky eaters. Chinese and Indian buffets are still somewhat common, and you can also find buffets serving Mongolian, Korean, Latin American, seafood, and comfort foods, among others. We've combed through internet reviews to bring you the best buffets in each state.
Alabama: The Old Cookstove
Located in the deep south, Alabama is known primarily for barbecue, fried foods, and special regional dishes, like Alabama-style barbecue sauce. That's exactly what you can expect to find at The Old Cookstove, a rustic, homey buffet located in Danville, Alabama.
Reviewers give the restaurant 4.6 stars on Google, with many raving about the restaurant's country comfort options like meatloaf, mashed potatoes, and fried green tomatoes. The price for the buffet ranges from about $10-$20, but the seafood buffet — which is offered on Fridays — is nearly $40 per person.
https://www.facebook.com/p/The-Old-Cookstove-100063467866375/
(256) 462-1151
89 Reeder Rd, Danville, AL 35619
Alaska: Gold Creek Salmon Bake
Gold Creek Salmon Bake in Juneau, Alaska, is more than just a buffet. It's located on a historic property that includes the Salmon Creek Waterfall and the Wagner Mine, a gold mine from the 1800s. In addition to wood-grilled salmon, the all-you-can-eat menu includes potatoes, baked beans, wild rice, and more.
The restaurant is open from late April to early October, and the price for the salmon bake is $49 for kids and $79 for adults. Guests on Google rate the experience an average of 4.5 stars, stating it's a fantastic tourist destination.
https://www.alaskatraveladventures.com/day-tours/juneau/gold-creek-salmon-bake/
(907) 796-2212
1061 Salmon Creek Ln, Juneau, AK 99801
Arizona: YC's Mongolian Grill
In Tempe, Arizona, you'll find YC's Mongolian Grill, a stir-fry buffet almost as hot as its desert surroundings. Guests go down the buffet, selecting their fresh-cut meats and vegetables, as well as over a dozen sauces and seasonings. Then, they bring it to the massive grills to have their custom-made dish stir-fried.
The restaurant's healthy food and top-notch service have earned it 4.8 stars on Google. Meals range from $10-$20 for adults, depending on the size of your dish. YC's Mongolian Grill also has locations in Gilbert and Scottsdale, Arizona.
https://www.ycs-mongoliangrill.com/
(480) 777-2929
752 W Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284
Arkansas: Star of India
Nestled in a strip mall in Little Rock is Star of India, an Indian restaurant that serves authentic North Indian cuisine. While customers order off the menu for dinner, Star of India offers a lunch buffet that runs from 11 a.m. to 2:45 pm daily. The buffet menu changes daily, but often includes dishes like tikka masala, tandoori chicken, and saag paneer.
Reviewers give Star of India 4.6 stars on Google, with one customer saying, "Literally every item on the buffet is amazing." The lunch buffet costs $15.99, and individual dishes typically range in price from $10-$20.
https://www.lrstarofindia.com/
(501) 227-9900
301 N Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR 72211
California: Aromas Restaurant
California may be the unofficial birthplace of fast food, but if you want an impressive brunch buffet, you need to check out Aromas Restaurant in Fresno. The brunch-focused restaurant offers a Bottomless Boozy Buffet every Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., which includes an omelet station and unlimited Bloody Marys and mimosas.
Aromas prides itself on being the best brunch house in Fresno, and it may be right, with a 4.8 rating on Google. Customers say that both the quality of food and service are spectacular. The Sunday buffet is $25 per plate while menu items generally range from $10-$20.
(559) 449-3022
568 E. Olive Ave, Fresno, CA 93728
Colorado: Curry Kingdom
Indian food, like Chinese, is a common cuisine featured at buffets. At Curry Kingdom in Colorado, you'll find classic Indian dishes like chicken biryani, tikka masala, and lamb vindaloo on the lunch buffet, which runs Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers love the wide variety of foods the buffet offers, earning the restaurant a 4.7 rating on Google. The lunch buffet is just $15 per plate, while $15-$25 is the typical price for an entree from the menu.
(303) 422-3665
7605 W 44th Ave, Unit F, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
Connecticut: Taj Stamford
Across the country is another Indian restaurant, Taj Stamford, which offers a killer Sunday buffet. Taj Stamford is located in Stamford, Connecticutt, and offers a lunch buffet every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Reviewers say that Taj Stamford offers "truly elevated Indian food," which is likely why the restaurant boasts a 4.9-star rating on Google. The buffet price is $17 per person.
(203) 588-0000
211 Summer St, Stamford, CT 06901
Delaware: King Buffet
If you're craving a fusion of Chinese, Japanese, and American cuisine, you'll love King Buffet in Dover, Delaware. This laid-back restaurant offers options like spring rolls, sushi, chicken, and a variety of desserts. King Buffet has a rating of 4.3 stars on Google, with guests particularly liking the broad selection of food and the friendly staff. The lunch buffet is $17.99 for adults while the dinner buffet is $27.99.
https://www.facebook.com/p/Dover-King-Buffet-100063580720996/
(302) 677-1630
293 N Dupont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901
Florida: Fred's Market Restaurant
With the variety of resorts and retirement homes in Florida, it seems like the perfect state for buffets. One of the best is Fred's Market Restaurant, a casual buffet serving homestyle Southern food in Plant City, Florida. It's got 4.7 stars on Google, with reviewers particularly loving the restaurant's fried green tomatoes, strawberry shortcake, collard greens, and overall Southern charm. Breakfast is $13.99 per plate, lunch $17.99 per plate, and dinner $22.99, with special deals for kids. Two additional locations can be found in Lakeland and Riverview, Florida.
813-752-7763
1401 W. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Plant City, FL
Georgia: Georgia Comfort Kitchen
Another buffet with classic, Southern comfort food can be found at Georgia Comfort Kitchen in Port Wentworth, Georgia. The casual but classy restaurant runs a lunch buffet daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and there is a dinner buffet on Fridays and Saturdays. Menu items include Southern staples like fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, collard greens, and peach cobbler. Reviewers give the restaurant 4.7 on Google, raving about the true Southern home cooking. The lunch buffet is $14.95 per plate, while the dinner option is $19.95 per plate.
https://www.georgiacomfortkitchen.com/
912-421-4109
109 Travelers Way Port, Wentworth, GA 31407
Hawaii: House Without a Key
Several resorts in Hawaii offer buffets, but House Without a Key — located inside the Halekulani Hotel in Honolulu — doesn't require you to be a hotel guest to enjoy its breakfast buffet. Running from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. daily, the beachside buffet offers a blend of Asian and traditional breakfast foods. The restaurant has an average of 4.5 stars, with reviewers loving the beachside view and after-sunset entertainment. The price for the breakfast buffet is $52 per plate and a resort casual dress code is required.
https://www.halekulani.com/dining/house-without-a-key/
(808) 923-2311
2199 Kālia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815
Idaho: Mongolian Bistro
Located in the Hillcrest Shopping Center in Boise, Idaho, is Mongolian Bistro. This family-friendly restaurant has you fill up your bowl from the buffet, and then bring it over to the grills where the staff cook your dish for you. Customers love the service and the variety of fresh ingredients, and one even says, "This restaurant has become my absolute favorite in town. The food is simply amazing." Mongolian Bistro doesn't list its prices online, but reviewers say the cost ranges between $7-$15 depending on the size bowl you get.
https://www.facebook.com/mongolianbistro/
(208) 345-0339
5234 W Overland Rd, Boise, ID 83705
Illinois: Hot Pot and BBQ Buffet
The official state snack food of Illinois might be popcorn, but the best buffet is Hot Pot and BBQ Buffet in Springfield. Here, you go through the buffet and select your food before cooking it at your table with the provided hot pot. Customers give this restaurant 4.8 stars, saying, "The selections are wonderful, service is great, the atmosphere is great!" A patron also noted, "Between the options for hot pot and the grill, you will definitely not go home without a full stomach." The cost of the buffet is $29.95 per person.
https://www.facebook.com/people/HOT-POT-BBQ-buffet/100092408719708/
(217) 698-7008
3050 Lindbergh Blvd, Springfield, IL 62704
Indiana: The Monk's
The Monk's is a casual restaurant offering Indo-Chinese fusion cuisine located in Carmel, Indiana. It has a lunch buffet every weekday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and while the options change daily, common menu items include tandoori and fried rice. Reviewers say the service is great and the food is delicious, leading the restaurant to have a 4.8-star rating on Google. The buffet costs $13.99 Monday through Thursday, going up to $15.99 on Fridays.
(317) 564-8266
13080 Grand Blvd Suite 150, Carmel, IN 46032
Iowa: Breitbach's Country Dining
Breitbach's Country Dining has been open since 1852, making it the oldest continually operating restaurant in Iowa. The country-style tavern offers a lunch buffet Thursday through Saturday and a dinner buffet Friday through Sunday with options like seafood, pasta, chicken, and mashed potatoes. The restaurant has an average of 4.8 stars on Google, with customers saying that the service is top-notch and the buffet is delicious and fresh. The Thursday lunch buffet is $14.95 per plate, while the Friday and Saturday lunch buffets are $15.95 per plate. The dinner buffet is $19.95 on Fridays and Saturdays and $18.95 on Sundays.
https://www.breitbachscountrydining.com/
(563) 552-2220
563 Balltown Rd, Sherrill, IA 52073
Kansas: Chen's Buffet
In the small town of Paola, Kansas, just south of Kansas City, you'll find Chen's Buffet. The quintessential Chinese Buffet is open Tuesdays through Sundays and has 4.5 stars on Google. Guests love the fresh food and friendly service, with one reviewer saying, "I've been to Chinese buffets in probably [20] states and the food at Chen's is in the top 10%." The restaurant doesn't post its buffet prices online, but the same reviewer said they paid $10.25 for the lunch buffet and the dinner buffet was a few dollars more.
https://www.chensbuffetonline.com/
(913) 294-1188
901 N Pearl St, Paola, KS 66071
Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine
At Everest Nepalese & Indian Cuisine in Lexington, Kentucky, you'll find a variety of traditional Indian and Nepalese dishes on their weekend lunch buffet. Running Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., the buffet offers a range of dishes that rotate daily. Reviewers give the restaurant 4.9 stars on Google, loving the fresh, tasty buffet options, and the restaurant has won numerous local awards. The price is $17.99 per person.
(859) 447-8080
1801 Alexandria Dr. #192, Lexington, KY 40504
Louisiana: La Cuisine de Maman
Due to Louisiana's unique history, it's the heart of Creole and Cajun food in the U.S. To learn more about the state's storied history, you can visit the Vermillionville Historic Village in Lafayette, Louisiana — and try some amazing Louisiana cooking at the village restaurant, La Cuisine de Maman, while you're there.
The Sunday buffet at La Cuisine de Maman brings you Louisiana favorites like fried catfish and Cajun brisket. Reviewers give the whole experience a 4.7 stars on Google, and the buffet price is $17.95 for adults.
https://bayouvermiliondistrict.org/dine/
(337) 233-4077
300 Fisher Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508
Maine: Taj Indian Cuisine
Maine is traditionally known for seafood, like lobster, but the best buffet in the state serves Indian foods. Taj Indian Cuisine is a family-owned restaurant in South Portland, Maine, that offers a lunch buffet packed with flavorful Indian and Indo-Chinese dishes. The restaurant has 4.5 stars on Google, with some reviewers saying it was the best Indian buffet they've had. The buffet is $15.99 per plate Monday through Thursdays and $18.99 per plate Friday through Sunday.
(207) 828-6677
333 Clarks Pond Pkwy Ste 6, South Portland, ME 04106
Maryland: Penn Alps Restaurant and Crafts Shop
Enjoy a slice of Maryland history when you stop at Penn Alps Restaurant and Crafts Shop in Grantsville, Maryland. Located within Spruce Forest Artisan Village, the crafts shop is the largest in the area and the restaurant offers a variety of menu options, including a weekend buffet. Reviewers adore the delicious food and welcoming atmosphere, earning Penn Alps 4.5 stars on Google. The buffet runs 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The cost is $21.99 per person.
(301) 895-5985
125 Casselman Rd, Grantsville, MD 21536
Massachusetts: Pruller Restaurant
Brazilian steakhouses are always an experience, but Pruller Restaurant offers a more laid-back option for those craving Brazilian meats. This simple Marlborough, Massachusetts, restaurant offers a loaded buffet stacked with a variety of Brazilian barbecued meats, as well as options like pasta, rice, salad, and fresh fruit. Pruller Restaurant has 4.6 stars on Google, with one reviewer saying it's as close to perfect as you can get. The price per plate is $21.99.
https://www.facebook.com/prullerrestaurant/
(508) 480-8825
514 Lincoln St, Marlborough, MA 01752
Michigan: Middleton Diner
Middleton Diner in Middleton, Michigan, offers a laid-back all-you-can-eat menu in a relaxed, vintage setting. The buffet features comfort food options like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pie. Reviewers give the restaurant 4.6 stars on Google, with customers raving about the fantastic food. Middleton Diner does not list prices online.
https://www.facebook.com/MiddletonDiner/
(989) 236-7794
125 N Newton St, Middleton, MI 48856
Minnesota: Q. Cumbers
Minnesota is a hub for unique and diverse foods, and one of the best buffets in the state comes from Q. Cumbers, a buffet geared toward healthy but delicious food options. The restaurant boasts a 50-foot salad bar, as well as an entree bar featuring dishes like chicken, beef, rice, tacos, pasta, and mashed potatoes. Customers love that the food is fresh, healthy, and affordable, giving the restaurant an average of 4.4 stars on Google. Weekday lunch is $17.95 per plate while dinner is $19.95 per plate. On Saturdays, the all-day price is $19.95, while on Sundays, the all-day price is $20.75.
(952) 831-0235
7465 France Ave S, Edina, MN 55435
Mississippi: Indian Delight
Indian Delight is a relaxed Indian restaurant in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. It offers a Sunday brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that rotates options weekly, but reviewers say is "always delicious." The restaurant has 4.7 stars on Google and charges $13.99 for the buffet. It also has additional locations in Ocean Springs and Flowood, Mississippi.
https://www.indiandelightms.com/
(601) 602-6585
163 Turtle Creek Dr D #10, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Missouri: Don's Family Style Buffet
At Don's Family Style Buffet in Huntsville, Missouri, you'll find a variety of comfort classics like fried chicken, catfish fillets, tacos, and pasta. The fried chicken seems to be a particular favorite of reviewers, leading the family-friendly restaurant to a 4.7-star average on Google. The lunch buffet is typically $11.99 per plate, except on Sundays, when it's $14.99 per plate. The cost is $12.99 per person for dinner on weekdays and $14.99 on weekends.
https://www.donsfamilystylebuffet.com/
(660) 277-4466
315 State Hwy JJ, Huntsville, MO 65259
Montana: Soup and Such
Buffets are kind of known for having heavy food that leaves you feeling weighed down, but Soup and Such in Billings, Montana, is flipping that idea on its head. The restaurant offers a buffet featuring several different types of soups, a salad bar, breadsticks, and more. Soup and Such has an average of 4.5 stars, with customers calling the food "amazing." The cost for the buffet is $12.99.
(406) 969-1403
1025 Shiloh Crossing Blvd #3, Billings, MT 59102
Nebraska: Mongolian Bar and Grill
Mongolian Bar and Grill in Norfolk, Nebraska, has a similar concept to the other Mongolian options on this list. Customers go through the buffet, choosing from a wide variety of protein, noodle, vegetable, and sauce options, and then bring their food to the chefs to have it grilled to perfection. Reviewers say the food is excellent, the service is top-notch, and the restaurant is clean, resulting in an average of 4.7 stars on Google. The restaurant does not list its prices online, but its Google Business page says the price range is between $10-$20.
(402) 379-0162
117 S 3rd St, Norfolk, NE 68701
Nevada: Delhi Indian Cuisine
There are tons of buffets in Las Vegas, most of them in hotels and casinos. However, that's what sets Delhi Indian Cuisine apart. The classic Indian restaurant is just off the strip in the Mission Center strip mall. It offers a lunch buffet, which reviewers call "truly impressive." The restaurant has 4.4 stars on Google and charges $23 per person for the buffet.
https://www.delhilasvegas.com/
(702) 383-4900
4022 S Maryland Pkwy Suite B, Las Vegas, NV 89119
New Hampshire: Kisaki Japanese Cuisine
At Kisaki Japanese Cuisine in Manchester, New Hampshire, you'll find all-you-can-eat sushi, as well as classic Japanese dishes on the buffet. One reviewer says, "Holy cow, this was the best Asian buffet I ever ate at!" while another says, "The sushi is to die for." With a 4.4 rating, they clearly aren't the only ones who feel that way. The weekday lunch buffet is $22.99 for adults, while Monday through Thursday all day dinner is $35. From Friday through Sunday, all day dinner is $36.99.
(603) 668-8001
641 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03101
New Jersey: AzúcaR Buffet
Latin American buffets aren't as common as Chinese or Indian ones, but that doesn't mean they aren't good. AzúcaR Buffet in Summit, New Jersey, offers a range of Latin American comfort foods like fajitas, empanadas, and tacos, as well as classics like burgers and wings. The buffet has a 4.7-star rating, with reviewers calling the food "outstanding" and saying the staff is friendly and polite. The restaurant does not list buffet prices online.
https://www.azucarsummit.com
(908) 522-1200
96 Park Ave, Summit, NJ 07901
New Mexico: Taste of India
Taste of India in Albuquerque, New Mexico, offers a lunch buffet filled with classic Indian dishes like butter chicken and vindaloo. Reviewers say the buffet has a great variety and is replenished quickly, and they give the restaurant an average of 4.5 stars. The buffet runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and costs $15.99 per person.
(505) 294-6342
1605 Juan Tabo Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
New York: Indian Grill
New York City is home to many amazing restaurants, but the best buffet in the state is actually found upstate in Plattsburg. Indian Grill serves Indian and Indo-Chinese options off the menu and on its lunch buffet, which one reviewer calls the "best Indian buffet ever." Indian Grill has 4.8 stars on Google and charges $12.95 per person for the lunch buffet.
https://www.indiangrillplattsburgh.com/
(518) 559-2515
43 Smithfield Blvd, Plattsburgh, NY 12901
North Carolina: The Classic Family Restaurant
As its name suggests, The Classic Family Restaurant in Denton, North Carolina, is a family-friendly restaurant serving classic Southern cooking buffet-style. Customers call the food delicious and "freaking amazing," resulting in a Google rating of 4.6 stars. The restaurant doesn't list its prices online, but one reviewer posted a photo a year ago, showing that the lunch buffet was $10.95 and the dinner buffet $14.95.
https://www.facebook.com/theclassicNC/
(336) 859-5494
17511 NC-109, Denton, NC 27239
North Dakota: Royal Buffet
At Royal Buffet in Fargo, North Dakota, guests will find a number of traditional Chinese dishes, as well as sushi. The restaurant has 4.5 stars on Google, with customers loving the variety of delicious options. While holiday buffets are listed at $22.99 per person on the buffet's Facebook page, it's unclear if that's also the general price for the buffet.
https://www.facebook.com/RoyalBuffetFargo
(701) 532-2666
1620 32nd Ave S #500, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen
Located in the heart of Amish Country is Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen, a country restaurant serving authentic Amish food like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and fresh, locally-sourced vegetables. Customers can order off the menu or peruse the lunch and dinner buffets, which reviewers say are fresh and delicious. The restaurant boasts a rating of 4.6 stars on Google. It does not list prices online.
(330) 674-0922
8101 OH-241, Mt Hope, OH 44660
Oklahoma: Oklahoma City Incredible Pizza Company
If you want a night of family fun, you need to check out Oklahoma City's Incredible Pizza Company. In addition to go-karts, rides, and games, the restaurant offers a buffet. Of course, pizza is the star of the show, but the buffet — which reviewers call "awesome" — also features items like hot dogs, tacos, pasta, and soup. This location has 4.4 stars on Google and charges $11.99 for the weekday lunch buffet and $12.99 for the weekday dinner buffet. Buffets on the weekends are $14.99 for ages 12 and up.
https://incrediblepizza.com/okc/
(405) 728-8360
5833 Northwest Expy, Oklahoma City, OK 73132
Oregon: Salty's Waterfront Seafood Grill
Salty's Waterfront Seafood Grill is an upscale seafood and steak restaurant in Portland, Oregon. On Sundays, it offers a gorgeous brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., featuring traditional breakfast options, as well as seafood, salad, and pastries. While the cost is undeniably pricey at $90 per person, reviewers say the brunch is absolutely fabulous and worth the price. Salty's has a 4.5-star rating on Google.
https://www.saltys.com/portland/
(503) 288-4444
3839 NE Marine Dr, Portland, OR 97211
Pennsylvania: Shady Maple Smorgasbord
Pennsylvania is the state with the highest Amish population, followed closely by Ohio, so it makes sense that it would offer an amazing Amish buffet. The Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Pennsylvania, serves Pennsylvania Dutch comfort food via buffet from Monday through Saturday. The brisket seems to be a customer favorite, but patrons say the restaurant offers a wide variety, giving it a 4.6-star rating. The breakfast buffet is $13.99 on weekdays and $15.99 on Saturdays, while lunch is $18.99 on weekdays and $26.99 on Saturdays. The dinner buffet varies, as each night has a different theme, but it starts at $22.99 per person.
https://www.shady-maple.com/smorgasbord/
(717) 354-8222
129 Toddy Dr, East Earl, PA 17519
Rhode Island: The Nordic
The Nordic in Charlestown, Rhode Island, is an upscale lakeside restaurant serving a buffet that features lobster, prime rib, and more. It has a 4.7 rating on Google, with guests saying the food is top-notch and its grounds are beautiful. Note that the price is a bit steeper than other options on this list at $140 per adult, and proper casual attire is required.
(401) 783-4515
178 Nordic Trl, Charlestown, RI 02813
South Carolina: Carolina Buffet
If you're looking for a Southern buffet in South Carolina, look no further than Carolina Buffet in Columbia. Guests love the comfort and soul food, giving the restaurant 4.6 stars on Google. The price for the buffet is $15 for adults, although holiday buffets cost more.
https://carolina-buffet.res-menu.com/
(803) 661-7881
3122 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia, SC 29170
South Dakota: Springs Inn Cafe
Nestled in southeastern South Dakota is the Springs Inn Cafe, a cozy vintage restaurant serving home-style comfort foods. The 4.7-star restaurant offers a Sunday buffet, which reviewers call "delicious" and "awesome." Springs Inn Cafe does not list its buffet prices online.
https://www.facebook.com/springsinncafe/
(605) 539-9909
201 Main St E, Wessington Springs, SD 57382
Tennessee: Chutneys Indian and Pakistani Fusion Cuisine
At Chutneys Indian and Pakistani Fusion Cuisine in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the lunch buffet offers a variety of Indian and Pakistani classics. Reviewers say the restaurant is beautiful and the food is amazing, resulting in a 4.8 rating on Google. The price for the lunch buffet is $14.99, with the price reduced to $10.99 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
https://www.facebook.com/getchutneys/
(615) 767-4479
710 Memorial Blvd #220, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Texas: Kalachandji's
Texas is a big state, so a restaurant has to be extra-special to make an impact. Enter Kalachandji's, a vegetarian Indian buffet located within a stunning Hare Krishna temple. The Dallas restaurant has 4.7 stars on Google, with reviewers raving about the delicious food and stunning setting. The lunch buffet costs $14.95, while the dinner buffet is $18.95.
(214) 821-1048
5430 Gurley Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Utah: Bhansa Ghar
Bhansa Ghar is a Salt Lake City restaurant serving traditional Indian and Nepalese food and a lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. One reviewer says the restaurant has the "best Indian food I've ever had," and it seems that others share the sentiment, as Bhansa Ghar has a 4.9-star rating on Google. The restaurant doesn't post its buffet prices online, but one customer said that it costs around $16.
https://bhansagharut.com/salt-lake-city-bhansa-ghar-food-menu
(385) 420-4051
250 W 2100 S Expy Suite G, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Virginia: Shishkabob Express
At Shishkabob Express in Fairfax, Virginia, customers put together their own kabobs as they go down the buffet. The Mediterranean restaurant offers a variety of both meat and vegetable options, as well as options like soup and fresh fruit. Customers say the buffet is incredible, and Shishkabob Express has a Google rating of 4.6 stars. The buffet price is $16.36 per person.
https://www.shishkabobcatering.com/
(703) 278-8700
11210 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22030
Washington: Taste of Mumbai
Customers of the lunch buffet, Taste of Mumbai, in Seattle have their pick of traditional South Indian dishes while surrounded by vibrant decor and Bollywood music. The restaurant has 4.7 stars on Google, with customers saying the buffet is delicious and amazing. The lunch buffet runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and costs $22.
(206) 644-3318
2300 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
West Virginia: China Buffet
China Buffet in Charleston, West Virginia, is a casual, laid-back Chinese buffet. Reviewers say that the buffet is large and there's always something good to eat, earning the restaurant an average of 4.5 stars on Google. Monday through Saturday, the cost for the lunch buffet is $11.59, and the dinner buffet is $13.59. The cost is also $13.59 all day on Sundays.
https://www.facebook.com/Chinabuffet6689/
(304) 925-6689
5707 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304
Wisconsin: Antique Indian Restaurant Bar & Grill
Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is home to the Antique Indian Restaurant Bar & Grill, a relaxed Indian restaurant serving an all-you-can-eat buffet. It has 4.8 stars on Google, with one customer saying they were "absolutely blown away by this place," citing exceptional food and service. The cost of the lunch buffet is $16.99 per person, and entrees from the menu start at $14.99.
https://antiqueindianrestaurant.com/
(414) 509-5839
3933 S 76th St, Milwaukee, WI 53220
Wyoming: Himalayan Indian Cuisine
Himalayan Indian Cuisine is an Indian restaurant in the historic city of Casper, Wyoming. The simple, elegant restaurant is located inside of the Market Square shopping center and serves a lunch buffet Thursdays through Sundays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Customers say the restaurant is cozy and the lunch buffet is delicious, giving the restaurant 4.6 stars on Google.
https://himalayanindiancuisine.com/
(307) 265-0752
232 E 2nd St # 100B, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
To find the top picks for this list, I started by searching all the buffets in each state and then finding the one with the highest Google Business rating. My criteria was that the restaurant had to feature a buffet at least once a week. I avoided national chains, like Golden Corral and Pizza Ranch, instead focusing on stand-alone restaurants or small local chains.