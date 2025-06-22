Why Fried Foods Are Some Of The Worst Buffet Options Available

At a buffet or any other self-serve setup where the food sits out for a while after cooking, grilled or baked meats and other proteins, including fish, will hold their flavor and firm texture better than fried ones. For potatoes, you might go for baked or oven-roasted instead of french fries, which aren't so palatable when they aren't fresh. Likewise, try the grilled or roasted veggies instead of fried and battered versions like tempura. They'll hold up a lot of flavor without the oil from a batter soaking through. That said, fresh fruits and veggies generally taste fresh longer than cooked ones.

Much of this, of course, depends on timing. When at the restaurant buffet, it's a good idea to watch for when new items come out of the kitchen, so they're more likely to have been freshly cooked and at peak taste and texture. If you're set on fried foods, this is a good time to snag them. As a dietitian, however, Amie Alexander cautions that these items tend to be higher in calories and lower in nutrition per bite, since they're cooked in oil.

If you're serving your own buffet-style meal at home, this doesn't mean you can't offer fried options. To ward off sogginess, move your fried foods from the hot oil right to a wire rack – forgetting this step is a common deep frying mistake. And for reheating, go for about 10 minutes in a hot oven instead of the microwave.

However you enjoy your buffet, just use a little common sense, or rather, your senses. And remember that buffet fried foods aren't necessarily harmful; they just may not be as tasty as they are when they're fresh out of the fryer.