The Important History Of Soul Food In Southern America

Soul Food is the heart of Southern cooking. South Carolina has its chicken bog, and Louisiana has its crawfish étouffée. If you're having dinner with Southern folks, you will surely be served dishes like collard greens, hush puppies, peach cobbler, fried chicken, catfish, and cornbread in a cast-iron skillet. Many of these dishes are now people's "comfort foods," and they come from a place of resilience in the face of harsh circumstances.

Black Americans' contributions to Southern culture can't be understated: dialect, literature, invention, and, cuisine. Soul food is the modern collective term for a set of culinary techniques and trends developed by Black Americans, dating back to the 19th century after their emancipation from chattel slavery. Due to lingering systemic racism and poverty, Black communities relied on recipes that used regional and easy-access ingredients such as pork, corn, rice, chicken, fish, peaches, and beans. Soul food often combines elements of African cooking with some pre-existing recipes in the United States to create a distinct culinary genre.

The term "soul food" didn't become widespread until the 1960s during Black nationalist and civil rights movements. Soul was a signifier of brotherhood, used in terms like "soul brother/sister" or "soul music." A soul is something unique to everyone and impossible to take away. It only makes sense that soul food endures today and is still an ever-evolving cuisine.