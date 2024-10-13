The Important History Of Soul Food In Southern America
Soul Food is the heart of Southern cooking. South Carolina has its chicken bog, and Louisiana has its crawfish étouffée. If you're having dinner with Southern folks, you will surely be served dishes like collard greens, hush puppies, peach cobbler, fried chicken, catfish, and cornbread in a cast-iron skillet. Many of these dishes are now people's "comfort foods," and they come from a place of resilience in the face of harsh circumstances.
Black Americans' contributions to Southern culture can't be understated: dialect, literature, invention, and, cuisine. Soul food is the modern collective term for a set of culinary techniques and trends developed by Black Americans, dating back to the 19th century after their emancipation from chattel slavery. Due to lingering systemic racism and poverty, Black communities relied on recipes that used regional and easy-access ingredients such as pork, corn, rice, chicken, fish, peaches, and beans. Soul food often combines elements of African cooking with some pre-existing recipes in the United States to create a distinct culinary genre.
The term "soul food" didn't become widespread until the 1960s during Black nationalist and civil rights movements. Soul was a signifier of brotherhood, used in terms like "soul brother/sister" or "soul music." A soul is something unique to everyone and impossible to take away. It only makes sense that soul food endures today and is still an ever-evolving cuisine.
Soul food fundamentals for a full course meal
One thing that may surprise people about Southern cooking is that the appetizers and side dishes are just as — if not more — important than the main course. Not just anyone can make mac and cheese or buttermilk biscuits with gravy for Thanksgiving — it has to be that person's specialty. Sides are where people get their vegetables: okra, corn, collard greens, and green beans. They can be fried, baked into casseroles, or cooked with butter and whichever seasonings are on hand. Other side dishes include starches like cornbread, biscuits, and grits.
The main course will often include chicken, fish, or pork prepared in one of two ways: fried or smothered. Smothered means the food was cooked in its own juices and topped with some type of gravy. The meat must be seasoned to perfection (though what that means will vary depending on your household). Some protein options may include oxtail, crawdads, prawns, or turkey. Following the main course, soul food desserts use fruit to bring these dishes to life — peach cobbler, banana pudding, and strawberry shortcake. Apples, pecans, and sweet potatoes make wonderful pie bases at any family gathering.
Grab a red drink or sweet tea for your beverage and now you've got an idea of what a three-course meal looks like with soul food. These incredible recipes can be easily modified so vegans and those on halal diets can appreciate their deep history.