12 Aldi Frozen Desserts, Ranked

Of all the products I tried for this testing, none surprised me the way the Sundae Shoppe Mixed Berry Gelato did — and not in a good way. It had the taste of children's cough medicine.

You truly can't judge a book by its cover, as this vanilla gelato comes topped with a beautiful assortment of red currants, blackberries, and blueberries, as well as streaks of berry-flavored syrup throughout the tub. It all came together to provide one of the most presentable-looking items on this list, but boy, did that syrup taste bitter and exactly like Robitussin.

The berries atop the gelato did little to nothing to help; the blackberries and blueberries being frozen seemed to rid them of any flavor. And, though the currants were nicely tart, it was not enough to drown out that medicinal taste laced throughout the gelato's base. Also worth mentioning is that the texture of it is very light and airy, making you feel like you're eating straight-up whipped cream, whereas gelato should provide a much denser mouthfeel.