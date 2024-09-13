The Folklore Behind Stroopwafel, The Netherlands' Most Iconic Treat

It's thought the man responsible for introducing us to this waffle-y delight is Gerard Kamphuisen, a baker who hailed from Gouda — a city in the Netherlands also known for another famous food: Gouda cheese. He's said to have invented the cookie sometime around 1810 from breadcrumbs and other scraps at his bakery, to which he added syrup and formed a dough. This was then filled with more of the same syrup and cooked, resulting in a loose version of the stroopwafel we enjoy today. Earning the nickname armenkoeken (or, "poor man's cookies"), this was a deliciously humble treat with a price tag to match.

Skip forward almost 30 years, and Kamphuisen's creation was being pumped out by Gouda's very first stroopwafel factory. Another 40 years, and it was no longer a treat associated strictly with the lower classes, having spread its reach into homes all over the country. During this time, the cookie itself was also refined thanks to the modern waffle iron; this newly invented tool is what made it possible to bake a thinner, crispier version that not only featured stroopwafel's now-iconic crisscross pattern, but it also made the snack better suited to hold its signature filling.

At one point, stroopwafel was being manufactured by no less than 17 factories across Gouda; four of which are still around these days. Not bad for something that literally started out as scraps.

