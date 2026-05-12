12 Simple Ways You Can Use Up That Bag Of Frozen Spinach

Whether you are one of those people who only eat eggs for breakfast or someone who likes to enjoy them all day long, your bag of frozen spinach is ready and waiting to help bulk up the dishes you make with it. Adding even more protein to eggs never hurts, either.

Whether we are talking scrambled eggs in the morning, omelets, frittatas, or quiches, frozen spinach is incredibly easy to stir into the mix. However, thawing a good chunk of it out first is your key to success. Due to how quickly eggs cook, adding frozen spinach straight from the freezer can lead to issues. For starters, the eggs can easily be done before the spinach starts to thaw. Additionally, if you don't take the time to squeeze out residual moisture, it can lead to a less-than-ideal texture.

If you forget to thaw your frozen spinach first, there is a workaround. Instead of delaying your meal to wait for frozen spinach to thaw, you can start heating it up first. In fact, when making omelets, one of the best cooking tips is to prepare the additional ingredients first, and this can be applied to frozen spinach, no matter what egg dish you are adding it to. With a quiche, it's still best to plan ahead and let it thaw, but for everything else, think of your frying pan as the perfect way to minimize cooking times without worrying about extended prep.