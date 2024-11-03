What Is Lasagne Verde And What Makes It Green?
Lasagna is one of the ultimate comfort dishes. A casserole pan stacked with pasta, meat sauce, and all covered in cheese — what could be better? Well, enhance the dish further by adding vegetables into the mix, turning the creation green. Called lasagne verde, the dish is traditionally made with spinach pasta, which lends its distinct color.
The flat noodles are formed by hand, combining the semolina and egg-based dough with a spinach paste. From there, the assembly mirrors a traditional lasagna. The noodles are stacked in between layers of a meat-heavy ragù, ricotta as well as béchamel (one of the five French mother sauces). As with all lasagna assemblies, the composition is malleable, so the green variety also comes in a larger array of deviations.
For a less boldly vegetal take, some incorporate kale into the noodles. Meanwhile, vegetarian and vegan versions double down on the plant notes, and add ingredients like broccoli and pesto for vibrancy. Yet, regardless of the precise composition, the lasagne verde showcases just how well greens shine in the dish.
Lasagne verde can be packed with spinach and other greens
Integrating vegetables into the noodles may seem intimidating. Yet, one of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with lasagna is not crafting the pasta from scratch. Making fresh dough ensures that the ingredients meld together well, with the sauce infusing into the sheets. So, if you've committed to crafting the dish from scratch, why not imbue a unique leafy spin into the mix?
Past the dough composition, there's potential for further vegetable integration in the sauces, too. Replace the béchamel with a leek-based roux, accented with flavors like rosemary and nuts. Alternatively, integrate components like zucchini, spring greens, and even lentils for a textural twist. The dish is a canvas for many interpretations; just remember to watch the water content. Just like how you should always strain store-bought ricotta, account for the fact your vegetables will turn soggy over the heat. Keep such facts in mind, and you'll be set with a lasagna take bursting with color and flavor.