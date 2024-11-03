What Is Lasagne Verde And What Makes It Green?

Lasagna is one of the ultimate comfort dishes. A casserole pan stacked with pasta, meat sauce, and all covered in cheese — what could be better? Well, enhance the dish further by adding vegetables into the mix, turning the creation green. Called lasagne verde, the dish is traditionally made with spinach pasta, which lends its distinct color.

The flat noodles are formed by hand, combining the semolina and egg-based dough with a spinach paste. From there, the assembly mirrors a traditional lasagna. The noodles are stacked in between layers of a meat-heavy ragù, ricotta as well as béchamel (one of the five French mother sauces). As with all lasagna assemblies, the composition is malleable, so the green variety also comes in a larger array of deviations.

For a less boldly vegetal take, some incorporate kale into the noodles. Meanwhile, vegetarian and vegan versions double down on the plant notes, and add ingredients like broccoli and pesto for vibrancy. Yet, regardless of the precise composition, the lasagne verde showcases just how well greens shine in the dish.