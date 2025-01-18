How To Add A Unique Breakfast Twist To Spanakopita
A signature Greek dish, spanakopita is a savory spinach and feta pie wrapped in crisp, buttery layers of paper-thin phyllo dough. Both time-consuming and calorie-dense, this irresistible pie is a once-in-a-while dish, but if you're seeking a way to enjoy the herby, feta-filled flavors of spanakopita for breakfast, there's a baked eggs version that's sure to satisfy.
Similar to the Israeli/North African dish shakshuka, spanakopita baked eggs are made in an oven-safe skillet, cooked on the stovetop and finished in the oven. But instead of tomatoes, bell pepper, and basil, the recipe calls for the same scrumptious ingredients used in spanakopita, minus that pesky phyllo. Onions, scallions, spinach, dill weed, and lemon juice come together to form the perfect bed for eggs and crumbled feta. The best part is this delicious breakfast — or anytime meal — comes together in as little as 30 minutes, only a third of the time it would take to make a traditional spanakopita.
Variations on a spanakopita theme
Long considered a Greek dish that appeared over 400 years ago, some historians speculate that spanakopita is remarkably similar to a Turkish dish called ispanakli börek. Turkish spinach pie is only slightly different from spanakopita, with various ingredients like leeks, sorrel, and chard taking the place of spinach and yufka, a thin, unleavened flatbread, taking the place of phyllo. With these kinds of variations, feel free to change up your own spanakopita baked eggs to include different ingredients or kitchen staples. A thrifty way to use up whatever leftover greens or cheese you have waiting in the fridge, this recipe can work as a new adventure every time you make it.
In addition to good quality spinach, you could add other nutritious greens such as Swiss chard, kale, cabbage, or even collard greens. You could also up the herb factor with chopped mint, parsley, cilantro, and chives in addition to dill weed. A cheese change could also be in order with chevre (goat's cheese), cotija, and halloumi all making excellent replacements for the feta. Alternatively, turn up the heat with sliced jalapeños, a dash of cayenne pepper, or a teaspoon of chili crisp.