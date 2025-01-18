How To Add A Unique Breakfast Twist To Spanakopita

A signature Greek dish, spanakopita is a savory spinach and feta pie wrapped in crisp, buttery layers of paper-thin phyllo dough. Both time-consuming and calorie-dense, this irresistible pie is a once-in-a-while dish, but if you're seeking a way to enjoy the herby, feta-filled flavors of spanakopita for breakfast, there's a baked eggs version that's sure to satisfy.

Similar to the Israeli/North African dish shakshuka, spanakopita baked eggs are made in an oven-safe skillet, cooked on the stovetop and finished in the oven. But instead of tomatoes, bell pepper, and basil, the recipe calls for the same scrumptious ingredients used in spanakopita, minus that pesky phyllo. Onions, scallions, spinach, dill weed, and lemon juice come together to form the perfect bed for eggs and crumbled feta. The best part is this delicious breakfast — or anytime meal — comes together in as little as 30 minutes, only a third of the time it would take to make a traditional spanakopita.