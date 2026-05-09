5 Pepperidge Farm Buns To Buy And 4 To Avoid For Your Next BBQ

Pepperidge Farm's popularity is pretty obvious. Spanning the shelves across multiple aisles in the grocery store, the company offers shoppers sweet cookies, crisp crackers, desserts, frozen puff pastry sheets, and fluffy breads. There isn't any event that Pepperidge Farm doesn't have its floured hands in, and that includes a summer barbecue.

According to any bread-obsessed hedonist basking in the warm sunlight, listening to cool jams, and savoring the smell from the grill, what is arguably more important than the burger patty is the bun surrounding it on both ends. And because Pepperidge Farm knows just what a gathering of friends, family, and lawn games needs, they make a variety of hamburger buns fit for the occasion.

With so many to choose from, I took the stress and guesswork out of the process so you can sit back and relax in your Adirondack as you sip on your hard seltzer. With a focus on taste, texture, and appearance, I tried nine different styles of Pepperidge Farm's hamburger buns. I'll recommend which ones I would be excited to buy for my own backyard barbecues and which ones I would definitely avoid like a bloodthirsty mosquito recoiling from a citronella candle. Most of the classics stayed as tried-and-true favorites, while some of the specialty options tried too hard and failed to impress me.