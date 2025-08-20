Gordon Ramsay's Perfect Burger Uses This Type Of Bun (And Yours Should, Too)
For Gordon Ramsay, a perfect burger begins long before a patty hits the grill. The renowned chef believes a good hamburger is not only about the meat — after all, the bun does its fair share of work too. His personal favorite type of burger bun? Something of the brioche variety.
Golden, soft, and slightly sweet, brioche buns have a richness that plain white bread or sesame seed hamburger buns can't provide. They are pillowy enough to bite through, but strong enough to hold a burger together. While the bread tastes great plain, Ramsay encourages chefs to toast their burger buns — although he doesn't just suggest tossing them in a toaster. Instead, Ramsay lays greased brioche buns down on a grill or a cast iron skillet and lets the bread caramelize. This gives the buns a slight crunch and protective barrier, preventing them from soaking up too much juice and turning into mush.
When you bite into toasted brioche, there's a brief moment of resistance, followed by a soft, buttery bite. The bread's signature sweetness will offset the smoky flavors of a burger and any of your preferred savory toppings. If you want to tie all the flavors of a burger together, Ramsay's preferred burger buns can provide.
More reasons why brioche buns are best
So why else do brioche buns work so well for burgers? It all comes down to balance. A good hamburger has tons of flavor thanks to the juicy meat patty and all the salty, savory condiments. Brioche, on the other hand, is a soft, subtle-tasting French bread that consists simply of eggs, butter, and milk. It has a tender, rich crumb and flaky, golden crust. This airy texture brings lightness to the otherwise heavy flavors of a burger. Plus, its subtle, buttery taste helps soften some of the meat's strong, smoky spice. Toasting a brioche bun only enhances the taste. The caramelized starches bring another dimension of flavor without overpowering the meat.
There will always be good and bad hamburger buns at the grocery store. According to Gordon Ramsay, brioche takes the cake as one of the best options every time. While he often uses this pick to accompany a classic beef burger, you can use brioche buns for everything from fried chicken sandwiches to pulled pork plates. No matter what protein you choose, a brioche bun will hold up against the juiciness of your preferred meat. Your last bite will be just as enjoyable as the first.