Gordon Ramsay's Perfect Burger Uses This Type Of Bun (And Yours Should, Too)

For Gordon Ramsay, a perfect burger begins long before a patty hits the grill. The renowned chef believes a good hamburger is not only about the meat — after all, the bun does its fair share of work too. His personal favorite type of burger bun? Something of the brioche variety.

Golden, soft, and slightly sweet, brioche buns have a richness that plain white bread or sesame seed hamburger buns can't provide. They are pillowy enough to bite through, but strong enough to hold a burger together. While the bread tastes great plain, Ramsay encourages chefs to toast their burger buns — although he doesn't just suggest tossing them in a toaster. Instead, Ramsay lays greased brioche buns down on a grill or a cast iron skillet and lets the bread caramelize. This gives the buns a slight crunch and protective barrier, preventing them from soaking up too much juice and turning into mush.

When you bite into toasted brioche, there's a brief moment of resistance, followed by a soft, buttery bite. The bread's signature sweetness will offset the smoky flavors of a burger and any of your preferred savory toppings. If you want to tie all the flavors of a burger together, Ramsay's preferred burger buns can provide.