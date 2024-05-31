The Best And Worst Hamburger Buns To Buy At The Grocery Store

Before you fire up the grill, make sure that you have a trusty hamburger bun ready to work with your meal. There are a few choices when it comes to burger buns, whether you want artisan-style, sweet rolls, or just prefer classic white bread buns.

Advertisement

Potato buns rank high on our list due to their delicious taste and ideal texture to mold around a juicy burger. Some brands are better than others with consistency and quality, making it hard to know exactly what to get when you're staring down a long aisle with plenty of options. Fortunately, we've rounded up the best (and worst) burger buns, including some in every style.

While the burger may get the most attention when it comes to cooking, a fantastic bun will take your backyard cookout menu to the next level. Even the best burger can become just okay if the bun is too dry or lacks flavor but a fluffy bun with the just right taste will enhance a good burger. You can grill or toast them for added texture.

Advertisement

The best buns are sturdy enough to keep even large burger patties loaded up with toppings intact. Many even work for other types of sandwiches, including grilled chicken or cold cuts, earning them a permanent spot on your shopping list. A great bun doesn't need to cost more than the burger itself, since there are plenty of fantastic buns at every price point.