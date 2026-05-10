11 Strangest Food Heists Of All Time
The number of food heists being conducted around the world has been soaring in recent years, but several of the more infamous cases of organized food crime took place more than a decade ago, between 2011 to 2013. Since then, these sorts of crimes have only intensified in how often they happen, how much money is involved, and the seemingly strange commodities the perpetrators choose to steal.
In these thefts, people have gone to extreme lengths to steal copious amounts of food you wouldn't expect to be targeted. And unlike electronics or car parts that are often the target of thieves, foods don't always have serial numbers that can be tracked. There's a demand for just about anything you can think of on the black market. Plus, it's just as common to find thieves taking goods and reselling them for profit to unsuspecting consumers. Both scenarios have played out in several of the oddest food heists you'll hear of to date, involving alarming amounts of products you'll just have to read about to believe.
1. The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist is one of the most well-known food thefts
If you've ever watched the Netflix show "Dirty Money," then perhaps you've heard of the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist." The original series explores real-life instances of greed and corruption, and this heist is a prime example. Over the course of 10 months in 2011 and 2012, a group of thieves stole $18 million worth of maple syrup from barrels within a Quebec reserve.
Now, it's no secret that Canada is the country that produces the most maple syrup and stores it like gold, meaning it's kept very secure. That wasn't the case decades ago, though, when Richard Vallières led a group of 15 others in stealing maple syrup from more than 9,500 of the reserve's barrels without getting caught. The scheme was only uncovered when an inspector dropped by and realized some barrels were either empty or filled with water. All fingers pointed to Vallières, who confessed in 2014 that he had a long history of black market involvement even before the theft and that he had already been hunted down by the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers for previous wrongdoing.
He was officially found guilty in 2016 and consequently sentenced to just under eight years in prison and fined over $9 million in Canadian dollars (about $7 million in U.S. dollars) — an amount upheld on appeal from the Supreme Court of Canada in 2022. And as for the syrup? Only about a sixth of the amount was recovered.
2. Thieves put the pedal to the metal with KitKat's Formula 1 bars
While KitKats come in a variety of creative flavors, what made the brand's Formula 1 bars so special was their shape. After teaming up with Formula 1, these limited-edition, racecar-looking candy bars launched at the start of 2026. The intention behind the partnership was that the iconic chocolate company's slogan, "Have a break, have a KitKat," would serve as a reminder for everyone, including busy F1 drivers, to take breaks.
As a KitKat spokesperson said in an interview with CBS News, this message seemed to particularly resonate with the unidentified criminals who made a "break" for it in March 2026 and took off with more than 12 tons of the candy bars. According to a company statement reported via The Guardian, "Whilst we appreciate the criminals' exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes."
Over 400,000 of the themed KitKats were stolen when the truck of goodies was intercepted on its way from a production factory in Italy to a distribution location in Poland. While the occurrence is still being investigated and neither the culprits nor confections have been found, KitKat has shared a Stolen KitKat Tracker so consumers can check whether their specific chocolate bar was part of the stolen batch and possibly help in tracking down the rest of the lot.
3. Vast amounts of Campbell's soup went missing in Florida
Many of the most popular Campbell's soup flavors, like chicken noodle and tomato bisque, are staple comfort foods that customers have grown up on, with one spoonful transporting them right back home. While it'd be nice to think that perhaps Eusebio Diaz Acosta and an accomplice took off with thousands of dollars' worth of these soups back in 2013 just to share that warm, nostalgic feeling with others, it seems more likely that the crime was committed with resale in mind.
Diaz Acosta was stopped along the Florida Turnpike driving a tractor-trailer reported stolen with about $75,000 worth of Campbell's soups. A standard can of the name-brand soup at the time cost under $1, meaning the vehicle was carrying at least 75,000 cans to reach that reported value.
Though convicted of theft twice previously, Acosta claimed he actually had no knowledge of the trailer's contents or what was going to be done with it. He told authorities he was only hired to drive the truck by a man named Pepe, who was believed to be a passenger in the truck and ran off before authorities could catch him.
4. A Kinder Surprise heist in Germany fueled online rumors
Kinder Surprise Eggs may be illegal in the United States, but they sure aren't in Germany, where the candy is particularly popular. However, even Kinder's popularity didn't explain why, in 2017, thieves in Nuestadt, Germany, made off with a refrigerated trailer containing around 20 tons of candy, which included these fun egg-shaped confections. The stolen load also contained Nutella and other chocolate goodies and was estimated to be worth more than $80,000.
News outlets reported that officials believed the heist may have been linked to another theft — this time an empty trailer — suggesting that the thieves may not have realized what was inside the truck. While the perpetrators were never caught, internet investigators took to Reddit to share theories about how the heist went down, with some suggesting it was a publicity stunt by the Ferrero Group, which owns Nutella and Kinder. Others jokingly speculated that the original poster was the thief and was trying to get ideas for what to do with the enormous candy hoard by asking Redditors what they thought the criminals wanted it for. Shockingly, this is not the first time this has happened. In 2013, sweet-toothed bandits stole over five tons of Nutella from a small town in central Germany.
5. The Grate Cheese Robbery left a British cheese retailer feeling blue
Cheese is believed to be one of the most commonly stolen food items in the world. It was even reported by the Center for Retail Research (via The Huffington Post) in 2011 that a survey of retailers across almost 50 countries found about 4% of cheese marked for sale ended up going missing. The dairy product is still frequently pilfered today, with a notable example being a 2024 heist that celebrity chef Jamie Oliver dubbed "The Grate Cheese Robbery" in an Instagram post.
At the center of it all was Neal's Yard Dairy, a premier artisanal cheese shop in London, which fell victim to a scam. The perpetrators had posed as a distributor for a French supermarket and requested an astonishing 48,500 pounds of specialty cheddar cheese valued at almost $400,000.
Neal's Yard Dairy teamed up with other cheese producers to fulfill the hefty order, but once all was done and delivered, no payment ever came through. The company ended up taking the financial hit, from the money owed to the producers to the expenses incurred during the packing and shipping of the cheese. In August 2025, six men were arrested in suspicion of being involved in the theft, but the investigation is ongoing.
6. A cheese company was tricked into giving a thief 42,000 pounds of the dairy product
A similar cheese scam occurred in 2013 in Cashton, Wisconsin. K&K Cheese, which largely works in tandem with hundreds of nearby Amish farms, was tricked out of $200,000 worth of cheese.
Veniamin Konstantinovich Balika from Illinois was said to have pulled up to the facility, ready with phony documents that tricked the distributor at K&K Cheese into providing him with all the dairy products he needed — 42,000 pounds of Muenster, to be exact. With his loaded trailer in tow, he was eventually caught and arrested along the New Jersey Turnpike. Authorities believe he was planning to resell the cheese to retailers at a greatly reduced price. Because K&K Cheese couldn't ensure the products were still safe to sell, the company opted not to take them back and decided they could be donated to charity instead, so long as everything passed health inspections in New Jersey.
7. Trucks of tomatoes were towed away by thieves
Florida is known for its oranges, but one group of bandits went for tomatoes instead in a Sunshine State-based heist. In March 2011, crooks set up a phony trucking company called E&A Transport Express and used it to target various shippers throughout the state. For starters, they loaded up six refrigerated tractor-trailers of tomatoes. On top of that, they also stole a trailer load of frozen meat and one trailer load of cucumbers. The total haul, which never arrived at its intended destinations, added up to around a staggering $300,000 in value.
While food heists are not uncommon, industry professionals noted that it was rare to see thieves target produce and linked the theft to rising tomato prices at the time (via New York Times). Tomato crops had been hit hard by a deep freeze, leading to concerns about a potential widespread shortage of high-quality tomatoes. This price hike and the resulting resale value on stolen goods clearly made a produce haul too tempting for these thieves to resist and convinced some farmers to bring in extra security measures around their crops.
8. A man fraudulently ordered and resold fajitas for almost a decade
If there was ever a prime example of a slow-burning crime, this would be the one. In April 2018, a man named Gilberto Escamilla plead guilty to the theft of over $1.2 million worth of fajitas — a process that he slowly but surely carried out over the course of nine years.
Escamilla took advantage of his position of working within the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center in Texas, using the county's funds to order the fajitas that he'd later resell. However, the plan came crumbling down when the detention center was notified that a jaw-dropping 800 pounds of fajitas had been delivered to the premises. The problem? Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center didn't serve fajitas. Escamilla was sentenced to 50 years in prison, along with having to pay back the cost of fajitas in addition to a $10,000 fine.
9. Thieves stole cases of wine during the holidays and tried to destroy evidence at the scene
The people over at Seattle-based Esquin Wine Merchants didn't have much to be grateful for on Thanksgiving day in 2013, after Samuel Arby Harris and Luke A. Thesing broke into the store and made off with more than 200 cases of wine from privately rented storage lockers over the course of 13 hours. The stolen bottles were valued at almost $650,000. And to make matters worse, the pair tried to clear their tracks afterward by cutting the building's gas lines with the goal of causing an explosion or starting a fire.
Fortunately, a building manager detected the odor the next day and was able to alert authorities before a fire actually did erupt. Even with all their efforts — from painting over the retailer's surveillance cameras to lugging the wine over nine trips, attempting arson, and carefully storing the drinks — Harris and Thesing were both still sent to prison, receiving respective sentences of nine years and five years after pleading guilty.
10. Thieves took enough chicken wings to host a mega Super Bowl party
The estimated number of chicken wings Americans ate during the 2026 Super Bowl was a mind-blowing 1.48 billion, according to the National Chicken Council. In 2013, the council put the number at a whopping 1.23 billion. And that exorbitant figure even came at a time when the cost of chicken wings was exceptionally high compared to previous years, putting into perspective why two food distribution center workers may have resorted to stealing $65,000 worth of Tyson Frozen Chicken Wings right before that year's Super Bowl XLVII. Not only could they keep some for themselves for the big game, but there's no doubt other people would be tempted to purchase the protein for their own viewing party.
The suspected thieves were identified as Dewayne Patterson and Renaldo Jackson. The two worked at Georgia's Nordic Cold Storage, which houses refrigerated and frozen produce. They took advantage of their convenient positions within the warehouse and were able to nab the chicken right from the building and load it into a truck they rented. However, they were spotted throughout the process, landing the duo in jail on felony theft charges.
11. A California thief went nuts for pistachios
In June 2021, Alberto Montemayor was arrested on suspicion of stealing 42,000 pounds of pistachios from Touchstone Pistachio Co., a family-owned company in California. When the tractor-trailers containing these stolen nuts — which were worth more than $170,000 – were discovered at a different lot than where they originated from, a majority of them were thankfully able to be recovered. As for the amount that couldn't be salvaged, authorities believed that Montemayor had already succeeded in putting about 2,000 pounds of the pistachios into smaller packages to be resold.
While you may be scratching your head and wondering what thieves could possibly get out of stealing pistachios, it's useful to know that, in 2021, there was a 14% increase in pistachios' annual retail revenue, according Information Resources, Inc. (via Wonderful Pistachios). To put it into further perspective, this theft occurred during the same year various brands of delicious Dubai chocolate bars made with pistachios were introduced to the world. So, when the county's agricultural crimes unit head, Sgt. Joseph England, revealed in an interview with CNN that Montemayor tried to hide the fact that there was "an attempt or intention to resell" the nuts, the reason for the crime seems pretty apparent.