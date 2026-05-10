11 Strangest Food Heists Of All Time

If you've ever watched the Netflix show "Dirty Money," then perhaps you've heard of the "Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist." The original series explores real-life instances of greed and corruption, and this heist is a prime example. Over the course of 10 months in 2011 and 2012, a group of thieves stole $18 million worth of maple syrup from barrels within a Quebec reserve.

Now, it's no secret that Canada is the country that produces the most maple syrup and stores it like gold, meaning it's kept very secure. That wasn't the case decades ago, though, when Richard Vallières led a group of 15 others in stealing maple syrup from more than 9,500 of the reserve's barrels without getting caught. The scheme was only uncovered when an inspector dropped by and realized some barrels were either empty or filled with water. All fingers pointed to Vallières, who confessed in 2014 that he had a long history of black market involvement even before the theft and that he had already been hunted down by the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers for previous wrongdoing.

He was officially found guilty in 2016 and consequently sentenced to just under eight years in prison and fined over $9 million in Canadian dollars (about $7 million in U.S. dollars) — an amount upheld on appeal from the Supreme Court of Canada in 2022. And as for the syrup? Only about a sixth of the amount was recovered.