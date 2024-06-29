Why Kinder Surprise Eggs Are Illegal In The United States

The Kinder Surprise Egg has been delighting children in many parts of the world since the Italian candy company Ferrero introduced the product in 1974. For the uninitiated, the Kinder Surprise Egg is a chocolate egg that opens up to reveal a plastic capsule with a toy inside. If you're reading this in the U.S., you can't be faulted for not knowing what this treat is since it's banned. Although it is available in both Mexico and Canada.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which "is responsible for protecting the public health by ensuring the safety of" the U.S. "food supply" (per the agency website), doesn't allow for the importation of the Kinder Surprise Egg. It's just one of 13 international foods you can never taste in the U.S., like fresh Jamaican ackee fruit or haggis, the Scottish national dish made from sheep's organs. In the case of the Kinder Surprise Egg, the FDA has determined the product doesn't conform to the 1938 Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and is also considered a choking hazard.