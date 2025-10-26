10 Kit Kat Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

It's been almost an entire century since the creation of the iconic Kit Kat, and yet its presence is as strong as ever all over the world. We can thank the sweet treat's parent companies for that, namely Hershey, for churning out the beloved crispy wafer bar in the United States and Nestlé for doing the same everywhere else.

Together, the two multinational giants present consumers with an assortment of options, including core, seasonal, and limited-edition flavors. For example, in America, you'll be able to grab some universally loved flavor combos like mint and dark chocolate in addition to fun finds such as birthday cake. Then you have varieties originating from Japan, which offer a number of bolder, more unique choices, whether it be milk tea or chocolate orange Kit Kats. These happen to be some of the options available to me at my local grocery stores, though you're likely to find different flavors depending on availability in your area. I gladly tried all the ones I could get my hands on, allowing me to see which are tasty enough to buy again and which are only fun for their novelty.