The Country That Produces The Most Maple Syrup And Stores It Like Gold
Maple syrup is one of those rare ingredients that truly deserves the description "versatile." It is a must for a pancake breakfast, goes great with chicken and waffles, and even finds its way into cocktails like a winter woodsy-themed espresso martini. This sweet, sticky stuff is produced by countries around the world from America to Egypt, some of which may surprise you once you learn that maple trees need temperatures that fluctuate between freezing at night and thawing during the day to produce significant amounts of it. With that in mind, you probably won't be surprised to learn that Canada, known for its cold winters, is the world's largest producer of the stuff often referred to as "liquid gold."
While proper growing conditions have a huge impact on the amount of syrup produced each year, it stands to reason that production can fluctuate drastically each year based on the weather. In Canada, where the maple syrup industry is currently valued at $323.92 million (significantly more than the next biggest producer, the United States, where the industry is only valued at $27.5 million), the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSQ) works to mitigate the effects of this fluctuation.
It accomplishes this by managing syrup resources and stabilizing prices. These practices help maintain a steady, reliable supply for the world markets. One of the ways it accomplishes this monumental task is by managing the storage of Canada's syrup supply through the Strategic Reserve. The Reserve, which consists of three massive — and secure — storage facilities located throughout rural Quebec, where 91% of Canada's syrup is produced. The Reserve carefully monitors the stored syrup supplies and adjusts growing requirements based on shortages and surpluses.
Canadia takes syrup storage seriously
Combined, the three storage facilities in Quebec cover nearly 500,000 square feet and can store up to 133 million pounds of syrup. Truthfully, maple syrup deserves this special attention, and not just because it is "liquid gold." It is the secret ingredient you didn't know you were missing for an unforgettable steak and makes an incredible roasted salmon with a sweet twist. It's also a key ingredient in a range of cocktails from an old fashioned and even makes its way into baked goods like cakes and cupcakes. For an ingredient beloved by many and used in so many foods, syrup needs to be taken good care of.
Maple syrup is a hot commodity for the countries that produce it. So hot, in fact, it was the subject of one of the greatest agriculture-related crimes in history: the Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist. Over a period of several months spanning 2011 and 2012, more than 3,000 tons of maple syrup valued at more than CAN$18 million, were pilfered from a central storage facility in Quebec.
With such a costly crime rattling the industry, it's not surprising that things have improved. Canada's surplus syrup used to be stored in a single rented facility protected by a lone security guard, but today things are much more secure, and the syrup stores are distributed among three different facilities across rural Quebec. The care and effort to preserve maple syrup stores truly make it equal to gold.