The Country That Produces The Most Maple Syrup And Stores It Like Gold

Maple syrup is one of those rare ingredients that truly deserves the description "versatile." It is a must for a pancake breakfast, goes great with chicken and waffles, and even finds its way into cocktails like a winter woodsy-themed espresso martini. This sweet, sticky stuff is produced by countries around the world from America to Egypt, some of which may surprise you once you learn that maple trees need temperatures that fluctuate between freezing at night and thawing during the day to produce significant amounts of it. With that in mind, you probably won't be surprised to learn that Canada, known for its cold winters, is the world's largest producer of the stuff often referred to as "liquid gold."

While proper growing conditions have a huge impact on the amount of syrup produced each year, it stands to reason that production can fluctuate drastically each year based on the weather. In Canada, where the maple syrup industry is currently valued at $323.92 million (significantly more than the next biggest producer, the United States, where the industry is only valued at $27.5 million), the Quebec Maple Syrup Producers (QMSQ) works to mitigate the effects of this fluctuation.

It accomplishes this by managing syrup resources and stabilizing prices. These practices help maintain a steady, reliable supply for the world markets. One of the ways it accomplishes this monumental task is by managing the storage of Canada's syrup supply through the Strategic Reserve. The Reserve, which consists of three massive — and secure — storage facilities located throughout rural Quebec, where 91% of Canada's syrup is produced. The Reserve carefully monitors the stored syrup supplies and adjusts growing requirements based on shortages and surpluses.