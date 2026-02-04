We're Not Cluckin' Around! Americans Estimated To Eat This Mind-Blowing Number Of Chicken Wings On Super Bowl Sunday 2026

On the eve of Super Bowl Sunday, as football fans and snack lovers everywhere await the big game, visions of chicken drums dance in their heads. Or rather drumettes, flats, and all the sauce and veggie accoutrements that are typically paired with that classic sporting app, wings. So many chicken parts are expected to fly, in fact, that in its 2026 Chicken Wing Report (yes, such a thing exists), the National Chicken Council projects that Americans will put away a whopping 1.48 billion chicken wings on Sunday, February 8. That figure surpasses last year's total by more than 10 million poultry parts, much like the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots surpassed the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos to make it to the championship match.

If there were any doubts as to what meaty bites are most beloved at Super Bowl parties and sports bars, those numbers reveal a clear fan-favorite food. So, bust out your classic Buffalo wings recipe before Sunday and get ready to hit your protein goals like a confident kicker — and still have room left for all the other Super Bowl dips, chips, and creative snacks you've come to expect from the NFL's biggest night. It might even be fun to tally how many wings you, alone, consume during Super Bowl LX.