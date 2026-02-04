We're Not Cluckin' Around! Americans Estimated To Eat This Mind-Blowing Number Of Chicken Wings On Super Bowl Sunday 2026
On the eve of Super Bowl Sunday, as football fans and snack lovers everywhere await the big game, visions of chicken drums dance in their heads. Or rather drumettes, flats, and all the sauce and veggie accoutrements that are typically paired with that classic sporting app, wings. So many chicken parts are expected to fly, in fact, that in its 2026 Chicken Wing Report (yes, such a thing exists), the National Chicken Council projects that Americans will put away a whopping 1.48 billion chicken wings on Sunday, February 8. That figure surpasses last year's total by more than 10 million poultry parts, much like the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots surpassed the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos to make it to the championship match.
If there were any doubts as to what meaty bites are most beloved at Super Bowl parties and sports bars, those numbers reveal a clear fan-favorite food. So, bust out your classic Buffalo wings recipe before Sunday and get ready to hit your protein goals like a confident kicker — and still have room left for all the other Super Bowl dips, chips, and creative snacks you've come to expect from the NFL's biggest night. It might even be fun to tally how many wings you, alone, consume during Super Bowl LX.
Fun chicken wing facts to chew on this Super Bowl Sunday
The National Chicken Council not only pulled together its prediction for wing consumption, but some mind-bending ways to understand what 1.48 billion chicken wings might actually look like. Arranged lengthwise, they'd span the thousands of miles between the Seahawks' Lumen Field and the Patriots' Gillette Stadium 27 times, for one. They'd greatly surpass those travel plans to circle the globe almost three times, too. And, weirder still, a time traveler would have had to have one chicken wing every 30 seconds since the fall of the Roman Empire to finish this year's whole haul before the big game, the council claims.
Should preparing your own share of 1.48 billion chicken wings not quite be in the cards this year, Costco carries a far more manageable 8-pound tray of flats and drums that shakes out to about 72 pieces. The big-box chain also carries frozen wings if you're in more of a semi-homemade kind of mood. And you can always make it all a little more bespoke by including a variety of sauces that your guests may not have thought to pair with chicken wings. Even just a few less expected options like chili crisp and chimichurri will enliven the meaty spread at a much more comfortable rate than slamming two wings per minute nonstop for centuries.