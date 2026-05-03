14 Light Beers, Ranked
Light beer can be a tough thing to perfect, but when it's done right, it's quite amazing. Some of the cheaper light beer options are infamously undrinkable, and there are, undoubtedly, plenty of them that you should leave on the shelf. That said, a lot of them are, in fact, very drinkable. And, as it turns out, a handful of them are downright tasty.
So, which light beer reigns supreme? We tried 14 of them, many of which are sold at most grocery stores all over the country, and others that are more regional, or made by craft breweries. They have been ranked by overall taste and drinkability, taste-tested against each other over a week's time. As a longtime casual light beer drinker, consider me your North Star as far as which ones to sip and which to skip. Here are 14 light beers, of all types, ranked.
14. Amstel Light
Amstel Light comes from Holland, contains 95 calories, and is made with a mixture of barley malt and hops. And, at first glance, it seems like it's going to be satisfying — it looks pretty fancy in that packaging and claims to be a full-flavor, Bavarian-style beer (just lighter). Unfortunately, this isn't the case. It does not have much flavor at all. It's not totally undrinkable, just really generic and unremarkable, and there's honestly not much to it.
The flavor of Amstel Light could best be described as "flat." It's the flattest of flat. It tastes like a beer that has been sitting out for a while, even when it's cold. There's also this punch of an aftertaste after you drink the flatness that appears to be exclaiming, "Hello! Remember how I was flat? Well, here's another awful taste for you." The aftertaste really depresses you, and you think, "Well, I bought this boring drink, so I guess I should finish it." And for a light beer, there's a heaviness to that aftertaste. Sorry to Amstel Light — you are last.
13. Tecate Light
Tecate Light is trying so hard to taste like a regular Tecate (of which I am a fan). It's really, really trying. It just can't quite get there. This drink is a watery mess, man. It tastes like somebody poured water into a Tecate. There's a semblance of the flavor, but it's muddled. Sure, it tastes better than Amstel Light but let's face it, that's not saying much. At least it's not as flat-tasting.
The only way this beer is acceptable is when it's served ice-cold with a lime and salt. Actually, speaking of adding ingredients, Tecate Light might just make a good chelada, seeing as though the beer itself wouldn't be the only ingredient (and it is an authentic Mexican beer). Truly, though, imagine putting a handful of ice into a Tecate and walking away to let it melt. In half an hour, it will taste just like a Tecate Light.
12. Blue Moon Light
I had extremely high hopes for Blue Moon Light — possibly too high. This sort of goes with the territory, though: Blue Moon is such a flavorful, fruity beer that one would expect the light version to have at least a little bit of that wonderful orange taste. Unfortunately, however, you really can't taste any orange but rather a generic, barely-there citrus flavor. Yes, it's technically a "citrus wheat," so perhaps that shouldn't be surprising, and yet ... it is?
The flavor is, in general, very diluted. It tastes like you added some diet citrus juice to really cold water. If it tasted even a little bit like Blue Moon, it would probably be higher on this list. As you drink this beer, you just want more flavor, any flavor. It's a little better than the previous two entries on this list. It is, at least, crisp and somewhat refreshing, despite lacking in flavor. I wouldn't turn away this beer if it was given to me, but I wouldn't seek it out, either.
11. Heineken Light
This is where this list starts to take a turn for the better (mostly). It's a miracle: Heineken Light actually does taste a lot like Heineken. Actually, it might taste better than a Heineken – it's got that distinct crispness and flavor to it that the brand is known for, but there's just a little less of it. It's truly a lighter version of Heineken, and that straightforwardness is appreciated.
But while Heineken has a very singular (and sour) aftertaste that gently punches you right after taking a sip, Heineken Light has no such aftertaste. It's vaguely there, sure, but not enough to be that noticeable. Heineken Light is less sour, but definitely still a Heineken. However, it is still sour, and this is what keeps it at a firm number 11, sadly. It's also generally a little pricier, and while it's very drinkable in the sense that it only has a 3.3% ABV, it just doesn't have the value to make up for the fact that it doesn't taste better.
10. Coors Light
Coors Light has always tasted like college. Specifically, it tastes like beer pong. That is the flavor, with a dash of corn water and also silver. It truly does taste like its nickname (the silver bullet), in that it tastes both like a literal metallic silver bullet and the color silver itself. All of this sounds like a huge critique, or like I'm making fun of it. It's not, and I'm not. I'll say it: There's nothing wrong with a Coors Light.
While this classic light beer can be polarizing, its hilarious flavor is unlike any other light beer (you always know when you're drinking a Coors Light). It's a little cheap tasting, but you can always trust it to be available, cheap, and light. This, at the end of the day, is sometimes all you can expect from a macro-commercial light beer. It's never bland or boring (or watery). It's just Coors Light — and that's okay.
9. Bud Light
Bud Light gets a lot of hate — even we, at one point, called it the worst cheap beer brand of them all – but is it really deserved? Eh, not really, to be honest. There are many worse light beers (see above). Like Coors Light, it's got a very distinct taste that's easy to pick out from the (light beer) crowd. There's a bland sweetness to it that, clearly, people either vehemently hate or are fine with. I have always been in the latter group. Is it the best-tasting beer? No. Is it a middle-of-the-road cheap light beer that's, like, fine? Yes. Yes, it is.
There's also a nostalgic aspect to Bud Light. It's usually, from experience, readily available at sports games, bowling alleys, and mini-golf-arcade-hybrids. To me, Bud Light tastes like a baseball game. When I drink Bud Light, it feels like I am drinking a baseball game with a dash of rice water and barley. This is pleasant. Bud Light sits planted firmly in the number nine spot. Unpopular opinion? Maybe. Bud Light isn't that bad.
8. Dogfish Head 30 Minute Light IPA
Light IPA may seem like an oxymoron — but, turns out, it's not. IPAs are typically an acquired taste, but Dogfish Head 30 Minute Light IPA is a version of one that everyone can enjoy — it still tastes like an IPA, only lighter, and therefore delivers on the promise of the premise. What more can you ask for, really? It's extremely hoppy, bitter, and crisp. It's got notes of citrus and lots of flavor, too, as well as that signature IPA bitterness.
This is the IPA for anyone who wants a toned-down IPA experience. It's a diluted IPA, without all the heaviness. And although I am not an IPA person, normally, I've had enough of them in my time to confidently tell you that Dogfish Head 30 Minute Light IPA is one of the better light IPAs. But while it's a very quality light beer, there are others that beat it, taste-wise. That said, I would never turn this beer down.
7. Kirin Light
Kirin Light is one of the lightest beers on the list, and as far as ABV goes, it's at the low level of 3.2%, making it is very easy to drink. The Japanese pale lager is pleasant with a fantastic taste that is almost sweet with no bitterness. It almost has a faint malt-like taste to it, which gives it a singular taste unlike any beer on this list. This beer is smooth, big on flavor, and just overall really enjoyable.
As a fan of regular Kirin, I was pleased to find out how close the two beers are in flavor. Another great thing about this beer? It's versatile — Japanese beers are great for making beer batter (and the best deep-fried shrimp ever). That said, despite the overall pleasant experience and great flavor of Kirin Light, the ABV is just so low. If you're into this, this is the beer for you. For me, it's just a little too light, which is why it sits at number seven.
6. Corona Light
Corona also gets a lot of hate. But, while it's not totally unwarranted, as it's not the best Mexican lager beer around, it gets a bit blown out of proportion. But where Corona falters, Corona Light soars — I am here to tell you, in all honesty, that this is a good light beer. This was a surprise and completely unexpected. It actually tastes like a Corona, but ... better? It's actually better. Look, I'm as shocked as you are.
It's lacking a tad in flavor, which is typical for a Corona, but, for some reason, with the light version, this doesn't really matter. If anything, a slice of lime added in could remedy that in an instant, and give it the bite it's missing. But this is a light, easy-to-drink beer. If you're looking for a decent light Mexican lager, even if you're not a fan of regular Corona, this one gets the job done. For this, it lands the number six spot.
5. Michelob Ultra
Michelob Ultra might just be the lightest of the light beers, taste-wise. It almost doesn't even taste like beer, only faintly, and has a slight crisp sweetness. The overall drinking experience is a pleasant one — it's extremely popular for a reason. It's an easy-drinking beer you can have a few of. Of all of the extremely-advertised light beers, this is one of the best, if not a little underwhelming flavor-wise. But, that's sort of the point, right? It's meant to be light as a feather – it's doing what it's advertising.
Michelob Ultra is made for hot weather — this is the perfect light beer for a summer barbecue or pool party. Drinking in sunny, warm weather can dehydrate you fast, but the lack of heaviness of Michelob Ultra makes it a better choice. That said, even though it kind of tastes like it, Michelob Ultra cannot replace water itself. And while it's one of the best light beers, its lack of flavor keeps it at number five.
4. Heineken Silver
Much earlier in the list, we talked about Heineken Light, but please welcome its sibling, Heineken Silver, the beer that is advertised as even better-tasting, with less carbs, and a higher ABV (4% versus Heineken Light's 3.3%). And, cue the parade, it's all true. They got it right — this is the best Heineken light beer, period. It's an even more muted version of regular Heineken, without the distinct sour taste (or aftertaste).
This just tastes like a better-tasting, generic light beer. If anything, I'd love it to taste more like Heineken, because that's what it's missing. It's a good, flavorful beer, but lacking in distinct personality — unlike Heineken Light, I wouldn't be able to tell you this was a Heineken-branded beer in a blind taste test. However, I'm not obsessed enough with the taste of Heineken to care exponentially about this, which is why it easily takes the number four spot.
3. Miller Lite
Miller Lite is one of the best light beers because it is so neutral. There is nothing about it that tastes bland or gross — its flavor is "light beer." It doesn't slap you in the head with a bland sweetness while screaming, "It's me, Bud (or Coors) Light!" when you drink it. It's just like, hey, I'm a light beer. This makes it better than all of them. It's a chill time.
Unlike, say, Michelob Ultra, Miller Lite actually tastes like beer — it's probably the most beer-tasting that a light beer can get. It's got a crisp graininess that isn't too much. This is one of the more trustworthy light beers; it was easy to drink and inoffensive in taste. Plus, it's almost always on the cheaper side, as far as beers go. In a shocking twist, it's not number one, though: Two other brands swooped in and jumped ahead.
2. Samuel Adams American Light
Samuel Adams American Light might just be the ideal light beer, generally speaking. It's neutral like a Miller Light, but elevated in a way where it still has a craft beer vibe. It's crisp, refreshing, and flavorful without being sweet at all. There's no blandness, no flatness, no annoying aftertaste, unlike so many of the beers on this list. As far as light beers are concerned, it is practically perfect.
Frankly, this is as close as you can get to a craft beer experience when drinking a light beer. There's a substance to it that most of its genre don't have. It's typically a little more expensive than the usual commercial light beers, but the taste makes it worth it. It doesn't taste like any of the other Sam Adams beers, exactly, though — you won't drink this and mistake it for a Boston Lager, or otherwise. But as far as light beers that are readily available at most stores, this is the best option.
1. Blue Point Brewing Co. Long Island Light
Blue Point Brewing Co.'s Long Island Light is made in Long Island and calls itself the best light beer you'll ever have. And you know what? It's true — it actually is that. Taking a sip of this beer was like a jump scare, but the good kind. It's so delightfully light with a bright, flavorful citrus taste. There is no flatness, no aggressive aftertaste, no blandness. It might just be the perfect light beer.
Long Island Light almost tastes like a Kölsch, as it's bright, crisp, and easy to drink, or even a non-hazy Hefeweizen (without the heaviness). It is definitely unlike any light beer out there. The fact that there's this much flavor in such a light beer is honestly impressive. My only gripe is that I wish it was more available – the beer only ships to New York from its website and doesn't seem to be anywhere on the West Coast. Regardless, it wears the crown as the best light beer out there. I'll remember it forever and admire it from afar.
Methodology
I tried all of these light beers over a week and ranked them against each other based on taste, value, drinkability, and overall light beer experience. Taste is the overall most important thing and, with light beer, the easier-to-drink, the better. As a longtime light beer drinker, I feel like I'm a trustworthy opinion about what's good and what's not. However, as my taste buds are my own, personal preference obviously plays a big part here.