14 Light Beers, Ranked

Light beer can be a tough thing to perfect, but when it's done right, it's quite amazing. Some of the cheaper light beer options are infamously undrinkable, and there are, undoubtedly, plenty of them that you should leave on the shelf. That said, a lot of them are, in fact, very drinkable. And, as it turns out, a handful of them are downright tasty.

So, which light beer reigns supreme? We tried 14 of them, many of which are sold at most grocery stores all over the country, and others that are more regional, or made by craft breweries. They have been ranked by overall taste and drinkability, taste-tested against each other over a week's time. As a longtime casual light beer drinker, consider me your North Star as far as which ones to sip and which to skip. Here are 14 light beers, of all types, ranked.