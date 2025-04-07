How To Choose The Right Mexican Beer For An Authentic Chelada

Want the perfect drink for a hot day or a slow morning after a late night? Look no further than the chelada. This classic Mexican beer cocktail is super simple; it's just a mixture of light lager, fresh lime juice, and salt. Slightly boozy but mostly refreshing, it is a favorite for all sorts of occasions.

The key to a perfect chelada is using the right beer. Traditionally, you want a cerveza clara – a light, crisp Mexican lager. These beers are made to beat the heat, which makes them ideal for a chelada. Think brands like Corona, Modelo Especial, Pacifico, Sol, or Tecate. They all have that clean, light flavor that goes perfectly with lime and salt.

If you're going for a truly authentic taste, make sure to skip the darker Mexican lagers like Dos Equis Ambar or Victoria. Their richer, maltier flavors can overpower the chelada's bright, simple profile. Can't find Mexican brands? An American craft lager styled after a pilsner or golden lager works well. Just make sure it's not too hoppy — bitterness and lime are not an ideal pairing.