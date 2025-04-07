How To Choose The Right Mexican Beer For An Authentic Chelada
Want the perfect drink for a hot day or a slow morning after a late night? Look no further than the chelada. This classic Mexican beer cocktail is super simple; it's just a mixture of light lager, fresh lime juice, and salt. Slightly boozy but mostly refreshing, it is a favorite for all sorts of occasions.
The key to a perfect chelada is using the right beer. Traditionally, you want a cerveza clara – a light, crisp Mexican lager. These beers are made to beat the heat, which makes them ideal for a chelada. Think brands like Corona, Modelo Especial, Pacifico, Sol, or Tecate. They all have that clean, light flavor that goes perfectly with lime and salt.
If you're going for a truly authentic taste, make sure to skip the darker Mexican lagers like Dos Equis Ambar or Victoria. Their richer, maltier flavors can overpower the chelada's bright, simple profile. Can't find Mexican brands? An American craft lager styled after a pilsner or golden lager works well. Just make sure it's not too hoppy — bitterness and lime are not an ideal pairing.
The only other ingredients you need
Unlike its beer-cocktail cousin, the michelada (which includes spices and tomato juice), the chelada is all about simplicity: The only additions are fresh lime juice and salt. Even with just a few ingredients, quality matters. Use fresh limes – bottled juice just won't cut it. Chill the limes beforehand and juice them right before mixing the lime juice with the beer. You'll probably need one to one-and-a-half limes per drink, depending on how tangy you like it. (The cocktail should be zippy and bright.)
Then there's the salt. Cheladas usually have a salted rim, like a classic margarita. Use coarse, good-quality salt. While some modern versions of a chelda might use Tajín for a burst of tang or Old Bay for a spicy rim, you can stick to plain salt for a classic chelada. To salt the rim, cut a notch in a lime wedge, run it around the glass, and dip the edge of the glass into a pile of salt.
How to enjoy a chelada the Mexican way
Drinking a chelada is more than just refreshment — it's a whole vibe. In Mexico, the cocktail is often enjoyed during midday or in the morning, especially after a night out. Some people even swear it's a hangover cure, a sort of hair-of-the-dog remedy thanks to its hydrating, zesty flavor and low alcohol content.
One important rule for an authentic chelada is that it should never be served with ice. In Mexico, they avoid putting ice in both beer and beer cocktails — if your beer and lime juice are properly chilled, you don't need it. Plus, ice dilutes the drink's flavor, and you don't want that.
The setting matters too. A chelada is perfect for when you are relaxing outdoors, hanging out with friends, or enjoying food such as chips, tacos cooked in one of the many Mexican styles, or grilled corn. Sometimes, a chelada can even be enjoyed straight from the beer bottle – just squeeze some lime juice into the bottle and throw in a dash of salt. (This is also one of the ways you can make cheap beer taste better.)