The One Cheap Beer Brand You Should Really Avoid Buying From Now On

There's definitely a time and place for cheap beer: backyard barbecues, tailgates, and parties where people don't really care what they're drinking. Sometimes you're simply not in the mood to drop $12 on a craft IPA and are perfectly fine with a basic lager. But even in the budget beer category, there are some brands you probably always want to skip. And in Chowhound's ranking of cheap beers, Bud Light is what we consider the bottom of the barrel.

To be fair, Bud Light has built its name on being a safe, middle-of-the-road beer. It doesn't try to act like something it's not — but that said, there are way better cheap beers than this one. We found it to be, at best, an overall boring beer. It's watery, bland, and barely registers as an actual beer. If you've ever thought, "This just tastes like water with an aftertaste," we feel you.

So if you have the opportunity to choose another cheap beer instead of Bud Light, we recommend our top choice, Miller High Life — it's called the Champagne of Beers, after all. With this option, you can still stay within your allotted beer budget but enjoy a far superior brew. And if you unfortunately find yourself stuck with Bud Light, serve it up as cold as possible and maybe throw in some citrus juice — this is one trick to help make cheap beers taste better.