Whether you're in tune with the world of beers or not, it's hard to go very long without hearing about Corona beer –- it's just that ubiquitous. Corona is one of the best-selling imported beers in the United States, and its unmistakable logo is advertised at a near-constant rate. You may be familiar with it being a great partner for spicy food, or even as being a solid beer to use in a Mexican michelada, but what kind of beer is Corona, really? And how does it differentiate itself from its domestically-brewed counterparts?

The simplest answer is that Corona is a Mexican lager –- the Corona brand itself even states as much in detailing their offerings. "Mexican lager" isn't exactly a standardized term in the brewing industry so much as it's a rough target with a few distinguishing features that separate it from traditional American beers. Mexican lagers tend to be fairly clear and light, with a clean and crisp presentation. This type, categorized as a "clara," is the most common kind of Mexican lager you're likely to encounter, and Corona fits into this category. Mexican lagers also tend to differ from their American counterparts in featuring flaked maize (or some other corn-based component) in their mash. Besides this, Mexican lager (and by extension, Corona) shares a storied past as an evolution of western-to-central European brewing practices that have changed and adapted to the "new world," giving you the refreshing beer loved by millions today.