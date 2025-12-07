9 Light Beers You Should Leave On The Shelf

Everyone has their own beer preferences — even if that means they don't like the adult beverage at all — and when it comes to light beer, many of us either seek it out specifically or steer clear of it entirely. I'm not just talking about color, like light vs dark, either. I'm talking about beers geared towards people who prefer a lower calorie or carb count. You know, light or lite beers, in which the difference in quality and flavor is vast. No surprises there, but if you prefer one from time to time, there are quite a few that you'd be better off leaving on the shelf.

You shouldn't have to settle for flavorless, watery beer just because you prefer yours with fewer calories. With that in mind, I rounded up nine light beers that are just that — lacking in flavor and quality — so we can all avoid them like the plague from here on out. How did I decide which light beers shouldn't make the cut? Well, first, I tapped into my personal experience serving them to bar patrons for many years. I also consulted reviews on Beer Advocate, Reddit, and other blogs. More on my methodology later (i.e., at the end), but for now, let's find out which beers are consistently slammed for not living up to expectations so you never have to waste your money, carbs, or calories on them again.