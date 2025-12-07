9 Light Beers You Should Leave On The Shelf
Everyone has their own beer preferences — even if that means they don't like the adult beverage at all — and when it comes to light beer, many of us either seek it out specifically or steer clear of it entirely. I'm not just talking about color, like light vs dark, either. I'm talking about beers geared towards people who prefer a lower calorie or carb count. You know, light or lite beers, in which the difference in quality and flavor is vast. No surprises there, but if you prefer one from time to time, there are quite a few that you'd be better off leaving on the shelf.
You shouldn't have to settle for flavorless, watery beer just because you prefer yours with fewer calories. With that in mind, I rounded up nine light beers that are just that — lacking in flavor and quality — so we can all avoid them like the plague from here on out. How did I decide which light beers shouldn't make the cut? Well, first, I tapped into my personal experience serving them to bar patrons for many years. I also consulted reviews on Beer Advocate, Reddit, and other blogs. More on my methodology later (i.e., at the end), but for now, let's find out which beers are consistently slammed for not living up to expectations so you never have to waste your money, carbs, or calories on them again.
1. Michelob Ultra
Alright, we are going to start off with an easy one: Michelob Ultra. By easy, I mean that it's widely known to be a subpar light beer option. I didn't have to consult a bunch of reviews to determine that, either (although I still did). I can tell you from firsthand experience that no one who isn't prioritizing a low-carb, low-calorie diet would ever order this beer. If they do, it will only happen once because it's just plain yucky. Sorry, not sorry, Michelob. This recipe is a total fail.
When it comes to getting a super low-carb and calorie count but still enjoying one of life's little pleasures — cold beer — Michelob Ultra serves a purpose. That doesn't mean it tastes good, though. In fact, it's quite the opposite. A reviewer on Beer Advocate put it this way: "All Ultra and no Michelob. With Michelob in the name, I expected so much more. One of the lightest, tasteless beers out there. Anheuser-Busch has the capabilities to do better." Another recent reviewer said, "Weak mouthfeel. Very weak taste. Water is a better option." And you know what? They aren't wrong.
Interestingly enough, in a comparison between NA beers and their full ABV counterparts, Michelob Ultra Zero was basically indistinguishable from Michelob Ultra. Still, since it's largely lacking in flavor already, that isn't much of a compliment.
2. Corona Light
Corona Light is another beer I recommend staying far away from. Even if you want a bit of that south-of-the-border flavor from Mexico, it'll only let you down. Full disclosure: I'm not really a fan of Corona Extra, but I'd much rather have one of them. As for the Light recipe, not only does it taste bad, but it also has an unpleasant aroma. So really, there's no getting around it with a lime or anything like that.
If I had to sum up the aroma and flavor of Corona Light with one word, it would be skunky. It isn't the kind of skunk that comes with a quality IPA, either, so don't rush to its defense just yet. A reviewer on Beer Advocate went so far as to say the "ingredients taste basically like stale soda water and light beer flavor. I have no reason at all to ever get another Corona ever again," and that includes the full-strength stuff as well. Besides, for the same reason you should never buy beer that's on display in direct sunlight — it gets a skunky flavor — buying beer in clear glass bottles is a recipe for disaster. Not all Corona Light comes in clear glass; some come in cans, but they have the same off-putting characteristics. Too bad for Corona Light, but as long as we know better and steer clear, who cares?
3. Keystone Light
Okay, so Keystone Light. It's a product of Coors. As a result, a lot of people think it'll be a decent choice. I beg to differ, though. As opposed to having any semblance of beer flavor, it's overly watery, and the taste can only be described as cheap. I should know — I've regrettably had more than my fair share of them over the years. It's not just me, either. It comes in seventh place on Beer Advocate's list of the Worst Rated Beers in the World, and in a ranking of cheap beer brands done by a colleague of mine, it came in second-to-last. Yikes! How embarrassing, right?
I live in Colorado, and Keystone Ski Resort is a big deal here, so people are strangely drawn to Keystone Light. Not for long, though. Sure, there are some local hipsters who sing its praises, but they are few and far between. I mean, how can you make an argument for the cheap version of Coors Light being a good beer? You can't. Really, it's just a poor substitute for a good beer. It even pales in comparison to Coors Light, and, as you'll learn coming up, it seriously misses the mark as well. Next!
4. Budweiser Select 55
Next up on our list of light beers to leave on the shelf is Budweiser Select 55, and, oh man, is this one a doozy. On Beer Advocate's list of the Worst Rated Beers in the World, it holds down the No. 1 spot. Ouch! That's gotta sting, Budweiser. With this in mind, it is, without a doubt, a light beer you should steer clear of at all costs. Maybe if you can get one for free, you should try it for novelty's sake, but that's about it.
The list of complaints brought by reviewers on Beer Advocate about Budweiser Select 55 is long. However, a recurring theme is that it tastes like cardboard. One person said, "Fill a glass with crushed ice and shredded cardboard. Then add a Budweiser to it. Let it sit out on the counter overnight, and that would be close to what it tastes like." Notes on the nose aren't much better, either, as another reviewer said, "It's like someone burped into my glass." They also went on to sum it up with this lovely jab: "If you ever wake up at 7 p.m. covered in sweat and a vague stickiness, and you decide that you hate yourself ... this is the beer for you!" If that doesn't say it all, you are on your own from here on out because it's more than enough to ensure it never passes my lips.
5. Natural Light
Natural Light, or Natty Light as it is often called, is unfortunately another beer you'd be wise to pass up. Despite its cute moniker (I can admit it's fun to say), it simply isn't good. From the nose to the aftertaste to the overall flavor, it's lacking in all regards. Actually, the smell and flavor are largely missing, probably because it is so watery. It does start to show some flavor at the very end, but the aftertaste can only be described as cheap and gross. If I'm being honest, Natty Light tastes like regret to me. Harsh, I know, but I can't stress enough how truly unlikable this beer is. Sure, it has a slight following in some circles, but if you ever come across someone who openly likes Natty Light, you might want to take their recommendations for beer with a grain of salt, if you know what I mean.
The fact that Natural Light earned the shameful second-place award on Beer Advocate's list of the Worst Rated Beers in the World is all the proof I need that I'm not being unnecessarily hard on it. As one reviewer said: "Yes, everything about Natty Light is awful, disgusting, and pure absolute and honest garbage. Don't drink it." Other reviewers also noted a copper, iron, or soap taste, so no matter how you look at it, it's far from good.
6. Miller Extra Light
Miller Extra Light fared a bit better on Beer Advocate's list of the Worst Rated Beers in the World than Budweiser Select 55 and Natural Light, but not by much. That's right, it came in third place, so it can forget about bragging rights.
Plainly put: Miller Extra Light is gross. To me, it just tastes like stale water, and I can tell you I never had a bar patron tell me one nice thing about it. On Reddit, some people seem to think Miller Extra Light is okay, but there's no lack of complaints, with users saying it's about 33% watered down from the original Miller Lite. Some people like that each serving only contains 64 calories, which I guess explains why it tastes watery, but still.
Back to Beer Advocate, Miller Extra Light's overall rating on the site is 46, so it's abysmal at best. As one reviewer put it, it's "more like a soda than a beer. One of the worst travesties to have passed my lips." It's a shame for the brand, too, because Miller High Life isn't bad at all. Fun fact: It is actually one of David Chang's favorite beers. Oh well, Miller Extra Light serves a purpose, but it's not worth it if you want any semblance of beer flavor and aroma. Keep it moving, Miller Extra Light. We're not buying what you're selling.
7. Coors Light
This is going to upset some people, but you can go ahead and add Coors Light to the list of light beers to keep out of your cart. As a whole, Coors Light tastes bland and watery. Actually, the smell is almost nonexistent, too. If you spill it on yourself, will you smell like beer? Yes, but it's subtle, to say the least.
I'm a Colorado lady, so I've had way more than my fair share of exposure to Coors Light. Tourists love to order it and say something about how they need to "tap the Rockies" while chuckling (real funny), but that doesn't mean they enjoy it or come back for a second. Don't get me wrong, lots of people think Coors Light is an acceptable beer, and it's far from the worst. There's a lot of gray area in between, though.
Coors Light scored 25th on Beer Advocate's list of the Worst Rated Beers in the World, so it's not nearly as bad as some of the other beers on this list (I'm thinking of you, Budweiser Select 55 and Natural Light). However, it's still nothing to brag about, and Coors Light's overall rating is 51, which translates to awful. One reviewer said, "If you run out of water, this makes a marginally acceptable substitute." I guess that's not all bad, but it certainly isn't great. Another comment read: "Don't let it get too warm, otherwise it becomes assy. Tastes like metal, edger trimmings, and freedom."
8. Bud Light Lime
Unfortunately, Bud Light Lime is another beer I have a lot of experience with, and none of it is good. Seriously, if you want a lime-flavored Bud Light, you'd be much better served ordering a regular Bud Light and putting a squeeze of lime in it. I wouldn't recommend that either, per se, because even though Bud Light didn't make its way onto this list of light beers to avoid, it's still far from great — but I digress.
The most unfortunate part about Bud Light Lime is the namesake flavor. It tastes overwhelmingly cheap and artificial. A reviewer on Beer Advocate said, "It tasted like the dollar store equivalent to 7-Up or something." So yeah, gross. In addition, Bud Light Lime lacks any real beer flavor. Actually, I find it to be pretty sweet, and that's not something I want from a light beer.
To top it all off, I can't count how many times bar patrons complained to me about Bud Light Lime. I always tried to encourage a different order, but some people just don't listen. They think, "Oh, it won't be that bad and the lime will be refreshing." However, I could see the regret on their faces after the first sip. Not you, though. You're going to take my warning to heart and cruise right past Bud Light Lime forevermore.
9. Amstel Light
Amstel Light is one of those beers that people either write off without a second thought or rush to its defense. In my experience, there's not much in between. As you can see by its presence on this list, though, I consider myself part of the former group. I truly dislike it, and I can't recall bar patrons ever seeking it out specifically. Most of the bars I worked at didn't even carry it, and that says something. There was one sports bar that did, but it was far from a popular pick, that's for sure.
My main complaint with Amstel Light is that it has a distinct skunky flavor that almost tastes metallic or of chemicals. It's similar to a low-quality IPA but worse because the flavor is exceptionally thin. I get that it is a lager, and a light one at that, but you can do so much better. Plus, the aftertaste is even worse, and it lingers. Yuck. Seriously, the last time someone gave me an Amstel Light, which unfortunately, wasn't so long ago, I passed it off to someone else. Its score on Beer Advocate is 59, so it's not just me. Amstel Light's one saving grace is that it tends to have slightly fewer calories per serving (only 95) than a lot of other light beers. Do yourself a favor, though, and leave Amstel Light on the shelf.
Methodology
Compiling the above list of nine light beers that aren't worth your time and money almost came second nature to me. I was a bartender and server for 20 years, and I also have the occasional penchant for them myself. As a result, the recommendations, or should I say warnings, I provide largely come from my own personal experiences. You wouldn't believe how many times I served some of them to bar patrons only to have them complain about them shortly after. However, I've been out of the game for a short time, so I also consulted recent reviews on blogs, Reddit, and Beer Advocate, which, if you don't know, is made up of a community of the biggest beer geeks out there.
I talked a lot of trash about all nine beers featured on this list, but I do actually enjoy light beer. Just so you know, when given the option, I'll always reach for a craft light beer. When it comes to craft beer vs. commercial beer, how can the latter even compete? I mean, it's at a serious disadvantage in my opinion. Even so, if I want a no-frills, more commercial light beer, it's Yuengling Light Lager (when I'm in a region that offers it) or Kona Light Blonde Ale (which used to be craft but is now widely available) for me.