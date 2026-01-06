The Hands-Down Best Batter To Use For Crunchy, Deep-Fried Shrimp

At some point, eating at the many chain restaurants with the best fried shrimp just doesn't cut it anymore, especially if you're obsessed with crunch. Lots of places pull off that compelling combination of perfectly light, airy crust and soft, juicy shrimp, but there's always the feeling you could do more. We've tried all sorts of coatings, from tempura batter to crushed cornflakes to classic buttermilk in pursuit of that crunch. For the best, crispiest fried shrimp, stick with a batter made from ice-cold Japanese beer, all-purpose flour, and cornstarch.

A good rule of thumb is to use a 3-to-1 ratio of flour to cornstarch and match that total with the beer, adding more if necessary. This means you'll typically end up using 3 cups of flour, a cup of cornstarch, and 4 cups of beer for a large batch of batter. When frying, use a neutral oil with a high smoke point for the cleanest flavor — between 325 and 375 degrees Fahrenheit is the ideal temperature range for deep-frying — and you'll have the crunchiest deep-fried shrimp of your life.

To amp up the crunch even further, you can also coat the shrimp in panko breadcrumbs immediately after dipping them in batter. Most importantly, though, is creating that crispy foundation with the beer, flour, and cornstarch, and frying the crustaceans immediately after coating so that the batter is still set and fizzy when it plunges into the hot oil. Stick to this simple plan for ASMR-worthy fried shrimp every time.