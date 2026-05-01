The Hands-Down Best Mediterranean Restaurant In Every US State

The Mediterranean diet has long been lauded as among the healthiest on the planet. Among the foods most commonly associated with this diet are abundant fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, beans and legumes, whole grains, fish and seafood, and healthy fats, like olive oil. The cultures represented by the Mediterranean diet are diverse, including countries across North Africa, Greece, Turkey, Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon. Many of these offer both Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines, combining bold spices with fresh ingredients.

In the United States, pockets of diversity have emerged thanks to migrants from these lands settling across the country. This is best captured by the emergence of a host of Mediterranean-inspired restaurants. From the local hole-in-the-wall eatery serving bite-sized mezze to high-end restaurants that are pushing the envelope, there is no shortage of critically acclaimed Mediterranean food dotting communities across the nation. Here are the hands-down best Mediterranean restaurants in every U.S. state.