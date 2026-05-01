The Hands-Down Best Mediterranean Restaurant In Every US State
The Mediterranean diet has long been lauded as among the healthiest on the planet. Among the foods most commonly associated with this diet are abundant fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, beans and legumes, whole grains, fish and seafood, and healthy fats, like olive oil. The cultures represented by the Mediterranean diet are diverse, including countries across North Africa, Greece, Turkey, Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon. Many of these offer both Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines, combining bold spices with fresh ingredients.
In the United States, pockets of diversity have emerged thanks to migrants from these lands settling across the country. This is best captured by the emergence of a host of Mediterranean-inspired restaurants. From the local hole-in-the-wall eatery serving bite-sized mezze to high-end restaurants that are pushing the envelope, there is no shortage of critically acclaimed Mediterranean food dotting communities across the nation. Here are the hands-down best Mediterranean restaurants in every U.S. state.
Alabama: Makarios Kabobs & Grill in Birmingham
Considered a top dining destination, Birmingham, Alabama, is home to a popular Mediterranean restaurant that promises "Food for Every Mood." Makarios Kabobs & Grill is a go-to for those looking for a fresh, affordable, and delicious lunch downtown. Popular dishes include the hummus with shawarma chicken and the ultra-tender lamb chops. Fans also comment on the large portion sizes, which make this place a must-try.
(205) 731-7414
940 20th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205
Alaska: Turkish Delight in Anchorage
Turkish Delight in Anchorage is a hidden gem. It has been run by brother and sister team Engin and Zeynep Kilic since 2022. Zeynep is a former Fulbright scholar, Sociology professor, and award-winning documentarian who brings her heritage and intellect to the delectable cuisine here. Fans love the falafel and the döner kebab.
(907) 865-5373
2210 E. Northern Lights Blvd, Suite 110, Anchorage, AK 99508
Arizona: Haji-Baba in Tempe
Haji-Baba in Tempe, Arizona, has been fostering community through food for over 40 years. This award-winning restaurant is a no-frills Mediterranean hotspot that features a grocery store and restaurant serving some of the most delicious and authentic food. Among its top sellers are the chicken shawarma and the gyros, which some have called the best they've ever had.
(480) 894-1905
1513 E. Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ 85281
Arkansas: The GOAT Mediterranean Grill in Hot Springs
This restaurant considers itself the "greatest of all time" when it comes to service, ambiance, and delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Located in Hot Springs, Arkansas, The GOAT Mediterranean serves up all the heavy hitters, from top-notch, authentic shawarma to a baba ghanoush that one diner on Tripadvisor says is "the best I have had outside of Greece/Crete."
(501) 359-3289
228 Cornerstone Blvd, Hot Springs, AR 71913
California: Bavel in Los Angeles
Located in LA's Arts District, Bavel isn't just one of the best Mediterranean spots in California; it is considered a top restaurant, period. The eclectic menu straddles the best dishes from countries across the Mediterranean, from Morocco to Egypt to Turkey. Stand-out dishes include the Duck 'Nduja Hummus and the Wagyu Beef Cheek Tagine, which one diner states on Yelp is "wildly tender ... You don't even need teeth to eat this."
(213) 232-4966
500 Mateo St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Colorado: Safta in Denver
Safta at The Source Hotel is helmed by award-winning Israeli chef Alon Shaya. Though this restaurant is pricey, it has earned a reputation as a must-try among foodies. The airy, wood-fired pita alone is worth the visit, but other fan favorites include the Lamb Ragù Hummus and the Muhammara. If you'd like to experience the cuisine without the price tag, try dining here for brunch.
(720) 408-2444
3330 Brighton Blvd, Ste 201, Denver, CO 80216
Connecticut: Mykonos Kouzina in Norwalk
Winner of a number of awards, including a 2025 OpenTable Diners' Choice nod, Mykonos Kouzina in Norwalk is a Mediterranean restaurant that specializes in authentic Greek cuisine and more. One fan professes on Facebook that it serves "One of the best Greek salads in all of New England," while another says on Yelp it was "some of the best gyro meat I have had." For added fun, come here during the OPA Hour, during which you can enjoy dancing, live music, and plate breaking.
(203) 354-9905
141 Main St, Norwalk, CT 06851
Delaware: Pithari in Middletown
Pithari, located in Middletown, is an award-winning, must-try restaurant featuring authentic dishes presented with re-imagined flair. While the menu skews Italian, other popular dishes include the spicy Moroccan shrimp with turmeric cream and a Spanish-inspired burrata appetizer with romesco sauce.
(302) 570-7600
1 W Main St Middletown, DE 19709
Florida: Psomi in Tampa
Winner of the 2023 Michelin Young Chef Award, Bib Gourmand holder, and considered one of the top 10 brunch spots in America, Psomi in Tampa has a lot going for it. At the helm of it all is chef/owner Christina Theofilos, a second-generation Greek-American committed to bringing her family's recipes to the masses. Diners are especially enamored with the light and airy strapatsada, a Greek egg dish featuring caramelized onions, roasted cherry tomatoes, and feta, which one diner on Tripadvisor called "some of the best eggs I have ever had."
(813) 841-5555
701 N. Howard Ave, Tampa, FL 33606
Georgia: Delbar Middle Eastern in Atlanta
Delbar Middle Eastern is a restaurant that bridges the gap between Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisines, featuring predominantly Persian food, with Turkish, Lebanese, and Iraqi dishes thrown in. The ambiance feels inviting, and is the very definition of hospitable. As for the food, one reviewer on Tripadvisor calls it "one of those spiritual experiences, where every piece of the experience comes together." Stand-out dishes include the charred sea bass and the tender and juicy koobideh.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Istanbul Hawaii in Honolulu
Istanbul Hawaii in Honolulu isn't just a great Mediterranean eatery; it has garnered accolades from locals as one of the best restaurants in all of Hawaii. Owned by a Turkish mother and daughter team, the restaurant features a wide assortment of classic mezze as well as delicacies, like the dry-aged lamb chops with pomegranate seeds and a cherry-antep pistachio praline, that frequently get a shout-out from happy customers.
(808) 772-4440
1108 Auahi St, Honolulu, HI 96814
Idaho: Taste of Persia in Boise
Taste of Persia in Boise is a real Mediterranean/Middle Eastern melting pot of a restaurant. Owned and operated by an Afghan family, the menu features classic Persian dishes with a twist. One Redditor calls the cuisine "shockingly delicious," while many praise the different flavors of rice on the menu. Of special note are the large portions at a reasonable price, which keep many customers coming back for more.
(208) 375-8312
10386 W. Ustick Rd, Boise, ID 83704
Illinois: Avec in Chicago
Located in the West Loop of Chicago is an award-winning Mediterranean restaurant that has repeatedly successfully lived up to all the hype. Opened in 2003, Avec serves inventive Mediterranean plates with a Midwestern twist. Fan favorite dishes include the bacon-wrapped dates, the sweet potatoes with crispy bulgur wheat and preserved lemons, and the whole roasted branzino.
(312) 377-2002
615 W. Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60661
Indiana: The Bosphorus Istanbul Cafe in Indianapolis
Located in downtown Indianapolis is an authentic Turkish restaurant that has snagged multiple awards and is a perennial favorite among locals. The Bosphorus Istanbul Cafe is known as a place where culture, craft, and culinary storytelling combine to produce incredible dishes, like the perfectly spiced Turkish Delight, a popular vegetarian dish consisting of sautéed veggies atop hummus with walnuts and raisins.
(317) 974-1770
935 S. East St, Indianapolis, IN 46225
Iowa: Oasis Falafel in Iowa City
Open since 2004, Oasis Falafel in Iowa City has literally redefined Mediterranean food for many. Though many rave about the chicken shawarma, the true star at this establishment is the hummus, which one Tripadvisor reviewer says "is truly the best you will ever eat," and has transformed their children into "hummus snobs."
(319) 358-7342
206 N. Linn St, Iowa City, IA 52245
Kansas: Holy Land Cafe in Lenexa
Dubbed by one reviewer on Tripadvisor as the "best Mediterranean this side of the Mississippi," Holy Land Cafe in Lenexa is a must-try for those seeking a quick, affordable, and healthy meal. Popular dishes include the chicken biryani, which one Redditor insists requires "an extra cup of cucumber sauce because it is so good." Other fan favorites include the hummus.
(913) 310-9911
12275 W. 87th St, Lenexa, KS 66215
Kentucky: MeeshMeesh Mediterranean in Louisville
Another Mediterranean haunt with national street cred is MeeshMeesh Mediterranean in Louisville. "Chopped" champion and James Beard finalist chef Noam Bilitzer brings creativity to authentic Levantine flavors with dishes that many fans think make this restaurant the best in the city. The crispy cauliflower is a must-try, as are the embered beets. And, don't skip the cocktails, which are a popular add-on to a meal here.
(502) 589-5224
636 E. Market St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Shaya in New Orleans
This award-winning restaurant in New Orleans ticks all the boxes. It features seasonal, locally sourced ingredients prepared carefully into authentic dishes hailing from across North Africa to the Middle East. Fans rave about the wood-fired, handmade pita bread, and the Fried Chicken Hummus is considered "next level," according to one person on Yelp.
(504) 891-4213
4213 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Evo Kitchen + Bar in Portland
Where Maine meets the Mediterranean, Evo Kitchen + Bar in Portland is considered by many to be the best restaurant in the city. With stellar reviews and a steady clientele for over a decade, this restaurant produces dishes with intense flavor, served in an ambiance that screams conviviality. The chickpea fries are a signature dish that diners love, and several reviewers specifically mention the skordalia dip as a highlight.
(207) 223-6462
443 Fore St, Portland, ME 04101
Maryland: Ammoora in Baltimore
Located inside the Ritz-Carlton Residences in Baltimore, this elegant (and pricey) restaurant brings Eastern Mediterranean, Syrian-inspired dishes stateside. Named one of the best restaurants of 2024 by The New York Times, Ammoora is well-regarded for its inventive spin on classic dishes, like the braised lamb shank with a pine nut gremolata and the melt-in-your-mouth tender short rib with freekeh risotto.
(410) 872-6600
751 Key Hwy, Baltimore, MD 21230
Massachusetts: Sarma in Somerville
Sarma means "enveloped" or "embraced," which pertains to the bite-sized mezze on the menu as well as the feeling diners get when they eat the Turkish-inspired cuisine here. This place has earned national acclaim and has garnered millions of reviews from happy customers. As for the food, the Black Sea Cornbread is a "must-try," and the Lentil Nachos frequently score a 10/10.
(617) 764-4464
249 Pearl St, Somerville, MA 02145
Michigan: Al Ameer Restaurant in Dearborn
It's only fitting that the best Mediterranean restaurant in Michigan should be located near Dearborn. Considered the first Arab-majority city in the U.S., this town has the largest mosque in North America. Locals are willing to drive to one of its many locations just for the stuffed lamb. This lamb is so good, one Yelp reviewer says: "I ate it straight cold from the fridge when I stumbled drunk into the Airbnb kitchen after the wedding."
Multiple Locations
Minnesota: Holy Land in Minneapolis
Located in Northeast Minneapolis, this award-winning Mediterranean restaurant and grocery store has been serving authentic dishes from across the Levant since 1986. One Google reviewer notes that the food here is "a taste of home" for Arab expats. Its ful medames dip is classic Twin Cities nostalgia for some, while others can't get enough of the homemade hummus.
(612) 781-2627
Mississippi: Aladdin Mediterranean Grill in Jackson
When it comes to quality Mediterranean food, Aladdin Mediterranean Grill in Jackson delivers. Located near the University of Mississippi Medical Center, this eatery offers dishes from countries across the Mediterranean. Fans love the hummus with lamb, and many rave about the abundant portion sizes. One fan on Reddit notes: "It is a testament that embracing health can be a magical and scrumptious journey indeed."
(833)-367-3731
730 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: Baba's Pantry in Kansas City
Opened in 2021, Baba's Pantry in Kansas City has quickly achieved success and national acclaim for its Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fare. At the helm of the ship is Palestinian-born Baba, who brings everyone into his home with crispy falafel and syrupy baklava. The food is so popular that Baba's has even been made a culinary partner of the CPKC Stadium.
(816) 702-0045
1019 E. 63rd St, Kansas City, MO 64110
Montana: Spitz Mediterranean Street Food
Spitz Mediterranean Street Food is a franchise that is a local favorite, with several locations across the state. The brainchild of college buddies seeking to bring quality Mediterranean food to cities across the U.S., Spitz produces award-winning, fresh Mediterranean dishes. The Street Cart Fries, a kind of Mediterranean version of nachos featuring a garlic aioli, are a must-have.
Spitz Mediterranean Street Food
Multiple locations
Nebraska: El Basha Grill & Catering in Omaha
When it comes to authentic Mediterranean and Middle Eastern fare in Nebraska, El Basha Grill & Catering in Omaha has it going on. Its legions of fans consistently laud its shawarma, and this eatery recently won "Best Falafel" in the 2025 Best of Omaha Awards. One fan on Tripadvisor goes so far as to call the shawarma "mind-blowing."
(402) 934-6266
7503 Pacific St, Omaha, NE 68114
Nevada: Meráki Greek Grill in Las Vegas
They say what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas, but the food at the multiple Meráki Greek Grill locations in the city is making waves on social media. One commenter on Reddit notes that this is the "closest to actual Greek food. It's delicious." While there, don't miss out on the heavenly baklava and the traditional gyro platter.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Sayde's Bar & Grill in Salem
Sayde's Lebanese and American Food in Salem prides itself on serving authentic, fresh food that is prepared by Chef Elie Sfeir. Fans love the ambiance and top-notch service as much as the food. As one Facebook fan notes: "What stood out most to me was the balance. It's the kind of meal where you leave full, but not weighed down. Satisfied, not stuffed."
(603) 890-1032
136 Cluff Crossing Rd, Salem, NH 03079
New Jersey: Norma's Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine in Cherry Hill Township
Norma's Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine features Mediterranean cuisine made right. Located in a strip mall, the ambiance may not be top-notch, but the food is stellar. The laham mishwe is a fan favorite, as is the moussaka, which one customer on Yelp states is "So decadent, savory, and fragrant. The layers and texture were perfect."
Norma's Eastern Mediterranean Cuisine
(856)-795-1373
145 Barclay Shopping Ctr, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
New Mexico: Alquds Mediterranean Grill & Grocery in Albuquerque
What makes Alquds so special is that it is both a restaurant and grocery store. Located in Albuquerque, it serves some of the best hummus, falafel, and lamb shawarma around. One diner on Tripadvisor notes: "I have never been a huge fan of hummus. I guess that I had never had really good hummus before. The hummus was delicious."
Alquds Mediterranean Grill & Grocery
(505) 888-2921
5555 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109
New York: Tanoreen Restaurant in Brooklyn
Few Mediterranean restaurants in New York are as well-respected as Tanoreen in Brooklyn. This eatery has been featured in TimeOut, New York Magazine, and it enjoys Bib Gourmand status in the Michelin Guide. One Redditor says they go here just for the house specialty knafeh, a syrupy, phyllo-based dessert filled with sweet cheese.
(718) 748-5600
7523 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209
North Carolina: Ajja in Raleigh
Considered one of the best restaurants in Raleigh, Ajja is a high-end eatery featuring Mediterranean and Near Eastern specialties. It was a 2024 James Beard Award finalist for "Best New Restaurant," and it continues to gain fans. One on Yelp proclaims that eating here "lives up to the hype ... it was really magical ... The food is incredible. Everything we had was excellent, unique, and prepared well."
(919) 213-1276
209 Bickett Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27608
North Dakota: Café Aladdin in Fargo
Since 1995, Cafe Aladdin has been tantalizing taste buds with its authentic Mediterranean fare. Located in Fargo, North Dakota, this restaurant serves up some of the best hummus and falafel around. One fan on Google shares: "Hidden gem! Food for the Gods in Fargo, who knew? Fantastically fresh salad with delicious gyro meat. The sweetest baklava and fabulous service, don't miss out."
(701) 232-4200
1609 32nd Ave, South Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Brassica
Known as the "Mediterranean Chipotle," this Columbus-based restaurant franchise got its start in 2015, expanding its empire largely in part due to an investment from Chipotle. It features organic, whole wheat pita, locally sourced fresh vegetables, and meat that has been raised without antibiotics. Fans on Reddit call it the "f****** bomb," and fans on Tripadvisor laud its large portions, great service, and perfectly seasoned food.
Multiple Locations
Oklahoma: Zorba's Mediterranean Cuisine in Oklahoma City
Ranked the top Mediterranean restaurant in Oklahoma City, Zorba's has been serving Greek, Spanish, Cypriot, and Moroccan cuisine for over 30 years. One fan on Google says: "The lemon olive chicken keeps us coming back." Another on Reddit notes that: "Their tomato artichoke soup is killer!" As a bonus, there is live belly dancing for added ambiance.
(405)-947-7788
6014 N. May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112
Oregon: Nicholas Restaurant
Consistently ranked the top Mediterranean restaurant in the Portland area, Nicholas Restaurant's two locations have been serving authentic, award-winning cuisine for more than 35 years. Fans consistently praise the fluffy pita, creamy hummus, and tender kebabs, but for something truly unique, sample the Lebanese-style rice pudding garnished with pistachios and cinnamon.
Multiple Locations
Pennsylvania: Blue Olive in Warrington
Though its location in a strip mall may be unassuming, Blue Olive in Warrington, Pennsylvania, is considered by many to be a "hidden gem." One Google review states that this is "the BEST Mediterranean food we've ever had- every dish was a flavor explosion, from the creamy hummus to the perfectly grilled seafood," while another review on Tripadvisor notes that "The homemade baklava was out of this world!"
(215) 337-3113
1432 Easton Rd, Warrington, PA 18976
Rhode Island: OPA The Phoenician in Providence
Since 2003, this family-owned business has shared fine Lebanese food with locals. Fans love the ambiance, service, and the delicious food. A popular menu item is the chicken bird's nest plate, which features chicken breast, mushroom, onion, and red pepper in a red wine and lemon sauce that one Google reviewer called "juicy and ... cooked to perfection."
(401) 351-8282
230 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903
South Carolina: Leyla Fine Lebanese Cuisine in Charleston
Located in Charleston, Leyla Fine Lebanese Cuisine has garnered numerous distinctions for its authentic Mediterranean fare. The grape leaves are frequently dubbed "the best I've ever had" by customers, and the house-made desserts are not to be missed. One reviewer on Tripadvisor says of the osmanlieh: "I believe I've never had a more exciting dessert."
(843) 501-7500
298 King St, Charleston, SC 29401
South Dakota: Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls
Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls is no stranger to critical acclaim. Syrian-born chef Sanaa Abourezk competed on Season 7 of "Beat Bobby Flay," and the restaurant was recently named one of the top eateries in the country by USA Today. Though the food is amazing, its chef is the star of the show. One Google reviewer notes: "The experience felt personal and heartfelt ... attentive presence of the [we] felt also her strong passion for food, which shone through every single flavor."
(605) 275-2516
401 E. 8th St #100, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Tennessee: Cafe Rakka in Hendersonville
Located in a suburb near Nashville, Cafe Rakka is an award-winning restaurant that has been featured on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives." Though there are many outstanding dishes on the menu, the lamb korma is especially well-regarded. It features pieces of delicately cooked leg of lamb in a rich, tomatoey korma sauce that one reviewer on Yelp says "was a [mouthful] of flavor in every bite."
(615) 824-6264
71A New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN 37075
Texas: Aba in Austin
Chef CJ Jacobson is conjuring the flavors of his fatherland at this hip restaurant in Austin, Texas. Featuring flavors from Israel, Lebanon, Turkey, and Greece, the menu highlights include top-class falafel and a whipped feta spread that one reviewer on Tripadvisor gave a 10/10, stating: "I couldn't help but smile after every single bite of this ... This is a must order!"
(737) 273-0199
1011 S. Congress Ave, Building 2, Suite 180, Austin, TX 78704
Utah: The Med in Salt Lake City
This Salt Lake City establishment has been serving fresh, locally sourced, Mediterranean-inspired cuisine for over two decades. Fans purport that they have the best kebabs in town, and many note the idyllic atmosphere here, which one reviewer on Yelp says is like "you're transported to a Mediterranean garden oasis–complete with flowing water features, statues, and blooming flowers. It's like dining in a sun-soaked courtyard by the sea."
(801) 493-0100
420 E. 3300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: Kismet in Burlington
Kismet brings traditional Turkish flavors straight from the depths of the in-house clay oven to the mouths of its enthusiastic patrons. Not only is the waterfront view spectacular, and so is the menu. One Google reviewer says: "This was some of the best food we have ever had! The meat was cooked to perfection, the spices were absolutely on point. We cleared our plates."
(802) 540-0001
180 Battery St, Suite 130, Burlington, VT 05401
Virginia: Azar's Mediterranean Specialties
Azar's has been serving Mediterranean specialties since it opened in 1988. Since then, it has expanded into a market, where diners can purchase gourmet Mediterranean items, like olives and baklava. Fans are obsessed with the grape leaves and the Mama Lina dressing, which comes as an accompaniment to a number of dishes, including the wide array of wraps.
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties
Multiple locations
Washington: Lola in Seattle
When it comes to Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in Seattle, nobody does it better than Lola's, as can be attested by the thousands of reviews across social media. This place is especially popular for brunch, where dishes like the eggs Benedict served with lemon hollandaise and the sweet pepper shakshuka are a standout.
(206) 441-1430
2000 B 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
West Virginia: Mediterranean Guys in Morgantown
Operated by the Tunisian-born Nabli brothers, Mediterranean Guys serves a little bit of everything, with dishes from across North Africa and the Levant. The hole-in-the-wall joint is known for its customizable bowls and its selection of authentic fare, including shawarma that one Google reviewer says is "The best & the ONLY shawarma place in town that's worth all the money, I had it 3 days in a row because it's so good."
(681) 209-4656
444 High St, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: Taza Mediterranean in Middleton
Located on the outskirts of Madison, Taza Mediterranean features authentic food that is rooted in Palestinian heritage, but spans the flavors of North Africa and the Fertile Crescent. Fans call this place a hidden gem, and one diner on Tripadvisor even pronounced: "Outside of Egypt and the Middle East, this is the best Mediterranean food we have found."
(608) 203-8282
1900 Cayuga St, Middleton, WI 53562
Wyoming: Sweet Zoey Mediterranean in Casper
While Wyoming is typically seen as a "meat and potatoes" kind of state, ethnically diverse restaurants, like Sweet Zoey Mediterranean in Casper, are considered a diamond in the rough. One customer on Google raves: "The flavors and presentation are a labor of love," and many are fond of the gyros and the hummus.
Sweet Zoey Mediterranean
(307) 333-6208
632 Cy Ave, Casper, WY 82601
Methodology
To determine the best Mediterranean restaurant in every state, we hit the internet and scoured social media, discussion boards, and local/regional media outlets to discover which eateries were gaining some serious buzz. We weren't just looking for those places that were racking in the awards, but the local mom-and-pop, hole-in-the-wall restaurants that have been a part of the community for years.
These restaurants all share a few common themes, including food that is authentic, fresh, affordable, and flavorful. Where applicable, we noted specific dishes that have been fan favorites as well as any unique features, like entertainment or ambiance, that set these establishments apart from the rest.