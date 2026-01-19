10 Tips You Need When Cooking Lamb Chops

It's no secret that lamb isn't very popular as a protein in the U.S. According to a study published by Colorado State University, Americans eat less than a pound of it each year, but consume an average of 85 pounds of beef. That's a lot of hamburgers.

There are many reasons beef is a common choice in the U.S., but perhaps why lamb isn't as popular is a lack of knowledge about how to cook it. One might enjoy ordering a crusted rack of lamb at a nice restaurant, but cooking a cut with bones sticking out of it can be a bit more intimidating than the familiar ribeye. This, combined with a general distaste for gamey flavors and lamb's tendency to become tough and chewy when overcooked, seems to lead the population in other directions.

In my cooking career, I've studied cuisines that use a lot of lamb, namely Greek and Chinese. I've cleaned, marinated, and cooked more chops than I can count, and I'm here to share the 10 tips you need to cook this cut to achieve exactly the flavor and tender bite you're craving. Using this list, you won't need to visit a restaurant anymore to enjoy the flavors of lamb — you can enjoy them in the comfort of your home.