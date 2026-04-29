8 Cocktails From Dave And Buster's, Ranked Worst To Best

I admit, as a long-time New Yorker, Dave and Buster's doesn't always come to mind when thinking about a great happy hour or top-notch cocktails. I pass the multi-floor, expansive play palace at least once a week, as I travel through Times Square on my way elsewhere, and don't pay it much attention. However, as I recently learned, there's much more to Dave and Busters than loud noises and flashing lights.

If you're not familiar with Dave and Buster's, it's a popular hybrid arcade/sports bar/restaurant and bar, with locations in 43 states and seven international countries, including Puerto Rico and as far away as Australia. Generally, it's an environment with activities for families and lots of space for parties, and can be fun, but also a bit frenetic.

As a former bartender, and also someone who is cost-conscious living in an expensive city, I'm always curious but skeptical about happy hour deals — often there's a catch, or they're too good to be true. When I heard from a server that Dave and Buster's had "one of the best happy hours in the city," I was intrigued to learn more about drinks both on and off that list. I grabbed a good friend to check out the bar offerings and see if the cocktail menu at Dave and Busters was as attention-grabbing as the rest of the facility. While I wasn't able to try everything, here is a selection of drinks that you can keep in mind on your next visit.