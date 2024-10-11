How To Best Cut And Prepare A Dragon Fruit

Mother Nature definitely hit the jackpot when creating dragon fruit. Its stunning pink or yellow exterior with green spikey accents is visually eye-catching on its own, and pairing it with a black and white speckled interior makes this unique fruit a hands-down showstopper. The juicy and slightly sweet fruit tastes like a mix between a pear and a kiwi.

Dragon fruit, also known as pitaya and strawberry pear, is grown on certain cacti in tropical locations like Southeast Asia, Central and South American, the Caribbean, and a few warm regions in the United States. Because it thrives in warm climates, the peak season for dragon fruit is summer and early fall.

If you've never laid eyes on this beautiful fruit, now's the time. You can usually find it sitting next to yellow star fruit, dark purple or yellow passion fruit, red rambutan, or spiky jackfruit, off the beaten path at the grocery store where they showcase exotic fruit. You can also buy it frozen or in powder form, making it easy to add to smoothies and take advantage of the many health benefits.