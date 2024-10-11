How To Best Cut And Prepare A Dragon Fruit
Mother Nature definitely hit the jackpot when creating dragon fruit. Its stunning pink or yellow exterior with green spikey accents is visually eye-catching on its own, and pairing it with a black and white speckled interior makes this unique fruit a hands-down showstopper. The juicy and slightly sweet fruit tastes like a mix between a pear and a kiwi.
Dragon fruit, also known as pitaya and strawberry pear, is grown on certain cacti in tropical locations like Southeast Asia, Central and South American, the Caribbean, and a few warm regions in the United States. Because it thrives in warm climates, the peak season for dragon fruit is summer and early fall.
If you've never laid eyes on this beautiful fruit, now's the time. You can usually find it sitting next to yellow star fruit, dark purple or yellow passion fruit, red rambutan, or spiky jackfruit, off the beaten path at the grocery store where they showcase exotic fruit. You can also buy it frozen or in powder form, making it easy to add to smoothies and take advantage of the many health benefits.
How can you tell if the inside will be pink or white?
There are three main varieties of dragon fruit. The most common type, hylocereus undatus, is pink on the outside with white fruit and small black seeds on the inside.
The second type, hylocereus costaricensis, looks very similar on the outside but the inside is dark pink with black seeds. If it's not labeled, it can be questionable to know if it is going to be white or pink on the inside.
Lastly is the yellow dragon fruit, hylocereus megalanthus. It tends to be smaller in size, has white flesh with slightly larger black seeds.
How to pick a ripe dragon fruit?
When selecting dragon fruit, you'll first want to look for one with evenly colored skin that is vibrant pink, yellow, or red. The skin should be free of spots, blemishes, or wrinkles, which can indicate it is overripe. It should have a slight give when squeezing similar to a cantaloupe or avocado. If it's too soft, it will be mushy and overripe inside.
Tools you will need to cut a dragon fruit
Luckily, no special tools are needed to cut a dragon fruit. You'll need a bowl for washing the dragon fruit, a teaspoon of salt, a cutting board, a serrated or sharp chef's knife, and a large spoon for scooping out the flesh.
How to wash dragon fruit
To thoroughly clean a dragon fruit and get in all of the crevices, add 1 teaspoon of salt to a bowl full of water and immerse the dragon fruit. Swirl it around for a few minutes, then give it a good rinse under cold water to remove any salt.
The easiest way to enjoy dragon fruit
Setting all fancy preparations aside, simply scooping out bites of dragon fruit with a spoon is a casual way to enjoy the fruit.
How to cut the fruit while keeping the shell intact
Serving cut dragon fruit in its shell makes a beautiful presentation and one of the options for cutting.
Slice in lengthwise
Start by placing the dragon fruit on the cutting board and position it vertically in front of you. Then, using a sharp knife, cut it in half lengthwise.
Scoop out the flesh
Using a large spoon, slide it along the shell of each half to scoop out the inside flesh, keeping it one piece.
Place it face down on the cutting board
Position the fruit vertically in front of you with the cut side down on the cutting board.
Slice it lengthwise
Slice the dragon fruit into ½-1-inch slices.
Cut crosswise
Turn the dragon fruit and cut crosswise to create cubes.
Cutting into half moons
For another cutting option, you can slice the dragon fruit into half-moons to garnish a meal, or layer on top of a smoothie bowl or salad.
Trim off the ends
For this method, start by cutting off each end of the dragon fruit and discard.
Cut in half lengthwise
Using a sharp knife, cut the dragon fruit in half lengthwise.
Peel the skin
With your hands, peel the skin away from the flesh and discard.
Slice
Place the fruit horizontally in front of you and slice into ¼-inch thick pieces to form halfmoons.
How long will dragon fruit last once cut?
The dragon fruit will last up to two days after it's cut. Place it in an airtight container in the fridge. Alternatively, you can freeze the dragon fruit by placing it in a freezer-safe container in the freezer, and it will be good for up to three months.
What are the ways to use dragon fruit?
Dragon fruit is incredibly versatile and can be a great addition to many types of snacks and meals. Smoothies are a common way to incorporate this prized fruit. Just blend it with a frozen banana, berries, coconut water or milk, and a handful of greens for a delicious and hydrating drink. Use an ice cream maker to create icy sorbet or smoothie bowl.
Add cubed dragon fruit to fruit salads along with mangoes, berries and pineapple for a refreshing side or dessert. Pair it with chopped kale, romaine, or butter lettuce for a savory salad.
Make a creative salsa with chopped tomatoes, jalapeño, cilantro, and red onion. Add it to guacamole for a hint of sweet. It's a delicious addition to ceviche and adds a refreshing touch to a poke bowl.
It can be made into sauces for drizzling over desserts or grilled meats. Swap it out for other fruits to make a unique jam. Using its beauty to garnish any dish will quickly elevate the presentation. Try it cubed on top of oatmeal, sliced thinly on pancakes, fanned out next to grilled salmon, or diced on Mexican food.