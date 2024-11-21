What Flavor Is Blue Curaçao Liqueur?

With its bright blue hue, blue curaçao liqueur is an anomaly in the often clear or brown world of liquor colors — especially when you find out what it actually tastes like. If you guessed blueberries or even so-called "blue raspberry," you're not even close — in quite the sensory clash, blue curaçao is actually orange-flavored.

Specifically, blue curaçao tastes like a variety of orange that's native to the tropical Dutch-Caribbean island of Curaçao, the Laraha orange. This type of orange is known for its particularly appealing citrus-scented peel and bitter flesh. Because the liqueur is traditionally made with the Laraha orange peels rather than the bitter flesh, the result is considered mostly sweet in taste, with just a hint of bitterness in the aftertaste. Be warned that some varieties of blue curacao are made with artificial orange flavor, so check the bottle carefully if you want to avoid that.

In terms of taste (although not appearance), blue curaçao is pretty close to other orange liqueurs like Triple Sec and Cointreau, which are also decent substitutes for it. You can use it in any cocktail that calls for an orange liqueur, but remember that you'll get that vibrant blue color (and it may mix weirdly if you have other deeply-colored ingredients). Otherwise, there are specific and very vivid cocktails that call for it, like the vodka-lemonade Blue Lagoon or the beachy Blue Hawaii, with vodka, rum, and pineapple.