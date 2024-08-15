How Moonshine Got Its Whimsical Name

Head to the liquor store, and there's an impressive range of spirits styles to browse. Most bottles fall into neat categories, separated into common names like tequila, vodka, and more. Then there's moonshine — just the name itself sticks out, invoking associations of something especially stiff and backed by lore. Although technically a term for any booze made illegally, the term's become intertwined with a strong, corn-based unaged whiskey. So, how did this style of spirit even attain such a memorable name?

Advertisement

Well, the word moonshine has been around since the 15th century, originally referring to something that's like an apparition, existing without substance. It wasn't until the late 18th century that it started to reference smuggled alcohol, quite literally being transported during the night. A whole culture around the activity emerged in England, with crafters of the spirit called moonshiners.

The practice carried over to the U.S. and grew as a result of a new alcohol taxation. More slang (some unfavorable) like rotgut, hooch, and skull pop became associated with the term, especially gaining cultural relevance during Prohibition. Today, crafting distilled spirits without a license is still illegal in the U.S. However, The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau now recognizes moonshine as a special spirit style, although its legality is still complicated.

Advertisement