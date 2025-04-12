Carajillo Is The Mexican Coffee Cocktail Giving Espresso Martinis A Run For Their Money

Appearing as one of the most popular coffee cocktails on any Google search, a carajillo is a simple two-ingredient beverage that will make you swap out your espresso martini for a Mexican classic. Made with espresso and Licor 43 — a sweet, complex botanical liqueur from Spain with hints of vanilla and citrus — a carajillo is generally served neat, shaken, or over ice.

Although the carajillo's origins are murky, there's no doubt the drink has Spanish roots. Reputedly consumed in working-class neighborhood bars to start the day, the drink first consisted of a shot of espresso served with liquor — usually brandy or rum. Some accounts suggest that the first carajillos originated in Barcelona, while others say it began in Andalusia, the southernmost region of Spain, where early morning drinking is de rigueur. The coffee cocktail's name is thought to be a shortened form of "carajo!", a strong exclamation akin to "shoot!" or "screw it!", only harsher.

What started out as a Spanish laborer's early-morning repast morphed into a chic espresso cocktail using Licor 43. It was popular among young, affluent Mexicans in the early 2000s, kicking up the end of a luncheon or spiking energies before a night on the town. The carajillo itself became more elevated as Mexican bartenders started using higher quality coffees, sometimes even swapping in cold brew for an extra smooth twist.