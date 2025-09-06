This Nacho Ratio Guarantees Every Chip Gets Cheese, Crunch And Flavor

Nachos have become an iconic game day snack, but are also a favorite go-to food item for almost any occasion. Although they look pretty easy to assemble, there are some necessary tricks you should know to make nachos the best they can be, including how to determine the ideal ratio ingredients. Marc Marrone, executive chef at Arriba Abajo in Austin, Texas, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share ideas on ingredient ratios and other tips for making the most flavorful, crunchy nachos.

You've probably eaten really good nachos that are loaded with gooey cheese, the perfect accompaniment to beef, and are still crunchy and satisfying. The question is, how do you make nachos that turn out so perfectly? If you're purchasing chips, buy the best store-bought tortilla chips to make sure your nachos are the best they can be. Then, when you are assembling your nachos, consider the ratio of cheese, beef, and chips to use. According to Marc Marrone, the best ratio is "two parts chips, one part cheese, [and] one part beef." This will guarantee you get a balance of flavors and textures.

In addition to this ratio, there are other techniques to make fool-proof nachos to infuse cheesiness and flavor throughout. Once you choose the best cheese, you can begin by "layering the cheese and meats as you build that nacho so you don't end up with a bunch of dry plain chips on the bottom," Marrone explained. That way, you gain all of the flavor the ingredients can provide throughout your tower of nachos.